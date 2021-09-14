Biden says voters will "get Donald Trump" if they vote California Governor Newsom out
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
President Biden is putting the stakes of the recall election that could remove California Governor Gavin Newsom from office in stark terms. Mr. Biden said Monday night that the results of the recall will reverberate across the nation, and he is casting the recall as an opportunity to show that leadership and science matter. CBS Los Angeles has the latest.