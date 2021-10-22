Biden says US will defend Taiwan if China attacks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
US President Joe Biden participates in a CNN town hall at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, February 16, 2021
Mr Biden said the US had a "commitment to do that" when asked if the US would defend Taiwan

President Joe Biden said the US would defend Taiwan if China attacked, in an apparent departure from a long-held policy.

"Yes, we have a commitment to do that," he said when asked during a townhall if the US would defend Taiwan.

But a White House spokesman later told some US media outlets that his remarks did not signify a change in policy.

Taiwan reacted by saying Mr Biden's statement would not change its own position with regards to China.

The US has long practised "strategic ambiguity" when it comes to the thorny issue of defending Taiwan.

This has meant the US has been deliberately ambiguous about what it would do if China were to attack the island.

China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, one that it may take back by force one day if necessary, whereas Taiwan claims that it is a sovereign state.

The US has no official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but sells arms to it as part of its Taiwan Relations Act, which states that the US must help the island defend itself.

Taiwan's presidential office responded to Mr Biden's statement by saying it would neither give in to pressure nor "rashly advance" when it gets support.

"Taiwan will show a firm determination to defend itself," said presidential spokesperson Xavier Cheng, who also went on to acknowledge the Biden administration's continued show of 'rock-solid' support for Taiwan.

Tensions have been rising between Taiwan and China in recent weeks after Beijing flew dozens of warplanes into Taiwan's air defence zone.

Mr Biden added that he was not worried about an intentional conflict with China, and said there was no need to "worry about whether they're going to be more powerful" because "China, Russia and the rest of the world knows we're the most powerful military in the history of the world".

"What you do have to worry about is whether or not they're [China] going to engage in activities that would put them in a position where they may make a serious mistake," he said.

When queried a second time by CNN's Anderson's Cooper about whether the US would come to Taiwan's defence in the event of an attack by China, Biden again answered in the affirmative.

A White House spokesperson later attempted to clarify Biden's comments to US media outlets, saying the US was "not announcing any change in our policy and there is no change in our policy".

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden says United States would come to Taiwan's defense

    BALTIMORE (Reuters) -The United States would come to Taiwan's defense and has a commitment to defend the island China claims as its own, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday, though the White House said later there was no change in policy towards the island. "Yes, we have a commitment to do that," Biden said at a CNN town hall when asked if the United States would come to the defense of Taiwan, which has complained of mounting military and political pressure from Beijing to accept Chinese sovereignty. While Washington is required by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, it has long followed a policy of "strategic ambiguity" on whether it would intervene militarily to protect Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.

  • Biden says U.S. has ‘commitment’ to defend Taiwan from Chinese attack

    The White House later clarified the president’s comments during a CNN town hall, saying the U.S. would continue to support Taiwan’s self-defense.

  • Booster rocket failure stops U.S. hypersonic weapon test

    The U.S. tests come amid reports that China has been testing hypersonic weapons.

  • Putin says Western military backing of Ukraine threatens Russia

    President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the Western-backed military development of Ukraine posed a serious threat to Russia, two days after the U.S. defense secretary staged a show of support for Kyiv and encouraged its aspiration to join NATO. Putin told a group of journalists and Russia experts that Tuesday's visit to Ukraine by Lloyd Austin, in which he said no third country had the right to veto its hoped-for NATO membership, had effectively paved the way for Kyiv to join.

  • China wants the world to know it's 'not going to get pushed around' on Taiwan

    As countries including the U.S. deepen ties with the self-ruling island, Beijing is using military and other means to assert its territorial claims.

  • U.S. needs nuclear spacecraft to compete with China, NASA official tells Congress

    A NASA official told Congress on Wednesday that the United States needs more nuclear spacecrafts in order to compete with China.

  • Hong Kong actor Benz Hui’s daughter is engaged to a Singaporean

    Hong Kong veteran actor Benz Hui’s daughter, Charmaine Hui, 24, took to her Instagram to announce her engagement to her Singaporean boyfriend on Monday (18 October).

  • India's military gets combat-ready near China border

    Thousands of Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a high-altitude face-off in India's Ladakh region since last year, despite the two militaries holding more than a dozen rounds of talks to defuse the situation.Indian has built an airspace control center in the Eastern sector to be more vigilant along the Line of Actual Control region, said Deputy Commander of Aviation Brigade of the area, Navneet Cahil, on Wednesday (October 20).India moved troops to its eastern stretch of the border since the clashes erupted last year.Arunachal Pradesh, which China calls South Tibet, was at the center of a full-scale border war between India and China in 1962, and security analysts have warned that it could become a flash-point again.

