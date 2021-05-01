  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden says U.S. is "way behind the rest of the world" on infrastructure

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden visited Philadelphia on Friday to promote his massive infrastructure plan and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Amtrak. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.

Video Transcript

ELAINE QUIJANO: President Biden visited Philadelphia Friday to promote his massive infrastructure plan and celebrate the 50th anniversary of Amtrak. Mr. Biden was a longtime Amtrak rider during his time in the Senate. During his remarks, he emphasized what he said was a critical need to transform the nation's infrastructure to compete with the rest of the world. Mr. Biden added that improving the nation's railways was also a critical part of his American Jobs Plan.

JOE BIDEN: And like the rest of our infrastructure, we're way behind the rest of the world right now. We need to remember we're in competition with the rest of the world. People come here and set up businesses, people stay here, people grow because of their ability to access-- access transportation, access all the infrastructure.

It will allows us to compete. It's going to provide jobs, and it will also accommodate jobs. And what this means is that towns and cities that have been in danger of being left out and left behind will be back in the game. It means families don't have to sacrifice the cost of living or quality of access to opportunity that sometimes only occurs if they live in a big city.

ELAINE QUIJANO: For more, I want to bring in CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe. He is in Philadelphia. Hi there, Ed. So how did President Biden use Friday's speech to promote his infrastructure plan?

ED O'KEEFE: Well, he did it, Elaine, by, you know, essentially giving a pat on the back and a big presidential hug to his favorite mode of transportation, the one that brought him to and from Delaware for more than 30 years as a senator. As he has been prone to say, he's taken more than 8,000 round trips on Amtrak between Wilmington, Delaware, and your nation's capital and told a bunch of stories about the conductors and others that he got to know on the Amtrak service through the years, made a joke that if he ever ended up in Philadelphia, it was because he probably was on the late train from Washington and fell asleep and didn't get off in Wilmington.

It was that kind of a speech from the president. But to the broader point he's trying to make now as he continues to try to sell his Jobs and Families Plans, it's that there's about $80 billion worth of work that Amtrak needs done to improve the rail lines, to buy new cars, to renovate stations like this beautiful 38th Street Station here in Philadelphia, to try to expand rail service, not just here in the Northeast where it's the most popular and most relied upon, but down through the South, out in Texas, out in California into the Midwest.

Amtrak runs trains through most of the country, they're just not as widely used because the stations aren't as accessible. It's a service that runs much less frequently. Politicians like Biden for years have been pushing to expand rail as a way to help reduce the carbon footprint, make it easier for people to get across the country.

We'll see, ultimately, whether it can happen. But on the rail service's 50th anniversary, which is this weekend, to have a longtime customer come to one of its busiest stations to celebrate it, it's a huge day for Amtrak. And certainly, they're expecting that as this infrastructure debate continues, they'll get their hands on that money.

ELAINE QUIJANO: Well, the president also connected climate change to his infrastructure plan. And I want to play some of what he had to say on that point. Let's listen to that.

JOE BIDEN: As I've said from the beginning, when I think about fighting climate change, I think about jobs and rail. And hopefully the expansion of rail provides good union jobs, good-paying jobs, but also connects people to jobs and economic opportunities that can be reached from wherever you live.

ELAINE QUIJANO: So Ed, who was the president trying to reach exactly by tying these two issues together?

ED O'KEEFE: And actually, I'd argue it's three issues, Elaine. It's climate change. It's the economy. And it's fulfilling a campaign pledge to talk up, and promote, and boost this nation's organized labor unions as much as possible. So really, it's those three issues.

ELAINE QUIJANO: Yeah.

ED O'KEEFE: And in doing so, it's--

ELAINE QUIJANO: Yeah.

ED O'KEEFE: --you know, backing up people who backed him up during his presidential campaign, the labor unions. Second, climate change, of course, a priority. Polling shows it is for many voters. It obviously is for his party and for the far left. But when he makes an economic argument while talking about climate change, he's trying to sell it to skeptics who think that it's just about clean air, and planting more trees, and doing things that may not necessarily require government work or perhaps is getting too much government attention.

The argument being look, if we retrofit the country, it's going to result in jobs. It's going to result in economic growth. And there's been a debate, especially in the Democratic Party or on the left, about the best way to talk about the issue of climate change. You know, why is there no sloganeering? Why is there no more of an emotional connection as there is with other issues, whether it's gun control, or immigration, or abortion rights?

You know, there's never been a real rallying motto or movement or character around it. By trying to make the economic argument, the president hopes it helps the American public realize gosh, if we do all these things, you know, myself or my neighbor or my cousin might get a job out of it, and that would be a great thing. You know, that's the argument they've been making for years that as you build wind turbines or install the solar panels, it's going to create tens of thousands of jobs.

