  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

US sends rocket systems to Ukraine to stall Russian advance

LOLITA C. BALDOR and BEN FOX
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Colin Kahl
    American academic and government official

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Wednesday unveiled a new $700 million package of sophisticated weapons for Ukraine in an urgent effort to prevent Russia from seizing the final swaths of land in the Donbas region. But the most advanced rocket systems will take at least three weeks to reach the battlefront, raising questions of whether they will arrive in time to stop Russia’s slow but steady gains.

The Biden administration's decision to send four medium-range rocket systems came after weeks of debate over whether the precision-guided weapons would provoke a strong military reaction from Russian President Vladimir Putin. It suggested the U.S. believes it has zeroed in on what weapons deliveries are worth the risk.

“We don’t have an interest in the conflict in Ukraine widening to a broader conflict or evolving into World War Three. So we’ve been mindful of that,” said Colin Kahl, the defense undersecretary for policy. “But at the same time, Russia doesn’t get a veto over what we send to the Ukrainians.”

Still, Kahl and other U.S. officials said that Ukrainian leaders have promised they will use the rockets only to defend their nation.

“The Ukrainians have given us assurances that they will not use these systems against targets on Russian territory,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday. “There is a strong trust bond between Ukraine and the United States.”

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday the U.S. is “deliberately and diligently pouring fuel on the fire.” He added that Russia doesn’t trust Kyiv’s assurances that the multiple rocket launch systems supplied by the U.S. will not be used to attack.

“In order to trust (someone), you need to have experience with situations when such promises were kept. Regretfully, there is no such experience whatsoever,” Peskov said.

The need to train Ukrainian troops on the HIMARS system for about three weeks before they can go to battle raises concerns that Russia will have a window of time to capture key terrain in the east.

“It is a grinding fight,” said Kahl. "We believe that these additional capabilities will arrive in a timeframe that’s relevant and allow the Ukrainians to very precisely target the types of things they need for the current fight.”

The Pentagon would not say how many rockets it will provide to Ukraine, only that it is sending four of the truck-mounted HIMARS systems. The trucks each carry a container with six precision-guided rockets, which can travel about 45 miles (70 kilometers).

The expectation is that Ukraine can use the rockets in the Donbas, where they could both intercept Russian artillery and take out Russian positions in towns where fighting is intense, such as Sievierodonetsk.

Sievierodonetsk is important to Russian efforts to capture the Donbas before more Western arms arrive to bolster Ukraine’s defense. The city, which is 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of the Russian border, is in an area that is the last pocket under Ukrainian government control in the Luhansk region of the Donbas.

President Joe Biden in an essay in a New York Times, said that, “We are not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders. We do not want to prolong the war just to inflict pain on Russia.”

The package announced Wednesday is the 11th approved so far and will be the first to tap the $40 billion in security and economic assistance recently passed by Congress. It includes a variety of weapons and equipment, ranging from helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems and radars to tactical vehicles, artillery rounds and spare parts.

The weapons will come from Pentagon drawdown authority, so would involve taking them from U.S. inventory. Kahl said that the HIMARS systems have already been sent to Europe, and officials said the training could begin this week.

Since the war began in February, the U.S. and its allies have tried to walk a narrow line: Send Ukraine weapons needed to fight off Russia but stop short of providing aid that will trigger a broader conflict that could spill into other parts of Europe.

Over time, however, the U.S. and allies have amped up the weaponry going to Ukraine, as the fight has shifted from Russia’s campaign to take the capital, Kyiv, and other areas, to more close-contact skirmishes for small pieces of land in the east and south.

To that end, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pleading with the West to send multiple-launch rocket systems as soon as possible to help stop Russia’s destruction of towns in the Donbas. The rockets have a longer range than the howitzer artillery systems that the U.S. has provided Ukraine. They would allow Ukrainian forces to strike Russian troops from a distance outside the range of Russia's artillery systems.

“We are fighting for Ukraine to be provided with all the weapons needed to change the nature of the fighting and start moving faster and more confidently toward the expulsion of the occupiers,” Zelenskyy said in a recent address.

Ukraine needs multiple-launch rocket systems, said Philip Breedlove, a retired U.S. Air Force general who was NATO’s top commander from 2013 to 2016.

“These are very important capabilities that we have not gotten them yet. And they not only need them, but they have been very vociferous in explaining they want them,” said Breedlove. “We need to get serious about supplying this army so that it can do what the world is asking it to do: fight a world superpower alone on the battlefield.”

Russia has been making incremental progress in the Donbas, as it tries to take the remaining sections of the region not already controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

___

AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee, AP writer Aamer Madhani and AP broadcast reporter Sagar Meghani contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russian advance in eastern Ukraine to be delayed by ‘operational pause’, West believes

    ‘Disillusionment’ with campaign among senior Russian officers as well as rank and file troops

  • Shanghai starts coming back to life as COVID lockdown eases

    Traffic, pedestrians and joggers reappeared on the streets of Shanghai on Wednesday as China’s largest city began returning to normalcy amid the easing of a strict two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has drawn unusual protests over its heavy-handed implementation. Shanghai’s Communist Party committee, the city’s most powerful political body, issued a letter online proclaiming the lockdown's success and thanking citizens for their “support and contributions." While defending President and Communist Party chief Xi Jinping’s hardline “zero-COVID" policy, the country’s leadership appears to be acknowledging the public backlash against measures seen as trampling already severely limited rights to privacy and participation in the workings of government.

