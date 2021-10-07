Biden says U.S. will 'deal' with violence on airplanes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Shepardson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he had instructed the Justice Department to "deal" with the rising number of violent incidents onboard airplanes, many involving the requirement to wear face coverings.

"I've instructed the Justice Department to make sure that we deal with the violence on aircraft," Biden said at a speech in Illinois. "We're going to deal with that."

To date this year, there have been 4,626 reports of unruly passenger incidents https://www.faa.gov/data_research/passengers_cargo/unruly_passengers/?ipid=post_link_1, including 3,366 that were mask-related. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has initiated enforcement actions in 177 cases, issuing more than $1 million in proposed fines.

The Justice Department did not immediately comment.

Many incidents onboard airplanes have been captured by passengers and posted on social media, drawing significant attention.

Last month, two senior U.S. Senate Democrats urged Attorney General Merrick Garland https://www.durbin.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/DOJ%20Unruly%20Passenger%20Letters%20(Sept.%2020%202021)%20Final%20Signed.pdf to investigate and prosecute unruly air passengers due to the surge in such behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.

In June, a group representing major U.S. airlines such as American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, and aviation unions also asked Garland https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/exclusive-airlines-unions-urge-us-prosecute-egregious-onboard-conduct-2021-06-21 to prosecute the growing number of disruptive and violent air passengers.

The letter from Airlines for America said the "incidents pose a safety and security threat to our passengers and employees."

Last month, Delta called on other U.S. airlines to share lists of passengers who have been banned during the COVID-19 pandemic for disruptive behavior to help deter the rising number of incidents. The carrier said during the COVID-19 pandemic it has put more than 1,600 people on its "no fly" list.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson imposed in January a zero-tolerance order on passenger disturbances aboard airplanes after supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump were disruptive on flights around the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

That policy will extend until at least as long as federal mask rules on airplanes are in place, which were extended in August into mid-January 2022.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lawmakers say they were in the dark on U.S. troop deployment to Taiwan

    Asked whether he was informed by Pentagon officials about the U.S. troop presence, Rep. Ami Bera said, “not particularly this deployment.”

  • As Teachers and School Boards Face a Spike in Violent Threats, the Justice Department Is Stepping In

    The Justice Department move comes amid fierce protests over school mask mandates and social justice issues

  • CIA launches new China-focused unit

    The mission center is intended to “address the global challenge posed by the People’s Republic of China that cuts across all of the Agency’s mission areas,” the CIA said

  • Energy price cap: Why are fuel bills rising and can I get a fixed deal?

    Householders face a rise in energy bills - as well as the possibility their supplier could go bust.

  • American Airlines issues vaccine deadline for employees, who must comply or get fired

    American Airlines, and its wholly-owned regional partners, have roughly 13,000 employees based at CLT.

  • Fact check: Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot

    Photos and videos from the event show President Joe Biden received his booster shot.

  • Republican Governors Outline Plan to End Border Crisis

    A group of GOP governors outlined a ten-point plan to end the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday and called on President Biden to address the ongoing surge of migrants entering the U.S.

  • ‘Just keep it flowing.’ Three people working to untangle supply chain.

    Three frontline workers walk us through global supply chain troubles, as seen in the clogged port of Los Angeles.

  • Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Seek $35 Million for Extravagant Hollywood Hills Compound

    What goes around comes around for Justin Timberlake, who just listed the swank Hollywood Hills compound he picked up nearly 20 years ago. Back then, he was still a single *NSYNC boy-band member on the cusp of a solo singing career. Since then, the pop star’s gotten hitched to actress and producer Jessica Biel (“The […]

  • Alaska hospitals make wrenching decisions as they begin to ration care

    With Covid cases soaring and medical centers short of staff, doctors are forced to choose which patients to treat Angie Cleary, a registered nurse, cares for a Covid patient in Tok, Alaska. Photograph: Rick Bowmer/AP Rural areas across the United States are in crisis as Covid-19 overwhelms some hospitals, but the situation is especially dire in Alaska, which has the highest US rate of Covid cases and recently turned to emergency measures to allow the rationing of healthcare at 20 medical centers

