Biden says he underestimated how many people would believe Trump’s big lie

Gino Spocchia
·1 min read
&lt;p&gt;US president Joe Biden&lt;/p&gt; (REUTERS)

US president Joe Biden

(REUTERS)

Joe Biden said he underestimated how many people would believe in Donald Trump’s “big lie” about the 2020 election.

The US president, in an interview with The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere in January, admitted that he underestimated the “big lie” of election fraud and how many Americans would actually vote for Mr Trump before 3 November 2020.

"I underestimated his ability to take the big lie and turn it into something that was saleable," Mr Biden told Mr Dovere, whose book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump was released on Tuesday.

“His transparent selfishness, his willingness to say anything, his overwhelming appeal to prejudice and division,” Mr Biden said of his 2020 opponent. “He didn’t have any social redeeming value, as far as I can see.”

The Democrat, who won with 81 million votes in November, also told Mr Dovere that in the end, his campaign for the presidency was right, even though "everybody in the press thought … that I was from another era”.

Mr Biden added that“back then, what I saw with Trump was he didn't understand anything about who we are as a people”, in a nod to his campaign for the “soul of America”.

The interview was released to coincide with the publication of Mr Dovere’s book.

It reportedly took place two weeks into the Biden presidency in January.

Belief in the “big lie” remains strong among supporters of Mr Trump, months after the former president’s departure from the White House — and no evidence of election fraud.

On Friday, a poll revealed that 56 per cent of Republicans continued to believe the 2020 election was rigged or the result of illegal voting, and 53 per cent thought Mr Trump was US president, according to Ipsos, who carried out the poll.

Read More

Biden hails ‘genuine opportunity’ for progress following Gaza ceasefire

Biden to visit Tulsa for 100th anniversary of race massacre

Wyoming candidate undeterred after teen pregnancy disclosure

Recommended Stories

  • Most Americans don't trust strangers to be honest about their vaccination status

    Nearly 50 percent of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but most Americans seemingly have little trust in those outside their immediate circle to honestly report vaccination status, according to a new survey from Axios and Ipsos. More than 80 percent of poll respondents trust family and friends to be honest about their status, and 71 percent of respondents said the same of coworkers. When it came to strangers, however, respondents were much less certain. Only 25 percent of those polled said they trust someone at a bar, nightclub, outdoor sporting event or concert to be honest about their vaccination status. Even fewer — 24 percent — trust someone at the airport. Notably, Republicans reported more trust in others regarding vaccination status than Democrats, per Axios. Despite the apparent skepticism, "Americans are taking off their masks and re-engaging publicly at levels not seen since the start of the pandemic," writes Axios. Only 45 percent of poll respondents reported mask-wearing at all times while outside the home, down 13 percent from an earlier survey published May 11. The change is "mostly due" to vaccinations, reports Ipsos. Axios and Ipsos surveyed 1,102 adults from May 21 to May 24 via panel. The poll has a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points. See more results at Ipsos. More stories from theweek.comBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Fellow GOP Rep. Nancy Mace mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene's Holocaust comparison with a brutally simple chartMore than 30 countries could face oxygen crises similar to India amid COVID-19 surges

  • Wisconsin pastor removed for telling parishioners to shun Covid vaccine says he’s victim of ‘cancel culture’

    During 2020 election, the pastor had claimed that ‘faithful Catholics cannot be Democrats’

  • No commodities 'super-cycle' but copper demand from green economy bright

    Commodities markets are unlikely to experience a "super-cycle" in the next few years, experts and audience polled at an online metals seminar on Tuesday said. A global demand recovery as some economies bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, strong liquidity injection from trillions of dollars worth of stimulus, and supply disruptions have fuelled some metals prices including copper and iron ore to record highs. Some global banks are predicting a multi-year super-cycle for commodities, driven by shortages and strong demand from the renewable energy and electric vehicle sectors.

  • I Always Thought Writing Was My Form of Protest, but After George Floyd Was Killed, I Took to the Streets

    Protesting is in The Other Black Girl author Zakiya Dalila Harris’s blood—but it wasn’t until George Floyd was murdered that she, in spite of the coronavirus threat, felt moved to march.

