Biden says Ukraine's and Israel's success is vital to US national security

US President Joe Biden has said that Ukraine’s and Israel’s success is vital to US national security.

Source: Joe Biden on Twitter (X)

Quote: "I know these conflicts can seem far away. It’s natural to ask: Why does this matter to America?

Israel and Ukraine’s success is vital to our national security. History has taught us that when terrorists and dictators don’t pay a price, they cause more death and destruction."

Background:

In his address on Thursday, US President Joe Biden called this moment in history an "inflection point", a battle between the world's democracies and autocracies.

Biden also condemned the actions of Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin , saying that the attacks on Israel and the invasion of Ukraine have common motives.

Some 20.3 million people watched US President Joe Biden's prime-time speech on Thursday night, in which he spoke about aid for Israel and Ukraine during the war.