You're getting closer to a point where you're going to see that now as some of the money from that Rescue Plan gets spent, the plan that they passed earlier this year. His hope is that by passing the $4 trillion worth of ideas that he now has, you're going to see even more of that in the coming years, and it makes it harder for Republicans, ultimately, to be voting against these things if, ultimately, there's a measurable sense of job growth in certain parts of the country because of these changes.

So we'll see if it works. But it is a new and different way to be talking about climate change. And when he does it, he's also trying to say to his own party, look, this is the way you should talk about it, because this is the way it could potentially get implemented in a town where it's been a hard issue to take up.

ELAINE QUIJANO: Yeah, it is really notable, Ed. You're right, this is an approach that we haven't necessarily seen before, a very direct and explicit framing for this blue-collar, as the president would cast it, approach to climate and jobs and union jobs, as you so rightly point out. So it will be interesting to see how that's received.

Now, the president, of course, was not the only administration official on the road discussing infrastructure. Who else, Ed, is helping to try and sell his plan? And what is the White House's overall strategy here?

ED O'KEEFE: Sure. We're in the midst of about a dozen days' worth of travel by the president, the first lady, the vice president, her husband, and then other cabinet secretaries, the vice president today also visiting Ohio to talk about transportation funding. Notably, she landed in Kentucky and took one of those bridges in Cincinnati across the river into Ohio to make the point that this is the kind of infrastructure we're trying to fix.

She heads next week to Wisconsin. The president will go to Virginia. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, was in North Carolina today. He's part of the traveling as well. He was with the Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who's also on the road trying to push these ideas. The first lady will be doing other travel as well.

Some of the other cabinet secretaries will be making appearances across the country. All of this designed during what is now a congressional recess. The House is out this week and next week. The Senate's out next week. An opportunity for them to sort of fill the space, get out there, push the country to support these ideas, just as they did with the Rescue Plan earlier this year that passed with overwhelming public support and the support of a lot of Republicans, even if it didn't win congressional Republican support.

They're hoping they can replicate that and show in the next two weeks or so that public support is building. And even if they can't get Republican votes, make Democrats confident enough that if you do it on your own without Republican support, a majority of the country will be behind you. And if that works for them, you know, you will probably see this kind of legislation passed later this year, even though there are still disagreements among Democrats about how to pay for this and what exactly needs to be done.

ELAINE QUIJANO: So is the main criticism from Senate Republicans on this plan, Ed, still at this point what constitutes infrastructure, in addition, of course, to the price tag, which has consistently been something we've heard about from the very beginning? And if so, are there areas within that definition of infrastructure that it appears the president and Democrats may be willing to give on at all?

ED O'KEEFE: Well, so maybe, but the White House would tell you it's not about what we want to give on. If they're opposed to what our definition of infrastructure is, and if they're opposed to how we would pay for it, where's their proposal on what to do? And unless or until they see--

ELAINE QUIJANO: Ah, I see.

ED O'KEEFE: --serious ones from Republicans, do they want to seriously engage on this? The-- the person who appears to be bringing forth the most serious ideas so far, in the view of the White House, is Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, who got on the phone with the president on Thursday to talk about this. The White House was more than happy to point out that they talked. She even posted a photo on Instagram with a phone call she was taking to demonstrate we're working on a potentially serious counterproposal here.

Far cheaper, it would only be about $800 billion, which is still a lot of money, but the Republican point being this is the universe of things that we consider to be infrastructure. Yes, roads and rails, water lines, expanding broadband, but none of this stuff about elder care or, you know, other-- other things in regards to child care, and child tax credits, and whatnot that the president's also proposing. And look, there are disagreements among Democrats about how exactly to pay for this as well, how much the corporate tax rate should go up, if of all, who exactly among the wealthiest of Americans should have to pay more.

We'll see if they can come to an agreement on that. We expect more meetings on this at the White House next week with Republicans, and then bigger meetings the following week when all the congressional leaders are back. And so by about two weeks from today, Elaine, we should have a sense of how serious the bipartisan possibilities are. And if they aren't, you're probably going to start to see Democrats try to sort this out just amongst themselves.

ELAINE QUIJANO: All right, a lot to watch. Ed O'Keefe coming to us tonight from the very telegenic 38th Street Station there in Philadelphia. I know it well, Ed. It is a gorgeous place. Enjoy. Thanks so much, Ed.

ED O'KEEFE: Sure is. Take care.

Recommended Stories

  • California program overestimates climate benefits of forest offsets - study

    California's forest carbon offset program has generated tens of millions of credits that have questionable value in fighting climate change, a nonprofit group of scientists said this week. CarbonPlan, a group that researches the integrity of programs designed to offset carbon emissions, said that 29% of the forest carbon offsets it analyzed in California's cap and trade program overestimated the amount of carbon emissions they were offsetting, totaling 30 million tonnes, worth about $410 million. "Rather than improve forest management to store additional carbon, ecological and statistical flaws in California's offsets program create incentives to generate credits that do not reflect real climate benefits," said the analysis https://carbonplan.org/research/forest-offsets-explainer.

