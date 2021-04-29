Biden Says White Supremacists Have Replaced Jihadists as ‘Most Lethal Terrorist Threat’ to U.S.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Evans
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden labeled terrorism by “white supremacists” the “most lethal terrorist threat” to the U.S., during his address to a Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday.

Biden initially described an evolving terrorist threat from Al-Qaeda and other jihadist groups, before pivoting to white supremacy.

“Make no mistakethe terrorist threat has evolved beyond Afghanistan since 2001 and we will remain vigilant against threats to the United States, wherever they come from. Al Qaeda and ISIS are in Yemen, Syria, Somalia, and other places in Africa and the Middle East and beyond,” Biden said in prepared remarks released by the White House.

“And, we won’t ignore what our own intelligence agencies have determined – the most lethal terrorist threat to the homeland today is from white supremacist terrorism,” Biden added in the remarks.

While delivering the speech to Congress, Biden slightly departed from the prepared script, saying that “white supremacy is terrorism.”

Biden’s remarks echo comments by FBI director Christopher Wray in March congressional testimony.

“The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now, and it’s not going away any time soon,” Wray said at the time. “We viewed it as such a critical threat that back in June 2019 we elevated racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism to our highest threat priority, on the same level as ISIS and homegrown violent extremists.”

However, Wray said that while the biggest part of the FBI’s domestic terrorism cases involve white supremacists, not all domestic terrorists could be classified as such.

“One of the things we struggle with in particular is that more and more, the ideologies, if you will, that are motivating these violent extremists are less and less coherent, less and less linear, less and less easy to pin down,” Wray said. “In some cases it seems like people coming up with their own customized belief system – a little bit of this, a little bit of that – and they put it together, maybe combined with some personal grievance that’s happened to them in their lives, and that drives them.”

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Plug Power Could Disappoint Investors -- Again

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been through its share of boom and bust cycles over the past two decades. Plug Power acquired Giner ELX for a mere $52.9 million in June 2020 to get into the electrolyzer business.

  • White House begins push for more transmission lines with $8 billion loan fund

    The Biden administration is looking to jumpstart the construction of new transmission lines by offering up to $8.3 billion in loans and, separately, issuing new guidelines to help state officials with siting.Driving the news: The Energy Department on Tuesday invited applications for up to $5 billion in loans for projects like high-voltage systems; transmission for offshore wind; and systems that follow rail and highway routes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It's separately offering up to $3.25 billion from the Western Area Power Administration.Meanwhile, the Transportation Department released details for how its offices should work with states on siting for transmission, renewable energy projects, EV charging and more.Why it matters: The major build-out of renewables generation the White House hopes to accelerate will need new infrastructure to carry and integrate those electrons.But getting transmission built is notoriously hard, and jurisdiction is fragmented both federally and between the federal government and states.Yes, but: While Tuesday's announcements are using existing finances and authorities, the White House is also asking Congress to help.The White House infrastructure proposal calls for steps including the creation of a new tax credit for developing high-voltage transmission.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • SCOTUS: Amid Student Free Speech Case, Plaintiff Recalls Landmark 1969 Verdict

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Mary Beth Tinker was just 13 years old when she wore a black armband to school and changed America. As the Vietnam War grew increasingly controversial in the late 1960s, she and several other students from Des Moines, Iowa, wore […]

  • Key takeaways from Biden's 1st address to a joint session of Congress

    President Joe Biden is no stranger to the State of the Union and joint addresses to Congress after 36 years in the Senate and eight years as vice president, but Wednesday night, he finally got to deliver one of his own -- a speech that looked back on the president's accomplishments and pitched ahead to his future agenda. The speech looked different than in years past, with COVID-19 keeping the audience confined and putting a larger emphasis on the television audience at home -- likely Biden's biggest audience of the year outside of his inauguration. One day shy of his 100th day in office, Biden made the case for his future agenda.

  • Here’s what flavors are trending, according to McCormick

    Seasoning giant McCormick just released its latest flavor trends report, and the brand has identified four pandemic-influenced flavor profiles that it projects to be the next big things for this coming year. This’ll be something to keep an eye on when you’re seeing new products pop up in the coming months. I’m never sure how accurate these predictions are, but let’s see what the rest of the year has in store for our tastebuds. Trade publication Food Navigator USA has the analysis.

  • Letters: KC readers discuss overseas wars, vital police and Kansas school funding

    Sen. Roger Marshall says bureaucrats are the ones making people hesitant to get vaccinated? Come on, now.

