Biden Says U.S. Gasoline Prices Will Remain High Into 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Wingrove and Jenny Leonard
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday night that Americans should expect high gasoline prices to continue into next year because of policies by OPEC and other foreign oil producers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“My guess is you’ll start to see gas prices come down as we get by and going into the winter -- excuse me, into next year, in 2022,” the president said during a CNN town hall in Baltimore, responding to a question about rising inflation. “I don’t see anything that’s going to happen in the meantime that’s going to significantly reduce gas prices.”

The president added that prices would “ultimately” decline as the country shifted to renewable energy over the next few years.

“Gas prices relate to a foreign policy initiative that is about something that goes beyond the cost of gas,” he said.

“That’s because of the supply being withheld by OPEC and so there’s a lot of negotiation that is -- there’s a lot of Middle Eastern folks who want to talk to me,” he said. “I’m not sure I’m going to talk to them, but the point is it’s about gas production. There’s things we can do in the meantime though.”

He wasn’t more specific about any discussion with Middle Eastern leaders or what, exactly, could be done immediately.

His prediction on prices remaining high echoed the opinions of analysts, who point out that demand by drivers returning to roads has soared.

A key indicator of gasoline demand rose to the highest level for this time of year since 2007, according to Energy Information Administration data. Stockpiles dropped to their lowest in nearly two years in the fall, when gasoline demand usually declines after the summer driving season.

The national average of retail gasoline prices were at $3.36 per gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- To find the biggest money maker at the rarely-money-making Deutsche Bank AG, you need to travel 6,370 miles from Frankfurt to the 18th floor of a glass office tower overlooking the green waters of Marina Bay in Singapore.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’

  • Inflation Fears Wrack Bonds as Fed Seen Hiking Twice Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields have surged this week, with shorter-maturity rates touching the highest since the start of the Covid outbreak, as concern over quickening inflation drove traders to price in two U.S. interest-rate hikes by the end of next year.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortu

  • With the federal eviction moratorium over, many call Las Vegas' Desert Moon Motel home

    The Desert Moon Motel in Las Vegas is home to people evicted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • These financial firms are flocking to the 'Wall Street of the South'

    South Florida’s journey to become the “Wall Street of the South” is in full swing. The tri-county region has lured a slate of financial firms, particularly from the Northeast and California, over the past 18 months as Covid-19 turned the industry on its head.

  • Tech Dented by Earnings After S&P Record: Market Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose to the first all-time high since Sept. 2, powered by a spate of strong corporate results and positive news on the fight against the virus.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fu

  • “No sign of relief”: The global supply-chain crisis could last well into February

    Shipping giant Kühne + Nagel sees problems continuing past China's lunar New Year in February, a chain reaction caused by unproductive ports on the U.S. West Coast.

  • Four Brazil Economic Aides Resign After Spending Plan Unveiled

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro plunged his administration into crisis Thursday as he forged ahead with a controversial spending plan that triggered a rout in financial markets and the resignation of key members of his economic team.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is H

  • China City Builders Buck Property Slump to Win Record Low Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- A key part of China’s credit market is doing better than ever, even as riskier developers get hammered by a slowdown in the sector. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathLocal g

  • K-Pop Group BTS to Leave Columbia Records for Universal Music

    (Bloomberg) -- K-pop boy band BTS is ending its distribution deal with Sony Music’s Columbia Records and will instead partner with Universal Music Group, a person familiar with the situation said.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to E

  • Crude Oil Price Update – $80.98 Pivot Potential Trigger Point for Acceleration to Downside

    The direction of the December WTI crude oil market on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $82.13.

  • Trump is fighting Twitter's censorship with an even more censorious social site of his own

    Trump is fighting Twitter's censorship with an even more censorious social site of his own

  • Exxon board debates dropping several major oil and gas projects - WSJ

    Activist investor Engine No. 1 in May shocked the oil-and-gas industry when three of its four nominees were elected to the board by Exxon shareholders, who were frustrated by weak returns and the company's flagging attention to climate concerns. The board members expressed concerns about some projects, including a $30 billion liquefied natural gas development in Mozambique and another multibillion-dollar gas project in Vietnam, the WSJ report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Biggest U.S. grid changes rules to shore up coal supply as winter approaches

    PJM Interconnection, the largest U.S. power grid operator, could restrict how much some coal-fired plants can operate this winter if their fuel supplies fall below certain levels to ensure coal will be available in the case of a deep freeze in the eastern part of the country. Energy prices around the world are trading near multiyear highs as supplies of coal, oil and natural gas run short, causing power outages in China and utilities in Europe and Asia to scramble to buy fuel before the winter heating season. To help ensure power plants will be available when needed this winter, PJM said it may restrict steam units, which are generally coal-fired, from operating if they have less than 10 days (240 hours) of fuel supply available.

  • Official: Narrative of riders filming train rape is false

    The narrative that passengers watched a man rape a woman on a train in suburban Philadelphia last week and “filmed it for their own gratification instead of calling the police” is false, the prosecutor handling the case said Thursday as he asked witnesses to come forward. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said during a news conference that the other passengers on the train were not present for the entire 40-minute interaction on Oct. 13 and may not have understood what they were seeing. “People get off and on at every single stop,” Stollsteimer said.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Get Slammed

    Crude oil markets have fallen rather hard during the trading session on Thursday, as we await yet another official release of information.

  • 'Extremely difficult' for SEC to eliminate payment for order flow: Interactive Brokers founder

    The Securities and Exchange Commission has said it could eliminate the business model that helps brokerages charge no fees on stock trades, but the head of Interactive Brokers he doubts the regulator will do so.

  • Democrats Back Off Plan to Raise Tax Rates on Corporations, Wealthy

    Raising tax rates on corporations and high-income households is a key part of Democrats’ plan to pay for their proposed multi-trillion-dollar social spending plan, but opposition to that approach from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has sent lawmakers scrambling to find alternative ways to offset costs. Given Sinema’s resistance, there’s a growing chance that the corporate income tax rate could remain untouched in the Democratic budget bill. Even the compromise rate of 25% reportedly preferred by

  • Chipotle beats Q3 earnings estimates

    Nick Setyan, Wedbush Securities Managing Director joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Chipotle's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Charges unlikely for riders who saw Philadelphia train rape

    Prosecutors pursuing the case against a man accused of raping a woman on a commuter train last week don’t anticipate charging fellow passengers for not intervening, a spokesperson for the suburban Philadelphia district attorney said. “It’s still an open investigation, but there is no expectation at this time that we will charge passengers,” said Margie McAboy, spokeswoman for the Delaware County District Attorney's office. In an emailed statement, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said prosecutors want witnesses to come forward, rather than fearing prosecution, and said, “Pennsylvania law does not allow for the prosecution of a passenger who may have witnessed a crime."

  • Here are the 9 Republicans who broke ranks and voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress

    Many of the Republicans who voted to hold Bannon in contempt of congress also voted to impeach former President Trump.