  • EU aims to cut foreign reliance on chips, pharma materials - document

    The European Union aims to cut its dependency on Chinese and other foreign suppliers in six strategic areas including raw materials, pharmaceutical ingredients and semiconductors, under an industrial action plan to be announced next week. A draft seen by Reuters outlined the urgency of the task ahead, citing Europe's reliance on China for about half of 137 products used in sensitive ecosystems, mainly raw materials and pharmaceuticals and other products key to the bloc's green and digital goals. The updated industrial strategy plan, devised after the COVID-19 pandemic led to bottlenecks in supply chains, will be presented by EU digital chief Margrethe Vestager and EU industry chief Thierry Breton on May 5.

  • Biden: We have to invest in Amtrak

    President Biden stopped in Philadelphia Friday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Amtrak. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the president's call to invest in the U.S. rail system as well as the White House's decision to restrict travel from India due to that country's deadly surge of COVID-19.

  • Biden DHS May Exempt Vulnerable Asylum-Seekers from COVID ‘Turn Back’ Policy

    The Biden administration is considering creating a formal system that issues exceptions to a Trump-era policy which allows border patrol agents to immediately turn back asylum-seekers who arrive at the southern border. The proposal comes amid backlash over Biden’s decision to continue a Trump-era public health measure, implemented in response to COVID-19, which allows border patrol to immediately turn away immigrants who show up to the border claiming asylum. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is deliberating a new process to except certain vulnerable asylum-seekers from the public health measure, according to documents acquired by BuzzFeed News. Border officials have been applying the Title 42 section of the public health code to dismiss migrant cases at the border to curb COVID-19 transmission since March 2020. The Trump administration started invoking the Title 42 policy to protect border patrol agents and U.S. communities along the border from the coronavirus. The new DHS plan would maintain connections in Mexico to identify individuals with qualifying vulnerable situations. The background information and biometric data of selected people would be forwarded to U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel for review. Border patrol reported more than 350,000 encounters with illegal immigrants on the Southwest border in the first three months of the year alone. More than 34,000 of those encounters have been with unaccompanied minors, predominantly from the Northern Triangle region of Central America – Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. The massive influx of migrants has overwhelmed under-resourced border patrol officials and detention facilities in recent months. Undocumented migrant children have already been treated as exceptions to the public health provision by the Biden administration, exacerbating the accommodation issues and processing delays. Immigration attorneys have already been exercising work arounds in the existing restrictions to provide exceptions to migrants from the turn-back policy. An ACLU attorney named Lee Gelernt has filed lawsuits against the government disputing the policy. Gelernt told BuzzFeed News that the advocacy organization has been sending 35 cases a day for government processing to stop expulsions and allow migrants with humanitarian cases into the country. “We are hoping to see a more formal, expanded program ramp up quickly. Any formal NGO process, to be meaningful, will need to allow a significant number of people in each day at multiple ports,” Gelernt reported. A DHS spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that “DHS is continually working, in consultation with the CDC, to improve the process for humanitarian exception requests under Title 42 as part of our efforts to restore safe, humane, and orderly processing at our borders.”

  • Alibaba Limits Senior Exec Pay Hikes Amid Regulatory Crackdown: Reuters

    Chinese e-commerce giant, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), has restricted 2021 senior executive salary hikes to offer bigger salary hikes to junior staff to motivate the workforce amid regulatory scrutiny, Reuters reports. Alibaba’s management level executives received a yearly 5% to 10% pay hike along with stock incentives. Jack Ma’s open criticism of the Chinese regulatory system followed an intense regulatory probe towards Alibaba. An anti-monopoly probe penalized Alibaba with a $2.78 billion (18 billion yuan) fine for several years of market position abuse. China, too, has initiated an intense regulatory crackdown on its tech companies, following the footsteps of the U.S. and Europe. Price action: BABA shares traded lower by 0.93% at $232 on the last check Friday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaArm Marks Data Center Foray, Intensifying Competition With Intel, AMD: ReutersBaidu-Geely Joint Venture Aims .7B Investment In Smart Car© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 'The worst is behind us': COVID virus ebbs, lending hope to a nation lashed by disease

    The virus causing COVID-19 has begun to recede, just slightly, in the U.S. "I think we can confidently say the worst is behind us barring some crazy unforeseen variant that none of us are expecting to see," said Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. "We think this is related to increased vaccination, increased people taking caution, and so I'm cautiously optimistic that we're turning the corner," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told GMA this week.

  • Your Cancer Monthly Horoscope for May

    Think big. No, bigger.

  • Macron's party teams up with conservatives for regional elections in south

    French President Emmanuel Macron's centre-right party has formed an alliance with the conservative Les Republicains (LR) for regional elections in June in the southern Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region, the prime minister was cited as saying on Sunday. Coming a year after Macron’s La Republique en Marche (LREM) party got trounced in municipal elections, the alliance shows a recognition within the ruling party that it is too weak and unpopular to win some regions on its own. Junior Minister Sophie Cluzel, the LREM's regional candidate, will thus run on same ticket led by Les Republicains' Renaud Muselier, president of the regional assembly.