  • Biden, a convert to vaccine mandates, champions compliance

    Biden had ruled out such requirements before taking office in January, but they now are a tactic he feels forced into using by a stubborn slice of the public that has refused to be inoculated and has jeopardized the lives of others and the nation's economic recovery. “There is no other way to beat the pandemic than to get the vast majority of the American people vaccinated,” Biden said in suburban Chicago at an event promoting the mandates. “While I didn’t race to do it right away, that’s why I’ve had to move toward requirements.”

  • Poll: Nearly a quarter of U.S. parents say COVID has forced their kids to quarantine this school year

    Nearly four in 10 U.S. parents (39 percent) know children who’ve been forced to quarantine because of COVID-19 since the start of this school year, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — and roughly a quarter (23 percent) say the virus has sent their own kids home from class. The survey of 1,640 U.S. adults, conducted from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, highlights the vast impact that America’s latest COVID wave has had even on Americans who haven’t fallen ill themselves — like schoolchildren and working parents.

  • Rosario Dawson Says Father's Cancer Diagnosis Inspired Her to Eat a Gut-Health Diet

    "I love sauerkraut, kimchi and vegan yogurt," Rosario Dawson said, of incorporating gut-healthy foods into her plant-based diet

  • Exclusive-U.S. Democrats court Manchin with two-part climate plan -sources

    Democrats are close to finalizing a plan supported by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin that would boost tax credits for power plants that capture carbon, as the White House courts him to pass a multi-trillion spending plan, two sources said. The carbon sequestration tax credit, which rewards industries for installing equipment to capture carbon dioxide emissions and store them underground, is a crucial part of the "Build Back Better" bill being crafted in Congress, which aims to tackle the impacts of climate change by pushing companies to curb greenhouse gases. Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, the second biggest coal-producing state, has been a key obstacle in getting the spending plan passed through Congress.

  • Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham believes Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump 'thought they were a shadow president and first lady'

    In a new book, Stephanie Grisham, who worked for both Donald and Melania Trump, refers to Jared Kushner as "Rasputin in a slim suit."

  • Trump to use executive privilege to block Jan. 6 subpoenas: Report

    Former President Donald Trump will use executive privilege to block subpoenas from the House committee investigating the storming of the U.S. Capitol building, a new report says.

  • Adam Schiff claims Robert Mueller suffering 'heartbreaking' cognitive decline

    Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, opened up about Robert Mueller's "heartbreaking" lack of acuity in a forthcoming book, which includes revelations about the special counsel appointed during the Trump-Russia probe.

  • State TV says Iranian speedboats intercepted US Navy vessel

    Iran’s state TV reported Thursday that speedboats belonging to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard have intercepted U.S. vessels in the Persian Gulf. A U.S. Navy spokesman said he was not aware of any such encounter at sea over the past days. Thursday’s Iranian report aired footage that the TV said was filmed from one of the Guard speedboats.

  • A Nervous Lindsey Graham Doesn’t Deny Freeloading Off Trump

    NewsmaxA noticeably uncomfortable Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) nervously chuckled on Wednesday night when he was asked about Stephanie Grisham’s claim that he cozied up to former President Donald Trump to “mop up the freebies like there was no tomorrow.”And in the end, Graham didn’t deny the former Trump press secretary’s accusation that he’s “Senator Freeloader.”Towards the end of his Tuesday night interview with the South Carolina lawmaker, Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt brought up the claims from G

  • Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe

    Donald Trump intends to assert executive privilege in a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, a move that could prevent the testimony of onetime aides, according to a letter sent by lawyers for the former president. The letter went to at least some witnesses who were subpoenaed by the House committee and it makes clear that Trump plans to invoke privileges meant to protect presidential communications from being shared with Congress. Spokespeople for Trump did not immediately return messages seeking comment.