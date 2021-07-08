Biden says U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will end on Aug. 31

Delivering remarks at the White House on Thursday, President Biden said U.S. troops will complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan on Aug. 31. Biden said the U.S. had achieved its objectives there, citing the killing of Osama bin Laden and other terrorists involved in the 9/11 attack.