  • David Zurawik: Media still trying to figure out how to cover reckless Republicans willing to traffic in lies

    How do you cover reckless and dangerous politicians who are willing to traffic in lies? I have been thinking a lot about that since seeing reports over the weekend about Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida holding an “America First” rally in Arizona. The primary purpose of the rally was to show support for an audit of 2020 presidential votes in the ...

  • What happens when drivers burn rubber on a South Beach street? Onlookers get to work

    Nothing gets attention like misbehaving drivers in the middle of a South Beach intersection.

  • 6 Therapist-Approved Ways to Deal With a Trauma Anniversary

    Does your mental health get worse around an annual event? It's called the anniversary effect.

  • George Floyd anniversary - latest: Joe Biden meets family as US embassies fly Black Lives Matter flag

    Follow here for the latest developments

  • 'Life goes on:' Lam says Hong Kong still good for businesses

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday defended Hong Kong as an attractive place for businesses, after a recent survey found foreigners were considering leaving the longtime Asian business hub. Hong Kong has long been seen as one of the best places to do business globally, highly regarded for its skilled workforce, business-friendly legal system and ease of movement.

  • Elon Musk Says the Roadster Will Use Rocket Thrusters to Hit 0-60 in 1.1 Seconds

    "It will be safe, but very intense."

  • Many students would be 'better off' if they did not go to university

    Many students would be “better off” if they did not go to university, the Education Secretary has said. School-leavers would have “more rewarding careers” if they ditched degrees and took up further or technical education instead, according to Gavin Williamson. His remarks come amid growing concern in Whitehall about the high numbers of students who are taking up places at university but end up burdened with debt which they are unable to repay, leaving the exchequer to foot the bill. The Government introduced a new skills bill this week, aimed at boosting the appeal of vocational qualifications and creating student loans for technical training as well as degrees. “Many students would be better off taking a different route to university,” Mr Williamson told The Telegraph. “For some it could be an apprenticeship or technical qualification. Not only can these routes offer a greater career path, but they also provide the skills that we need as a nation.” Mr Williamson said that the outcomes “speak for themselves”, pointing to figures which show that that five years after completing a higher technical apprenticeship, the average person’s salary outstrips that of the average graduate’s. The ambition for 50 per cent of school leavers to go to university was first introduced by Tony Blair in 1999, and has become de facto Government policy ever since. But Mr Williamson’s remarks signal a departure from this stance, with ministers increasingly keen for school leavers to eschew degrees in favour of vocational courses. Officials from the Department for Education point out that while many employers require skills that employees would gain from taking a technical qualification, young people are more than eight times more likely to enroll at university than they are to take a higher technical level. “We know universities play a key role for our country, but I don't want to see a significant number of graduates failing to gain well-paid, successful careers despite getting a degree and I don't want to see those students saddled with debt they can't pay back,” he added. “I would like more people to take up further and technical education, instead of university, as it would help them have more rewarding careers.” The proportion of young adults in England entering higher education rose above 50 per cent for the first time in 2017/18. Figures published by Ucas, the university admissions service, show that the number of British school leavers applying to start degrees surged to a record high last autumn despite uncertainty amid the pandemic. New data published this week by the Office for Students revealed that the majority of students fail to get a graduate job or progress to further study after completing their undergraduate degree at 25 British universities. Over 50 per cent of students from a list of institutions – including Bedfordshire University, London Metropolitan University and Suffolk University – are not in professional employment or education 15 months after graduating. The data prompted the higher education watchdog to issue a warning over low-quality courses, saying it is determined to crack down on degrees which give students a “raw deal”. A recent report by the Institute of Fiscal Studies found that almost eight in ten graduates will never pay back their full student loan under the new tuition fees system. The number of graduates who fail to clear their debt before it is written off has almost doubled since 2011, when the Government axed the old maintenance grants in favour of a loan system. Under the new system, 77.4 per cent of graduates will never fully repay their debts, compared to 41.5 per cent of graduates under the previous system.