  • UN nuclear watchdog calls for censure of Iran over violations

    World powers should censure Iran for stonewalling the United Nations nuclear inspectors, according to the watchdog agency’s chief.

  • Iran awards scientific prize to 2 US-based physicists

    Iran on Thursday awarded a prestigious prize in the study of science and technology to two physicists based in the United States. Harvard University physics professor Cumrun Vafa received The Mustafa Prize in the field of “All Areas of Science and Technology.” The award, he said, reminds him "that there is no border for science and technology and they belong to all human beings.”

  • Boeing Has a SpaceX Problem. Starliner Shows Why.

    A test flight of Boeing's new Starliner—a space capsule designed to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station—is delayed until 2022, according to reports.

  • Japanese company aims to introduce tipping culture to Japan with 'tip tickets'

    A Japanese company has launched an effort to introduce tipping culture across Japan to motivate employees and help restaurants that suffered losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Culture introduction: Tip Project is a new Japanese enterprise backed by several Japanese celebrities, including best-selling author Takafumi Horie, comedian Akihiro Nishino and YouTube personality Yoshihito Kamogashira, reported Kotaku. The new venture, which claims to help staff and industries hit by the pandemic, aims to introduce tipping culture across Japan, a country well-known for not taking tips from customers, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

  • Taiwan says odds of war with China in next year 'very low'

    The odds of war with China in the next year are "very low," a top Taiwanese security official told lawmakers on Wednesday, amid heightened tensions between Taipei and Beijing, which claims sovereignty over the island. Taiwan has repeatedly said that it will defend itself if attacked, but wants to maintain the status quo with China even as it complains of repeated sorties by the Chinese air force in its air defence identification zone, or ADIZ. "I think generally, within one year, the probability of war is very low," National Security Bureau Director-General Chen Ming-tong told a parliamentary defence committee meeting.

  • Houston's $5 billion firefighter retirement fund buys $25 million worth of bitcoin and ethereum

    The investment was "a watershed moment for bitcoin and its place in public pensions," said NYDIG, which helped with the cryptocurrency purchases.

  • Controversy over AUKUS pact overhyped, says UK armed forces minister

    Britain's armed forces minister James Heappey on Thursday said there has been an "overhyping" of controversy over a new trilateral security pact between Australia, the United States and Britain. The alliance, known as AUKUS, will see Australia acquiring technology to deploy nuclear-powered submarines and is widely seen as a response to Chinese militarisation in the region, particularly in the strategically important South China Sea. The alliance has also sparked a row with France, after Australia backed out of a submarine deal with Paris in favour of AUKUS.

  • Outgoing U.N. envoy says Myanmar has spiraled into civil war

    Myanmar has spiraled into civil war following a military coup, the outgoing U.N. special envoy on Myanmar said on Thursday, warning that the chance to return to democracy is disappearing and signaling that further targeted sanctions could be helpful. Christine Schraner Burgener, who is stepping down after more than three-and-a-half years in the role, told the U.N. General Assembly in June that there was a real risk of large-scale civil war after the military seized power on Feb. 1, detaining Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected government leaders. When asked on Thursday if there was now a civil war, she said: "In the international law terminology we use internal armed conflict and I would use this terminology now."

  • Rocket failure mars U.S. hypersonic weapon test as others succeed

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Pentagon's hypersonic weapon programs suffered a setback on Thursday when a booster rocket carrying a hypersonic weapon failed, people briefed on the test result said. The test was intended to validate aspects of one of the Pentagon's hypersonic glide vehicles in development, two of the people said. Hypersonic glide vehicles are launched from a rocket in the upper atmosphere before gliding to a target at speeds of more than five times the speed of sound, or about 3,853 miles (6,200 kilometers) per hour.

  • Prices in Canada rise at fastest pace in more than 18 years

    Statistics Canada says the Consumer Price Index rose 4.4 per cent in September versus the year before.

  • NATO will still seek channels with Russia despite spy dispute

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the alliance would still need to talk to Russia after Moscow suspended its diplomatic mission to the alliance over an espionage dispute. That means relying on a hotline between Russia's chief of general staff, Valery Gerasimov, and Tod Wolters, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, as well as Stoltenberg's meetings with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, officials and diplomats said.

  • Alibaba founder Ma spotted in Mallorca in rare trip abroad after China scrutiny

    Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma was on the Spanish island of Mallorca where his luxury yacht is anchored, two Spanish newspapers said on Wednesday, on his first trip abroad since he fell out with China's regulators in 2020. The Chinese billionaire has largely been out of public view since he publicly criticised China's regulatory system in a speech last year. The Diario de Mallorca newspaper said Ma was seen on Tuesday in the port of Andratx buying home decor at a local store.