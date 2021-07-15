Biden: US will protect Haiti embassy, won't send troops

President Joe Biden speaks during. News conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the U.S. will bolster security at its embassy in Haiti following last week's assassination of that country's president, but sending American troops to stabilize the country was “not on the agenda.”

Haiti’s interim government last week asked the U.S. and the United Nations to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure following President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination. Biden signaled he was not open to the request, which comes as he is drawing down U.S. forces in Afghanistan this summer.

“We’re only sending American Marines to our embassy,” Biden said. “The idea of sending American forces to Haiti is not on the agenda,” he added.

Mathias Pierre, Haiti’s elections minister, defended the government’s request for military assistance, saying in an interview Saturday with The Associated Press that the local police force is weak and lacks resources.

The request for U.S. intervention recalled the tumult following Haiti’s last presidential assassination, in 1915, when an angry mob dragged President Vilbrun Guillaume Sam out of the French Embassy and beat him to death. In response, President Woodrow Wilson sent Marines into Haiti, justifying an American military occupation — which lasted nearly two decades — as a way to avert anarchy.

Biden addressed the situation in Haiti during a joint press conference at the White House with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cuba, Haiti stir fresh political pressures for US president

    Now, Haiti and Cuba are suddenly posing a growing challenge for President Joe Biden that could have political ramifications for him in the battleground state of Florida. Cuban demonstrators have taken to the country's streets in recent days to lash out at the communist government and protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus pandemic. In Haiti, officials are asking the U.S. to intercede in a roiling political crisis after last week’s assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in a nation where military and humanitarian interventions by U.S. presidents from Woodrow Wilson to Barack Obama have proved to be politically harrowing.

  • Mayorkas says migrants shouldn’t travel illegally by sea from Cuba or Haiti

    At an event on Tuesday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas discouraged migrants from traveling unlawfully by sea to the United States. After pledging support for the people of Haiti and Cuba, in light of political turmoil in both countries, Mayorkas said, “If you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States.”

  • Halloween Horror Nights returning to Universal theme parks

    After a pandemic-related absence of a year, Halloween Horror Nights are back with haunted houses based on the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “The Bride of Frankenstein" planned for Universal theme parks in California and Florida. The company said Thursday that Halloween Horror Nights would return to Universal Orlando Resort on Sept. 3 and Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 9. Halloween Horror Nights were canceled last year at the California and Florida parks because of the spreading coronavirus — and the fact that it's difficult to scare the wits out of someone while socially distancing.

  • Princess Victoria of Sweden Celebrates 44th Birthday with Family Portraits and an Outdoor Concert!

    The daughter is King Carl Gustaf is set to become Sweden's next monarch

  • Ethiopia leaders threaten new offensive against Tigray rebels

    Ethiopian leaders warned Wednesday they were ready to launch a new offensive against their "enemies" after rebels pushed deeper into Tigray, effectively tearing up a government-declared ceasefire in the war-torn region.

  • Congressional Black Caucus chairwoman arrested protesting in Senate building 

    Rep. Joyce Beatty, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, was one of several people arrested on Thursday afternoon after marching through the Hart Senate Office Building in protest of voting laws.

  • Analysis-Despite talk of options on Iran, U.S. has few good ones

    U.S. President Joe Biden has few real diplomatic alternatives to trying to persuade Iran to resume compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal and all appear harder to achieve, current and former U.S. and European officials said. Indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on reviving the deal have been on hold since the last round ended on June 20 and Iran has made clear it is not ready to resume before Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi takes over in August. The hiatus, which U.S. and European officials attribute to the hard-line cleric's election, has raised questions about next steps if the talks hit a dead end.

  • How Haiti can move forward after assassination of president

    While the investigation into who killed Haitian President Jovenel Moïse intensifies, so too are concerns about the nation's overall stability. Author Amy Wilentz, who wrote "The Rainy Season: Haiti Since Duvalier" and "Farewell, Fred Voodoo: A Letter From Haiti," spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about why there are no simple options for stabilizing Haiti.

  • France pulled off one of the greatest heists ever. It left Haiti perpetually impoverished | Opinion

    There’s never been a more clear-cut case for reparations than that of Haiti.

  • 25,000 troops deployed to quell South Africa riots, 117 dead

    In one of the largest deployments of soldiers since the end of white minority rule, 25,000 South African troops began taking up positions Thursday to help quell weeklong riots sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. The government said 10,000 soldiers were on the streets by Thursday morning patrolling alongside police, and the South African National Defence Force had also called up all of its reserve force of 12,000 troops. In a show of strength, a convoy of more than a dozen armored personnel carriers brought soldiers into Gauteng province, South Africa's most populous, which includes the largest city, Johannesburg, and the capital, Pretoria.

  • Pakistan says traces of explosives detected in bus blast probe

    ISLAMABAD/BEIJING (Reuters) -Pakistan said on Thursday traces of explosives had been detected during an initial investigation into a bus blast that killed 13 people, including nine Chinese workers, and said a terrorist attack could not be ruled out as the cause of the incident. Wednesday's blast in northwest Pakistan sent the bus hurtling over a ravine.

  • Maryland man charged in fatal shooting of midshipman's mother

    A Maryland man was charged in the killing of a Naval Academy midshipman's mother this week, police announced.

  • Wife of assassinated Haiti president speaks out

    ‘I still don’t believe that my husband has gone like this before my eyes without saying a last word to me,’ Martine Moïse writes

  • The chief architect of Central Vista thinks Modi’s project will define “new India”

    "We would like the ongoing transformation of the Central Vista in New Delhi to symbolise that India is confidently resolved to tackle the problems that have plagued it for decades."

  • Colombian president says commandos knew they were on mission to murder Haiti’s Moïse

    In a day of explosive revelations, Colombia said some ex-soldiers linked to the death of Haiti’s president knew they were on an assassination mission.

  • Biden urged to focus on long-neglected Latin America as chaos erupts

    China and Russia have gained influence in the region as the U.S. military prioritized the Middle East.

  • Russian envoy expects Taliban not to threaten Central Asia

    Moscow expects the Taliban to fulfill its pledge not to threaten Russia or its allies in Central Asia, the Kremlin envoy on Afghanistan said in an interview published Wednesday. Zamir Kabulov, who met with a Taliban delegation that visited Moscow last week, voiced confidence that the Taliban would focus on securing their gains in Afghanistan and wouldn't try to challenge the countries of the region. "They visited Moscow to offer guarantees on behalf of the Taliban's supreme leadership that the territory of Afghanistan will not be used against the interests of third countries,” Kabulov said in an interview with the state RIA-Novosti news agency.

  • The long, 'surreal' days of the fugitive Texas legislators

    Sheltered in a downtown D.C. hotel, the Democratic lawmakers who left Texas to block a restrictive voting bill are living a life of stress and scrutiny. After bolting the state Monday in order to sabotage the bill by denying a quorum in the Texas House of Representatives, the more than 50 state legislators find themselves balancing a punishing schedule of political lobbying, outside work and family obligations, all under a national spotlight. Many have left young children behind; most have other professional obligations back in Texas.

  • Police begin making arrests for racist abuse of Black players after Euro 2020 final

    British police said Thursday they had made five arrests and were going through more reports.

  • Who is Michael Hendricks, owner of lot where Kensie Renee Aubry’s remains were found?

    Hendricks had formed a company called Hendricks Aviation LLC. He and his partner are in custody on sex crime charges.