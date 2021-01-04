Biden says if Warnock and Ossoff are elected, “those $2,000 checks will go out the door”
While campaigning in Georgia before tomorrow’s runoff elections, President-elect Joe Biden said Americans could receive $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks if Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock are elected to the Senate.
Video Transcript
JOE BIDEN: By electing John and the Reverend, you can make an immediate difference in your own lives, the lives of people all across this country, because their election will put an end to the block in Washington of that $2,000 stimulus check, that money that will go out the door immediately to help people who are in real trouble. Think about [? what it ?] will mean, to your lives, putting food on the table, paying rent, paying your mortgage, paying down the credit card, paying the phone bill, the gas bill, the electric bill.
Just look around. Millions of people in this country out of work through no fault of their own, no fault of their own. They're struggling. Many are fearful, and many have given up hope.
Look at the lines at food banks, hours and hours and hours. This is the United States of America for God's sake. And there are food lines like we've not seen since the Depression. And they're getting longer. Families, children, people who have worked their whole lives and never asked for a thing except a fighting chance, now they're lining up for food in America.
And the debate over $2,000 isn't some abstract debate in Washington. It's about real lives, your lives, the lives of good, hardworking Americans. And if you're like millions of Americans all across this country, you need the money, you need the help, and you need it now. Look, Georgia, there's no one in America with more power to make that happen than you, the citizens of Atlanta, the citizens of Georgia.
[CHEERING]
And that's not an exaggeration. That is a literal-- that's literally true. If you send John and the Reverend to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door, restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people who are struggling right now. And if you send senators Perdue and Loeffler back to Washington, those checks will never get there. It's just that simple. The power is literally in your hands.