Biden says well ahead of goal of delivering 100 million vaccine shots in 100 days

COVID-19 vaccines are administered in Martinsburg, West Virginia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his administration is on track to reach his goal of delivering 100 million COVID-19 vaccination shots well ahead of schedule.

Biden had promised to deliver 100 million shots in his first 100 days in office, but said he now thinks the U.S. will hit that mark on his 60th day in office. Biden made the remarks in a national address on Thursday.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)