  • Trump has ‘some damage to repair’ if he runs in 2024 says Lindsey Graham in ‘understatement of year’

    Senator has repaired own relationship with Trump over years

  • Mastercard, Monster Beverage, and 8 More Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love

    (BRKA) recently disclosed that its largest new equity investment was (AON) a provider of insurance brokerage and other services. CEO Warren Buffett has long gravitated to companies like Aon (ticker: AON) that have high returns and strong competitive positions. Validea, a quantitative investment research firm that seeks to model the strategies of notable investors like Buffett and Peter Lynch, flagged Aon near the top of its Buffett model.

  • ‘Coup within a coup’ in Mali, as president and prime minister detained

    The man who led a military coup in Mali last year has seized power after dismissing the country’s president and prime minister on Tuesday, in what the French president described as “a coup within a coup”. Mali’s interim vice president, Colonel Assimi Goita, took control of the country a day after the other two men were “kidnapped” from their homes and detained by army officers. He said he stripped the civilian leaders of their duties for attempting to “sabotage” the political transition, adding that “the scheduled elections will be held in 2022.” “The vice president of the transition saw himself obligated to act to preserve the transitional charter and defend the republic,” Col Goita said in a statement read by an aide on national television. The announcement threw Mali, which has been battling a fast-growing jihadist insurgency, into political instability once again after former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was ousted in a coup by disgruntled military officers in August 2020. After weeks of protests against former president Keita, known as IBK, who was heavily criticised for his inability to control the insurgency and widespread government corruption, military officers encircled his home, fired shots into the air and made him resign on national television under duress. President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were appointed in September, under international pressure to form a transitional government which was due to last 18 months, before new presidential elections were to be held in February 2022. But the junta retained strong control over Mali’s administration and held key ministries. Then on Monday, some of the officials who had supported last year’s coup were sidelined from the defence and security ministries, two key roles, after growing criticism of the interim government. Just over an hour after the reshuffle was announced, army officials forcibly took Mr N’Daw and Mr Ouane from their homes and held them at Kati’s military headquarters, just outside of the capital Bamako. The move has sparked widespread international anger. Britain, the European Union and the United Nations condemned the move, calling for the “immediate and unconditional release” of Mali’s civilian leaders, who are still detained. The European Council said it “strongly condemns the kidnapping” of Mali’s leaders, and was considering targeted sanctions against the coup leaders. “What has been led by, again, the military putschists, is an unacceptable coup within the coup, which calls for our immediate condemnation,” French president Emmanuel Macron said after a European summit in Brussels. “We are ready, in the next few hours if the situation was not clarified, to take targeted sanctions on the protagonists.”

  • Hundreds of ex-Biden staffers call on him to help end Israel’s ‘occupation, blockade and settlement expansion’

    More than 500 former campaign staff call on president to ‘unequivocally condemn’ killings of Palestinians

  • FBI investigates white powder sent to Rand Paul’s home as he hits out at Richard Marx for inciting violence against him

    Republican senator accuses pop singer Richard Marx of calling for violence against him

  • Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves estate to children and housekeeper, report says

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg left the vast majority of her estate to her children in her will, but also thoughtfully included her housekeeper, a report says. While her possessions and personal property are to go to her two children, Jane and James, a bequest was also made to her longtime helper, Elizabeth Salas. TMZ reports that the family will receive the bulk of the late Supreme Court justice’s estate, valued at just under $6m, but an amount was also set aside for Ms Salas, whom it is believed worked for her for 22 years.

  • Capitol riot suspect drove to Ted Cruz’s house with truck of molotov cocktails to befriend him before 6 January

    Man with stockpile of napalm tried to meet Ted Cruz before coming to capital before President Joe Biden certification vote

  • George Floyd anniversary: Mentally-ill Ashton Pinke, who police say was too dangerous to taser, killed one year on

    Relatives say police had been told young man was suffering from mental health problems, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • ‘Marjorie is wrong’: GOP leader Kevin McCarthy condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘appalling’ Holocaust comments

    GOP leader explicitly calls out far-right congresswoman for offensive comments