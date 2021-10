Quartz

The UK now has more unfilled jobs than at any time since record-keeping began back in 2002, as a number of factors including the loss of European Union workers after Brexit is felt ever more keenly. According to the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS), there were more than 1.1 million job vacancies in July through September of this year, with 12 of the 18 sectors monitored reaching record highs. Hospitality is the industry with the biggest need for workers, the ONS said, with three in ten businesses struggling to fill vacancies.