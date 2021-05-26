Biden says U.S. intelligence community divided on COVID-19 origin

U.S. President Biden and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in hold a joint news conference, in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the U.S. intelligence community is divided on the origin of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, including whether it came from human contact with an infected animal or a laboratory accident.

Biden said in a statement that he has called for further investigation into the pandemic's origins.

He said that U.S. intelligence are looking into two different scenarios, and that they have low confidence in their current conclusions and are divided on which is most likely.

"I have now asked the Intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days," Biden said.

"As part of that report, I have asked for areas of further inquiry that may be required, including specific questions for China."

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