  • Exclusive: Some EU nations still want Valneva COVID-19 vaccine deal - sources

    Some EU countries still want Brussels to strike a deal to buy Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine candidate despite a recent setback in talks, as the bloc aim to shore up and diversify supplies, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters. A spokesman for the European Commission said last week the French vaccine maker had not met conditions required to reach an agreement, two days after the company said it would now give priority to a country by country approach. The EU concluded exploratory talks with Valneva in January for the supply of up to 60 million doses of its vaccine, which uses inactivated whole virus particles and is derived from the technology behind its licensed Japanese encephalitis shot.

  • The Ever Given crisis put mega ships under the spotlight. As vessels get bigger and more automated, a long-serving captain and other experts are weighing up the risks.

    Shipping industry insiders say bigger ships, added automation, and smaller crews - as well as a dangerous route through the Arctic - are raising risks.

  • Turkey’s removal from F-35 program to cause hike in engine price

    By the end of the year, Turkey will no longer supply parts for the F-35's engine.

  • Japan's vending machines offer customers wide variety of treats

    America's love affair with vending machines goes back generations. But due to variety and volume, Japan remains the vending machine capital of the world. Lucy Craft reports on what makes vending machines in Japan stand out from the rest.

  • Germany, France, Spain aim for fighter jet agreement next week

    Disagreements over intellectual property rights mean Germany, France and Spain have yet to agree the next steps for a joint fighter jet project, the defence ministry in Berlin said on Saturday after a deadline to find a solution ran out. Last week, the defence ministers of Germany and France set an end-April deadline to broker a deal over the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), Europe's largest defence project.

  • WHO gives emergency use listing to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

    The World Health Organization has listed Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, the agency said on Friday, the fifth to be given the status meant to expedite countries' own approval of shots. "The objective is to make medicines, vaccines and diagnostics available as rapidly as possible to address the emergency," the WHO said in a statement. WHO Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao said on Friday it was important to have more vaccines available because of supply problems for other shots, including from India, a main source of vaccines for the global COVAX vaccine sharing programme.

  • India leaders ignored variant warnings -scientists

    The Indian government was warned in early March about a new, more contagious variant spreading in the country.That's according to five scientists that took part in a government-organized forum, called the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics Consortium, or INSACOG.The sources told Reuters exclusively that despite variant warnings, the Indian government failed to impose measures to stop the spread of the virus.Millions of largely unmasked people attended religious festivals and political rallies and tens of thousands of farmers continued to protest Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agriculture policy.The world's second-most populous country is now battling a second wave of infections, with more than 300,000 a day for over a week.It's the worst streak anywhere in the world since the start of the pandemic and scientists say it's accelerated by new variants.INSACOG was set up as a forum of scientific advisers by the government in late December to detect genomic variants of the coronavirus that might threaten public health.An INSACOG member told Reuters researchers first detected the Indian variant as early as February and issued official warnings in early March.Modi's office did not respond to a request for comment.But some scientists say the surge was much larger than expected and cannot be blamed on political leadership alone.