  • A police chase in Greenfield ended in a crash that left a Muncie man hospitalized

    The man was taken to an Indianapolis hospital following the crash in Greenfield. Police say he was fleeing police in a stolen vehicle

  • Biden agrees to provide Ukraine with longer range missiles

    U.S. President Joe Biden has agreed to provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems that can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets as part of a $700 million weapons package expected to be unveiled on Wednesday. The United States is providing Ukraine with high mobility artillery rocket systems that can accurately hit targets as far away as 80 km (50 miles) after Ukraine gave "assurances" they will not use the missiles to strike inside Russia, senior administration officials said. In a New York Times op-ed published Tuesday, Biden said Russia's invasion of Ukraine will end through diplomacy but the United States must provide significant weapons and ammunition to give Ukraine the highest leverage at the negotiating table.

  • Counting the cost of Putin’s catastrophic war - in nine charts

    It has been almost a hundred days since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine and changed the course of European history.

  • Oligarch's $300M yacht untouchable in UAE port; US, Germany to provide missile systems: Live Ukraine updates

    Russian oligarch Andrey Melnichenko had a $600M yacht impounded in Italy. Another $300 million yacht is safe in UAE. Latest news.

  • Biden confirms Ukraine will be getting U.S.-made MLRS

    In line with recent media reports, Ukraine is set to receive modern U.S.-made multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) from Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden said in a NYT op-ed on May 31.

  • Israeli troops kill 2 Palestinians, one an alleged attacker

    Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian woman in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday who they said had approached them while carrying a knife. It said the soldiers were patrolling a highway near the Al-Aroub refugee camp in the southern West Bank. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the woman as Ghafran Warasna and said she was shot in the chest.

  • War in Ukraine: Mayor says Russian forces seize half of key eastern city

    Russian forces in a “frenzied push” have seized half of Sievierodonetsk, the eastern Ukrainian city that is key to Moscow’s efforts to complete the capture of the industrial Donbas region, the mayor said Tuesday.

  • Meet the U.S.-born scientist in the crosshairs of Russia's "biolabs" lies

    "It's not just disinformation," Ukraine's Detroit-born former health minister tells CBS News. "It actually has real-life consequences."

  • Sievierodonetsk mayor says Russian forces seize half of city

    Russian forces in a “frenzied push” have seized half of Sievierodonetsk, the eastern Ukrainian city that is key to Moscow’s efforts to complete the capture of the industrial Donbas region, the mayor said Tuesday. “The city is essentially being destroyed ruthlessly block by block,” Oleksandr Striuk said. A Russian airstrike on Sievierodonetsk hit a tank of nitric acid at a chemical factory, causing a huge leak of fumes, according to Serhiy Haidai, governor of the Luhansk region.

  • Azov detachment commander discusses situation in Kharkiv, combat training

    The fact that Russian propaganda and society hate the soldiers of the Azov Regiment is a motivating factor for the military, said Anatoliy Sydorenko, commander of the Azov Special Operations Forces, in an inter-view with Radio NV on May 31. Below is an edited transcript of that inter-view.

  • Richard Engel Says His Son Henry Has 'Taken a Turn for the Worse' Due to Rare Neurological Disorder

    The foreign correspondent's son Henry was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome in 2017

  • Exclusive - U.S. plans to sell armed drones to Ukraine in coming days - sources

    The Biden administration plans to sell Ukraine four MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones that can be armed with Hellfire missiles for battlefield use against Russia, three people familiar with the situation said. The sale of the General Atomics-made drones could still be blocked by Congress, the sources said, adding that there is also a risk of a last minute policy reversal that could scuttle the plan, which has been under review at the Pentagon for several weeks. Ukraine has been using several types of smaller shorter range unmanned aerial systems against Russian forces that invaded the country in late February.

  • Live updates | Biden explains providing Ukraine with rockets

    President Joe Biden said in a guest essay Tuesday evening in The New York Times that he’s decided to provide the Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield. The expectation is that Ukraine could use the rockets in the eastern Donbas region, where they could both intercept Russian artillery and take out Russian positions in towns where fighting is intense, such as Sievierodonetsk. In his New York Times’ essay, Biden said the U.S. is not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders and does not want to prolong the war “just to inflict pain on Russia.”

  • Amid war and upheaval, Ukraine is on precipice of World Cup

    The first team the USMNT might face in Qatar is Ukraine, which plays for the right to qualify this week — and so much more.

  • See Rare Photos of Queen Elizabeth When She Was Young

    Before Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were the resident royal cool girls, Queen Elizabeth was serving looks. Here's a glimpse at her life as a young princess.

  • REFILE-UPDATE 1-Biden agrees to provide Ukraine with longer range missiles

    U.S. President Joe Biden has agreed to provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems that can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets as part of a $700 million weapons package expected to be unveiled on Wednesday. The United States is providing Ukraine with high mobility artillery rocket systems that can accurately hit targets as far away as 80 km (50 miles) after Ukraine gave "assurances" they will not use the missiles to strike inside Russia, senior administration officials said. In a New York Times op-ed published Tuesday, Biden said Russia's invasion of Ukraine will end through diplomacy but the United States must provide significant weapons and ammunition to give Ukraine the highest leverage at the negotiating table.

  • Zelenskyy shuts down Newsmax interviewer who tried to get him to say there would be no war if Trump were president

    Right-wing outlet Newsmax interviewed Zelenskyy and said many Americans thought Trump as president would mean "this invasion would not have happened."

  • Security Service of Ukraine: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a large unit of Wagner Group fighters in Donbas

    Ukrainian defenders destroyed a large unit of the Wagner Group [a network of mercenaries who serve as the de facto private army of Russian President Vladimir Putin] in Donbas. Source: Security Service of Ukraine; Ukrainska Pravda's interlocutor with law enforcement agencies Details: A new telephone conversation between the invaders which was intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine [SSU] showed that after the elimination of such an elite unit of Russian soldiers (according to a source, the