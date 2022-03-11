Biden says if U.S. troops fought with Russia in Ukraine, it would be World War III

Speaking to House Democrats in Philadelphia on Friday, President Biden reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to defending NATO but said if the U.S. forces fought Russia in Ukraine, it would be World War III.

Recommended Stories

  • Invading Russian troops 'will be dog food' insists defiant Ukrainian general

    General Dmytro Marchenko, of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, said that Ukrainian resistance is not phased by Russian soldiers.

  • More Russian troops were killed in Ukraine in 2 weeks than U.S. troops in entire Iraq War, U.S. estimates

    More Russian troops were killed in Ukraine in 2 weeks than U.S. troops in entire Iraq War, U.S. estimates

  • White House briefed TikTok influencers on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    The White House has briefed TikTok creators on Russia's invasion of Ukraine to both combat misinformation and guide the conversation.

  • Zelensky: Ukraine has ‘reached a strategic turning point’ in war with Russia

    In a video released by the Ukrainian government, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country’s war with Russia had “reached a strategic turning point” and that his country was moving toward “victory.”

  • Would Americans fight for their homeland like Ukrainians? A recent poll is discouraging

    Parts of both the left and right have run the U.S. down, and the results show. [Opinion]

  • 'Severe price' if Russia uses chemical weapons -Biden

    STORY: "We already know that Putin's war against Ukraine will never be a victory," he said.Biden's comments came after he announced the United States and the G-7 industrialized nations would strip Russia's "favored nation" trade status in response to the invasion, and said Putin would continue to pay for his aggression."He hoped to dominate Ukraine without a fight; he failed. He hoped to fracture European resolve; he failed. He hoped to weaken the trans-Atlantic alliance; he failed," Biden said.Asked by a reporter whether the U.S. had formulated a response should Russia use chemical or biological weapons, Biden said, "I'm not going to speak about the intelligence, but Russia would pay a severe price if they use chemical weapons."

  • Mercedes-Benz says Russian nationalisation could threaten $2.2 billion in assets

    Mercedes-Benz has 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in assets that could be threatened by Russian proposals to nationalise the property of foreign firms that leave because of its invasion of Ukraine, the German premium carmaker said. The company said in its annual report released on Friday that the war in Ukraine raised a range of risks from disruptions to parts to energy supply or even cyber attacks. "These risks could be exacerbated by the potential expropriation of assets of Russian subsidiaries," Mercedes-Benz said.

  • Russia puts Kremlin critic Navalny's spokeswoman on wanted list

    Yarmysh left Russia last year after a court imposed 18 months of restrictions on her freedom of movement for breaching COVID-19 safety rules. Russian authorities have cracked down hard on the opposition, and many of Navalny's most prominent allies have left Russia rather than face restrictions or jail at home.

  • Lithuania's premier joins rush to sign up for paramilitary volunteer force

    Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte was sworn in on Friday as a member of the Riflemen's Union, a paramilitary volunteer force that supports the police and the army and has seen a surge in applications since Russia invaded Ukraine. Members of the union receive limited military training within their units and volunteer to help the police or the military as needed in certain functions. Simonyte was one of several hundred who took the oath on Friday in front of parliament, on the anniversary of Lithuania becoming the first Soviet republic to declare independence from the Soviet Union, in 1990.

  • The ‘hugging bandit’ was just arrested in Florida. Her gesture wasn’t friendly, cops say

    An overly affectionate Florida woman apparently had other motives, police say.

  • Vice President Harris says Patriot anti-missile systems shifted from Germany are now on the ground in Poland

    Decision said to have been made by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in consultation with the Polish government, which had asked for Patriots.

  • Lev Parnas, an ex-Giuliani associate, to plead guilty to conspiracy charge

    Lev Parnas, convicted in October on campaign finance charges, will plead guilty to a conspiracy count concerning his work at a fraud insurance company that former ally Rudy Giuliani also worked for. Ukraine-born Parnas on Thursday asked U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan to schedule a change-of-plea hearing, after pleading not guilty in November 2020 to wire fraud conspiracy. Prosecutors accused Parnas and co-defendant David Correia of conning people into investing more than $2 million in their Florida start-up Fraud Guarantee, but withdrawing much of it for personal use including political donations.

  • Trapped Antelope Await Attack By Wild Dogs In A Surprising Cliffhanger

    The klipspringers, surrounded by dogs, tried to hold their ground in South Africa.

  • Exclusive-Russia's attack on Ukraine halts half of world's neon output for chips

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukraine's two leading suppliers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted their operations as Moscow has sharpened its attack on the country, threatening to raise prices and aggravate the semiconductor shortage. Some 45% to 54% of the world's semiconductor-grade neon, critical for the lasers used to make chips, comes from two Ukrainian companies, Ingas and Cryoin, according to Reuters calculations based on figures from the companies and market research firm Techcet. Both firms have shuttered their operations, according to company representatives contacted by Reuters, as Russian troops have escalated their attacks on cities throughout Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying key infrastructure.

  • Russians vanish from Cuba beaches, casting doubt on tourism recovery

    When planeloads of Russian tourists left Cuba this week, their vacations interrupted by war in Ukraine, it marked a sad day in the resort town of Varadero, a visible sign the conflict will rattle the island nation's fragile economy. Varadero, a finger of white sand extending out into the blue Caribbean sea, has long been a magnet for Russians fleeing the northern winter. In 2021, with much of the world hunkered down amid the coronavirus pandemic, visitors from Russia soared to 40% of total arrivals in Cuba, according to government figures.

  • ‘Baywatch’ star David Charvet explains why he left Hollywood

    The French-born former actor and pop star, who famously played Matt Brody on “Baywatch,” has found a new purpose.

  • Miss Alabama Zoe Bethel ingested substance, fell off balcony in ‘tragic accident,’ police say

    New details have emerged about the circumstances leading to the death of Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, Zoe Sozo […] The post Miss Alabama Zoe Bethel ingested substance, fell off balcony in ‘tragic accident,’ police say appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Octopuses Have Learned to Make Use of Ocean Litter, Study Finds

    Whether it’s mimicking venomous creatures, or shooting jets of water at aquarium light switches to turn them off, octopuses are nothing if not resourceful. Now, an analysis of underwater images suggests octopuses are increasingly using discarded bottles, cans, and other human rubbish as shelter or as a sanctuary for their eggs.

  • 2 superyachts owned by the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and worth more than $1 billion combined head east after he's sanctioned

    Roman Abramovich's $600 million Solaris was near Italy on Friday, and his $700 million Eclipse was near the west coast of Africa, per MarineTraffic.

  • Russia demands that U.S. stop Meta's "extremist activities"

    Meta Platforms will allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the Ukraine invasion, according to internal emails seen by Reuters on Thursday, in a temporary change to its hate speech policy. "Meta's aggressive and criminal policy leading to incitement of hatred and hostility towards Russians is outrageous," the Russian embassy said in a statement. The embassy said it wanted the U.S. authorities to "stop the extremist activities of Meta and take measures to bring the perpetrators to justice".