  • Biden stakes claim to being America’s most pro-union president ever

    The president’s decision to set up a taskforce to boost union membership is of a piece with other efforts in his first 100 days People listen as then Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks after touring International Union of Operating Engineers Local 66, in New Alexandria, Pennsylvania, in September 2020. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP Just over 100 days into his presidency Joe Biden is showing that he is one of the most pro-union presidents in American history, declaring the “unions built the middle class” in his address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. Union membership has declined precipitously in the US and accounted for about 10.8% of US employees last year, just over half the rate in 1983. Unions have also suffered notable setbacks in recent years, mostly recently failing to get the votes to unionize at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama. None of this has dampened Biden’s ardor for organized labor, or Republican opposition to it. Last Monday, Biden issued an executive order establishing the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, a move that aims to help unions expand their ranks. On Tuesday, Biden named Celeste Drake, to head his new “Made in America” program, which is designed to steer more federal money to US manufacturers. Drake is longtime trade expert at AFL-CIO, the US’s largest union federation. Also last week, the White House issued a fact sheet saying that Biden’s proposed $2.3tn infrastructure plan would create many union jobs in construction, clean energy and other fields – by, for instance, requiring companies that receive money under the legislation not to oppose unionization efforts. Biden’s new taskforce is seen as an important pro-union move – headed by Vice-President Kamala Harris, it includes most cabinet members and aims to have the entire executive branch promote unionizing and collective bargaining. In this way, Biden is undertaking an extraordinary effort to help reverse the decades-long decline in labor unions’ membership and power. In announcing the taskforce, the White House said “the shrinking of America’s middle class [is] associated with the declining percentage of workers in unions”. The taskforce, officials say, will recommend ways to use existing policies and programs to promote organizing and will also explore new policies to further that goal. “This is an all-hands-on-deck effort,” Jared Bernstein, a member of the president’s council of economic advisers, told the Guardian. “The marching order from the president is everything we do in the job market space needs to reflect the importance of unionization.” One White House official noted that the percentage of federal workers in unions, 28%, is lower than the percentage of state and local government workers. He said the administration might seek to increase that percentage by communicating with federal employees on the advantages of joining unions. Robert Bruno, a professor of labor relations at the University of Illinois, called Biden’s creation of the new taskforce “a significant historical step”. “The idea of the White House using this as a platform – it seems every cabinet member is on the taskforce – is a pretty profound statement about the importance the Biden administration places on collective bargaining and organizing workers.” A White House fact sheet seemed to acknowledge the complaints of many labor leaders who argue Democratic presidents have done too little to strengthen unions. “No previous administration has taken a comprehensive approach to determining how the executive branch can advance worker organizing and collective bargaining,” the fact sheet said. During his first 100 days, Biden has acted repeatedly to promote unions. On his very first day, he fired the National Labor Relations Board’s anti-union general counsel. On 28 February, he issued a video that some historians say was the most pro-union statement ever by a sitting president, one that many saw as indirect support for the unsuccessful Amazon unionization drive. Biden has vigorously supported the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, (Pro Act), the most pro-union legislation to advance in Congress since the 1930s. The House approved it in March, but it faces a filibuster in the Senate. Among other things, the Pro Act would take away some of corporate America’s most effective tactics in fighting unionization and give state and local employees in all 50 states the right to unionize. Biden gave his indirect support to the drive to unionize the Amazon warehouse at Bessemer, Alabama. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty Images Biden has backed other legislation that labor strongly supports. He has pushed to lift the federal minimum wage to $15, and after a $15 minimum lacked the votes to pass the Senate, he issued an executive order on Tuesday setting a $15 minimum for federal contractors. Unions also applaud Biden’s efforts to create 12 weeks’ paid leave for new parents and workers who need to care for sick family members. “Biden has a long record of being very pro-union. The challenge now is figuring out what he can do with Congress, what he can do without Congress and what he’s willing to do without Congress,” said Rebecca Givan, a professor of labor studies at Rutgers. “Supporting organized labor is a win-win for him. It builds on his electoral base. It addresses what he sees as the key problems ailing our country, not the least of which is economic inequality, and it builds broader support for Democrats up and down the ballot across the country.” Some labor experts say Biden may prove to be even more pro-union than Franklin D Roosevelt, who signed landmark legislation creating a minimum wage and giving workers a federal protected right to unionize. Givan said that for Biden to be arguably as pro-labor as FDR, he will need to go beyond rhetoric and take some far-reaching pro-labor actions and enact some important pro-labor legislation. Seth Harris, a White House labor adviser, told the Guardian: “In the past we’ve had very good-faith efforts by some presidents to do individual things, like executive order and regulatory actions [to help unions]. The question is, what about a whole-of-government approach? We never sit down and think about what it would be like if the whole government was organized around the principle that worker organizing was a good thing and not a bad thing.” Biden appears eager to use multiple tools and tactics to promote unions, including his procurement powers, through $600bn in annual federal contracting. That power might be used to organize the lightly unionized clean energy industry, officials said. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden meet with labor leaders in the Oval Office of the White House, including Eric Dean, general president of the Ironworkers International Union, right, in February. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP “We know that about two-thirds of Americans approve of unions from a 2020 Gallup poll,” said Bernstein of the council of economic advisers. “We know that only 6% of private-sector workers are union members. There is a huge gap between the number of working Americans who want to be represented by unions and have collective bargaining and the number who are in unions. It could make a very big difference in this space to have a president who uses the bully pulpit to make this a front-and-center preference.” None of this has sat well with Republicans. Representative Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, the ranking Republican on the House education and labor committee, criticized Biden for creating the new taskforce, saying that move “further solidified his cushy relationship with union bosses; the same people responsible for swindling workers’ hard-earned paychecks and pushing radical, unworkable policies that lead to lower economic growth”. But for all his talk of bipartisanship, Biden seems keen to promote unions despite the potential blowback and is actively courting working Americans in his efforts. “Union workers earn roughly 13% more than non-union workers on a similar job site,” the White House said in a fact sheet. “They also experience drastically lower rates of labor standards violations,” like wage theft or safety violations. The fact sheet noted that 60% of the nation’s 16 million union members are women and/or people of color. In an interview, a senior White House official said Biden was very concerned about the weakened state of worker power and sees unions as the best method of increasing it. “His framing of worker power and unionization has always been a matter of getting a fair shake at the bargaining table,” the official said. “He looks at the bargaining table and sees a woman of color in the healthcare sector and on the other side of the table, a bunch of people with a lot more power than she has, and that’s what he wants to balance out.”

