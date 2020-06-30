Biden says Trump has 'surrendered' in fight against coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Tuesday that President Trump has “surrendered” in the fight against the coronavirus as new cases skyrocket in the U.S.

“He called himself a wartime president. Remember when he exhorted the nation to sacrifice together ‘in the face of this inevitable and invisible enemy’? What happened? Now it’s almost July and it seems like our wartime president has surrendered,” said Biden.

“The president gives no direction, and he pits us against one another. We can’t continue on like this — half recovering and half getting worse. We can’t continue — half wearing masks and half rejecting science. We can’t continue — half with a plan and half just hoping for the best.”

The former vice president made his remarks from a high school gymnasium in his hometown. He took a few questions from the press, including one concerning reports that the Russian government had offered bounty payments to Taliban forces if they killed U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Biden said it was a “big problem” if the story was true.

“This president talks about cognitive capability,” he said of Trump, who has said he was unaware of intelligence about the alleged bounty payments and also, without evidence, routinely implies Biden is senile. “He doesn’t seem to be cognitively aware of what’s going on.”

Biden also addressed the renaming of buildings and institutions named after racists, saying there was a “distinction” between statues and memorials celebrating Confederate officials and those honoring the founders of the U.S. He said he believed that statues honoring George Washington and Christopher Columbus, which have been targeted by protesters in recent weeks, should be protected, while statues of Confederates like Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee should be moved to museums.

Joe Biden speaks on Tuesday in Wilmington, Del. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images) More

Nearly 130,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus so far, according to Johns Hopkins University, and there have been more than 2.5 million positive cases in the U.S. The disease is still spreading rapidly across the country, especially in Southern states like Florida and Texas. There have also been spikes in Arizona and California. The European Union announced on Tuesday that it will continue to ban most Americans from visiting due to the prevalence of the virus in the U.S.

A Yahoo News/YouGov poll released last week found that only 39 percent of registered voters approve of Trump’s response to the coronavirus. The president has repeatedly downplayed the threat posed by the virus, has mostly refused to wear a face mask in public and held a much-criticized indoor rally in Tulsa, Okla., earlier this month as the disease continued to ravage the country.

For the last several months Biden has hammered Trump and his administration for what he views as compounding failures in coronavirus preparedness, premature reopening plans, insufficient access to testing and categorical dismissal of transmission data. The former vice president has made several speeches about Trump’s coronavirus response in virtual fundraisers as well as the limited in-person events his campaign has hosted.

“The steps you’ve taken so far haven’t gotten the job done, Mr. President. Fix the shortage of PPE for our health care workers before you tee off another round of golf,” said Biden during his remarks.

He also said that if elected he would invite Dr. Anthony Fauci, a longtime public health official and one of the leaders of Trump’s coronavirus task force, to serve in his administration. While testifying before a Senate committee on Tuesday, Fauci said he would “not be surprised” if the U.S. starts seeing 100,000 new infections per day.