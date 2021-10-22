Biden says United States would come to Taiwan's defense

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden speaks briefly with reporters at the White House in Washington
BALTIMORE (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States would come to Taiwan's defense and had a commitment to defend the island China claims as its own territory.

"Yes, we have a commitment to do that," Biden said at a CNN town hall when asked if the United States would come to Taiwan's defense.

Biden said people should not worry about Washington's military strength because "China, Russia and the rest of the world knows we're the most powerful military in the history of the world,"

"What you do have to worry about is whether or not they're going to engage in activities that would put them in a position where they may make a serious mistake," Biden said.

Military tensions between Taiwan and China are at their worst in more than 40 years, Taiwan's Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said this month, adding that China will be capable of mounting a "full-scale" invasion by 2025.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory, which should be taken by force if necessary. Taiwan says it is an independent country and will defend its freedoms and democracy.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Stephen Coates)