  • The Week In Cannabis: PA, MD, Big Tobacco, GTI, Sundial, MedMen, Earnings, Financings And More

    Cannabis stocks traded mostly in the green this week, as we got into earnings season. “While there were a lot of companies reporting earnings, like Turning Point Brands who gave guidance of $422 million for 2021, I thought the biggest piece of data came from Pennsylvania,” Debra Borchardt, editor-in-chief of Green Market Report, told Benzinga. “The state reported that in one year it had sold over $900 million in medical marijuana. This demonstrates the demand for cannabis in this state and bodes well for any future adult-use legalization. This is also a big number when one considers that the program has only just gotten underway.” And, while Pennsylvania sales surpassed $900 million in one year, Maryland sales finally hit $1 billion, more than three years after the medical cannabis program launched in December of 2017. Meanwhile, the Swiss-American multinational Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM), maker of Marlboro cigarettes, said it's considering getting into the cannabis industry. The company is currently analyzing key components of the industry, such as the “toxicity of cannabis, efficacy and differences between pharmaceutical and consumer options.” CEO Andre Calantzopoulos reportedly said, “We are doing all this work and will determine one day what avenues to pursue... But our priority is what we’re doing with our smoke-free products, and that’s where I would stay on cannabis.” Benzinga Cannabis’ content is now available in Spanish on El Planteo. This is not the first foray of big tobacco into the cannabis industry. In 2018, Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) invested CA$2.4 billion ($1.8 billion) in Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON), and only last month, British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE: BTI) confirmed a CA$221-million investment in OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) ETFs posted mostly positive performances. Over the five trading days of this week: The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ): gained 1%. The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO): advanced 2.8%. The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSE: MSOS): rose 6.7%. The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX): was up 1.8%. The Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSE: CNBS): was down 0.37%. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) closed the week almost flat. On the policy front, U.S. lawmakers introduced a bipartisan, bicameral bill to study the various impacts of state-legalized cannabis programs. The bill would assess both medical and recreational cannabis programs and their economic, public health, criminal justice and workplace effects. The study would also look at revenue streams generated by legal marijuana markets, how the revenue is used and how it impacts state budgets. Aside from financial metrics, the study would look at consumption among population groups, medicinal usage and the impact of cannabis on the opioid crisis. Policy, Science And Data According to a recent report from the Brightfield Group, the U.S. cannabis market is set to reach $30.6 billion by 2025. In Florida, two businesses looking to open medical cannabis dispensaries in downtown Miami have filed lawsuits against the city, which has refused to authorize dispensary openings, despite the fact that the state legalized medical cannabis in 2016 by way of a constitutional amendment that was passed with a 71% approval rate. Texas continues to ease restrictions for its medical cannabis program. This week, several cannabis-related measures were approved in the House, including a proposal to research the potential of psychedelics such as psilocybin and MDMA and to expand the state’s medical cannabis program by adding more qualifying conditions to the list. Under this bill, the Department of State Health Services would add cancer, chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to its list of qualifying conditions. It could also raise the THC cap for medical cannabis products from 0.5% to 5%. Financings And M&A Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF) raised $217 million to retire its existing $105-million senior secured debt due May 2023, finalizing a senior non-brokered private placement financing via the issuance of senior secured notes. Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) upped its financial commitment to SunStream Bancorp Inc. to $188 million – from the previously announced $100 million. Back in March, the company first announced it has agreed to establish a 50/50 joint venture with the SAF Opportunities LP (a member of the SAF group) via a new corporation, SunStream Bancorp. The joint venture was created with a goal to produce investment opportunities in the cannabis sphere, by offering exposure to attractive debt, equity, and hybrid investments. MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) canceled warrants to acquire 97,785,140 Class B Subordinate Voting Shares of the company. The move comes after two consecutive quarters of positive retail cash flow. Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. is poised to go public through an initial public offering of some 10 million shares of its Class A common stock at $8 per share, for total gross proceeds of $80 million. The company expects to close the offering and then debut on the Canadian Securities Exchange on Tuesday, May 4 under the ticker symbol "AAWH." An OTCQX Best Market listing is also anticipated. Also this week, Ascend opened a new store in downtown Boston. Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: ACRGF) sold its Florida operations to Red White & Bloom Brands, Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) for $60 million in cash, stock and vendor take-back promissory notes. Columbia Care, Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) acquired a 34-acre cultivation facility in Long Island, New York in a $42.5-million stock-and-cash deal. The Valens Company Inc. (TSX: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF) is poised to take over Green Roads in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $40 million. Headset raised $1.825 million in a round led by Silverleaf Venture Partners. WGD Capital, L.P. and Poseidon also participated in the financing. IM Cannabis Corp. (CSE: IMCC) (NASDAQ: IMCC)’s Israeli subsidiary, IMC Holdings Ltd., will acquire a trading house and in-house pharmacy activities from the Panaxia Labs Israel, Ltd. group of companies for $7.2 million. Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX: AQSP) subsidiary Lifted Made and Savage Enterprises partnered to create an equally-owned new entity called LftdXSvg LLC to make and sell products containing hemp-derived THCV (tetrahydrocannabivarin). Halo Collective Inc. (NEO: HALO) (OTCQB: HCANF) (FSE: A9KN) and Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE:4YX) (OTC: TRUFF) are forming a 50/50 joint venture. Red Light Oregon, Inc. is poised to keep track of regulatory updates related to Oregon's Measure 109, as well as form a management team and develop a commercialization strategy. It will be funded with $50,000 from each party. Medical cannabis tech accelerator TechforCann Europe raised 2.5 million euros ($3 million) from Malta Enterprise, the island's governmental innovation agency. Earnings Reports Harborside Inc (CSE: HBOR) (OTCQX: HBORF) reported that gross revenue grew by 29.4% year-over-year to roughly $63.4 million in fiscal 2020. Adjusted EBITDA came in positive, at $7.4 million for the same period, compared to an $8.9 million loss in 2019. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF) reported it has generated CA$128.1 million (CA$103.2 million) in revenue at a gross profit of 35.5% in fiscal 2020. This represents 150% year-over-year growth. Adjusted EBITDA came in positive, at CA$20,000 for the same period, compared to a CA$16.3 million loss in the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020. Namaste Technologies Inc. (TSXV: N) (OTCQB: NXTTF) said that its gross revenue grew by 13% year-over-year to CA$6.15 million ($4.96 million) in the first quarter of 2021. Net revenue for the first three months of the fiscal year amounted to CA$5.5 million, compared to CA$5.3 million in the same quarter of 2020, and CA$7.2 million in the prior quarter. Growth Corp. (CSE: GAGE) generated $39.9 million in revenue at a gross margin of 30.8% in fiscal 2020, representing a 1,972% year-over-year increase. The Ferndale, Michigan-based company, led by veteran cannabis industry executive Bruce Linton, also disclosed that its fourth-quarter revenue spiked 615% over the same period to $10.5 million. Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB), maker of Zig-Zag papers, said fourth quarter net sales grew by 31.2% to $105.3 million. Net income rose from $25.0 million to $12.7 million. Guidance was also strong. The company said it expects net sales of $412 to $432 million for 2021. Find all the details on these and other earnings reports on Benzinga Cannabis’ Earnings Center. Other News The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) entered into a new agreement with a chemical manufacturing company, Midwest Bioprocessing Center (MBC) to help expand the hemp seed oil-based cosmetic market. TIME revealed its first-ever “TIME100 Most Influential Companies” list that highlights businesses making an extraordinary impact around the world. Included in the list was none other than Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY). “Irwin Simon was best known for creating a health-food giant before signing on to head ­Aphria, a cannabis company based in Canada, where recreational marijuana is legal. Separately, Brendan Kennedy went to Nanaimo, British Columbia, to launch Tilray after co-founding a private-­equity firm to buy cannabis startups. Now they’re merging the two to form the world’s largest cannabis company by annual ­revenue—more than $685 million,” said the magazine. CBDistillery and Releaf app announced a strategic partnership for 2021. Together, the companies will analyze the efficacy of CBDistillery’s product catalog in addressing symptoms of stress, sleep, physical pain/discomfort, and anxiety. The first two studies focused on stress and sleep are accepting 1,000 volunteers for enrollment. Participants will receive products for free. Tony Schwartz, director of strategic partnerships at CBDistillery, told Benzinga, “The alignment between Releaf app and CBDistillery is ideal in that we both are vested in providing consumers with trustworthy, objective, and reliable information on their journeys with CBD, CBG, and CBN.” CanaQuest Medical Corp's (OTC: CANQF) Mentanine demonstrated at least 10-times (10X) the efficacy compared to “Pharma Grade CBD” in preclinical trials undertaken by CanaQuest's research partner in Ontario, Canada, Western University. Neuroscientist Dr. Steven Laviolette and his 13-member university research team managed the preclinical trials, which proved to be statistically significant. “Our CBD-based Mentanine discovery works synergistically and has multiple times the efficacy compared to pure CBD products on the market. Evidence found that this formulation targeted a specific nuclear cellular receptor involved in anti-inflammatory mechanisms indicating that this formula may also treat inflammatory disorders,“ Western University neuroscientist Dr. Steven Laviolette told Benzinga. Abaca announced a partnership with Staley Technologies and CIMA with the goal of digitizing cash management. The partnership delivers an integrated solution to cannabis operators, financial controllers, and CFOs with secure cash custody processes and real-time visibility on company cash across the organization. “Abaca’s proud to offer a tech-forward solution to one of the last remaining analog aspects of the industry. Whether you are a multistate operator or a single dispensary, our partnership with Staley and CIMA brings our clients a seamless solution," Abaca chief strategy officer Brian Bauer told Benzinga. "Authorized employees across the organization can log into Abaca Online Banking and see a real-time cash position and transaction log, in addition to being able to manage financial operations and send money." GCorp, a management and consulting services company founded by New York’s philanthropic Gilder Family, and Grow Industries Inc. (formerly ClimaGrow) entered into a definitive agreement, pursuant to which the Grow Industries brand will join GCorp’s portfolio of services. Grow Industries founder Jesse Elkins told Benzinga, “Our industry is rapidly expanding, which means that operators need to overcome unique barriers, such as limited resources, finite bandwidth capacity and a lack of topic experts across the value chain. Our services at Grow Industries give MSOs, licensed producers and cannabis brand specialists the financial and technical solutions needed to thrive in both the short and the long term. The glaring marketplace gap between supply and demand for true, quality cultivation and manufacturing facilities is where we come in, allowing our clients to get that leg up they are looking for and take things to new heights.” C3 Industries announced its High Profile Grand Rapids location has converted from medical to adult-use. CEO Ankur Rungta explained, “With the Michigan adult-use market hitting record sales in March, we’re thrilled to now offer our curated selection of premium cannabis products at High Profile to recreational consumers in Grand Rapids, Kentwood and Wyoming. Whether long-time cannabis connoisseurs or new to the plant, our experienced budtenders can help consumers find the best products to fit their needs and desires. As Michigan is our home, we look forward to bringing six more High Profile locations to the state throughout 2021, expanding convenient access to quality flower and products as demand continues to surge.” Executive Moves Find out all about the latest executive moves at: FarmaceuticalRX, Terranueva, and the U.S. Cannabis Council Top Stories Of The Week Check out the top stories on Benzinga Cannabis this week: Worthy Or Superfluous? Psychedelics Experts Discuss The Sector's Ongoing Patent Debate Who Are The Companies Stepping Up To Prove The Safety And Efficacy Of Cannabis To The Government? Michigan's Cannabis Market: What Investors, Entrepreneurs Need To Know Canadian Cannabis: Why This Penny Stock Is 'Arguably The Best Value' BofA On Cannabis Stocks: Bullish On Tilray, Canopy Growth, Bearish On Cronos Akerna: 420 2021 Set Single-Day Record For Cannabis Sales Why Hexo Stock Looks Like It's Breaking Out Of A Technical Pattern Why 2021 Should Prove The Year Of Federal Cannabis Legalization Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 4/23 | ETFs, Michigan Market, Verano, Tilray, GrowGen & More! Top Spanish stories: Marihuana y Test de Drogas: Todo lo que Tienes que Saber Mascotas y Marihuana: Hablamos con Cannvet, Agrupación Veterinaria Orientada al Cannabis Medicinal ¿Se Puede Tener una Sobredosis de Marihuana? Cómo Fumar Marihuana: 21 Formas de Consumir Cannabis ¿Cómo Comprar Safemoon? Las Mejores Criptomonedas para Invertir en 2021 ¿Cuánto Tiempo Permanece la Marihuana en tu Sistema? Cómo Hacer una Desintoxicación de THC Cómo Invertir en Acciones de Cannabis El Primer ‘Cannabis Hub’ de Europa: la Universidad Politécnica de Catalunya Apuesta a la Expansión del Sector Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTechforCann, Europe's Cannabis Tech Accelerator, Raises MillionJim Belushi, GrowGeneration Partner To Build Oregon Cannabis Greenhouse© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • U.S. says China has fallen short on 'Phase 1' intellectual property commitments

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China has fallen short on its commitments to protect American intellectual property in the 'Phase 1' U.S.-China trade deal signed last year, the Biden administration's trade office said on Friday. The U.S. Trade Representative's "Special 301" report https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/files/reports/2021/2021%20Special%20301%20Report%20(final).pdf on intellectual property said that China had made amended its Patent Law, Copyright Law and Criminal Law last year and published several draft regulatory measures on IP. "However, these steps toward reform require effective implementation and fall short of the full range of fundamental changes needed to improve the IP landscape in China," USTR said.

  • Next major war will be 'very different,' U.S. defense secretary says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States needs to prepare for a potential future conflict bearing little resemblance to "the old wars" that have long consumed the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday in his first significant policy speech. Austin called for harnessing technological advances and better integrating military operations globally to "understand faster, decide faster and act faster." Critics say withdrawing from Afghanistan will not end the Asian country's internal conflict, extinguish the threat of terrorism or make experience from 20 years of counter-insurgency warfare irrelevant, as militant organizations like Islamic State spread around the world.

  • U.S. Army warmly welcomed ahead of NATO exercises in Albania

    Albania’s main port of Durres has welcomed a huge influx of containers and big trucks this week ahead of NATO exercises, a concentration of military vehicles that U.S. officials said has not been seen in the Adriatic nation since World War II. It's part of the US Army-led Defender-Europe 21 multinational military exercises, which are focused on deterring aggression and building operational readiness with NATO and a greater number of allies and partners.