  • 3 white men charged with hate crimes in death of Ahmaud Arbery

    Three white men have been charged with federal hate crimes and attempted kidnapping in connection to the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed last year in Georgia, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. The big picture: Arbery's death is one of several that drove nationwide Black Lives Matter protests last summer, including demonstrations over the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The criminal case "is the most significant civil rights prosecution undertaken to date by the Biden administration Justice Department," AP notes. Details: Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan, were each charged with one count of interference with rights and one count of attempted kidnapping. "Travis and Gregory McMichael were also charged with one count each of using, carrying, and brandishing—and in Travis’s case, discharging—a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence," the Justice Department said. Catch up quick: "All three defendants have also been charged in a separate state proceeding with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony," the DOj noted. A trial date in that case has not been scheduled. The McMichaels on Feb. 23, 2020, armed themselves and pursued Arbery, who was out for his daily jog, after telling police officers they suspected he committed a burglary, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.Go deeper: Ahmaud Arbery's mother files civil lawsuit against men charged in son's deathEditor's note: This story has been updated with additional details. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • In Africa, vaccine hesitancy adds to slow rollout of doses

    Some Africans are hesitating to get COVID-19 vaccines amid concerns about their safety, alarming public health officials as some countries start to destroy thousands of doses that expired before use. Malawi and South Sudan in recent days have said they will destroy some of their doses, a concerning development on a continent where health officials have been outspoken about the need for vaccine equity as the world's rich nations hold the bulk of shots. Africa, whose 1.3 billion people represent 16% of the world's population, has received less than 2% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses administered around the world, according to the World Health 0rganization.

  • President pushed new jobs, infrastructure, policing initiatives in COVID-era speech to Congress

    Biden addressed a joint session of Congress days before marking his 100th day in office.

  • Schumer Awaiting Panel’s Recommendation before Taking Stance on Court-Packing

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) will not say whether he supports court-packing until he has received a recommendation on the issue from a bipartisan commission that President Biden has tasked with studying potential changes to the Supreme Court. “Look, the bottom line is that I’m waiting to hear what President Biden’s commission says about the Supreme Court, and they’re going to look at many different aspects,” Schumer said Tuesday. The Senate majority leader’s comments come after Democratic lawmakers unveiled legislation earlier this month to expand the Supreme Court from nine justices to 13. Senator Ed Markey (D., Mass.) is sponsoring the Judiciary Act in the Senate, while Representatives Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.), Mondaire Jones (D., N.Y.) and Hank Johnson (D., Ga.) will serve as its advocates in the House. While Schumer is remaining neutral, other Democrats have come out against the bill, including Senator Michael Bennet (D., Colo.) who recently told Politico, “I don’t think the American public is interested in having the Supreme Court expanded.” Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) says she has “no intention to bring” Nadler’s bill to the House floor. The legislation is the culmination of months of pressure from left-wing members of the party to do so after Republicans moved to quickly confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett just weeks before the election last fall. Shortly after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg created a vacancy on the court in September, Schumer himself painted a dire picture of the political climate should Republicans move forward with filling her seat on the court, saying the move would take the Senate down a “dangerous path.” “I worry for the future of this chamber if the Republican majority proceeds down this dangerous path. If a Senate majority over the course of six years steals two Supreme Court seats using completely contradictory rationales, how could we expect to trust the other side again?” he said at the time. “If, when push comes to shove, when the stakes are the highest, the other side will double-cross their own standards when it’s politically advantageous, tell me how this would not spell the end of this supposedly great deliberative body, because I don’t see how,” he continued. However, despite repeated calls from progressives to expand the court to supersede the 6-3 conservative majority, Biden repeatedly dodged questions regarding his stance on expanding the Supreme Court and instead promised to form a bipartisan commission. The 36-member panel will perform a 180-day study of potential changes to the Supreme Court, including court-packing and setting term limits for justices. As the commission is not set to issue specific guidance at the conclusion of its study, it remains to be seen if the panel will ultimately clarify Biden’s stance on the issue. Yet even Justice Stephen Breyer, a liberal, cautioned earlier this month that court-packing for political gain could undermine public trust in the court and its decisions. “I hope and expect that the court will retain its authority,” Breyer said. “But that authority, like the rule of law, depends on trust, a trust that the court is guided by legal principle, not politics. Structural alteration motivated by the perception of political influence can only feed that perception, further eroding that trust.”

  • Redistricting alone could give Republicans control of the House in 2022, experts say

    The Census Bureau's release of preliminary findings of its 2020 U.S. population count Monday is setting the stage for a once-in-a-decade congressional redistricting process that could in itself be enough to give the Republican Party the five additional House seats needed to recapture the majority following the 2022 national elections.

  • Kerry Should Be Fired If He Shared Secrets With Iran: Sen. Sullivan

    Apr.28 -- Senator Dan Sullivan, a Republican from Alaska, says President Joe Biden's climate envoy, John Kerry, should be fired if it's proven he shared Israeli military intelligence with Iran. Sullivan is on "Balance of Power."

  • Police respond to controversy over NC officer’s hand gesture in photo

    An image of a Graham, North Carolina, police officer’s hand gesture while speaking with Black Lives Matter protesters sparks controversy. But police dispute the interpretation.

  • Fox News admits Biden doesn't actually want to cancel meat. Late night hosts pounce anyway.

    Have you heard President Biden wants to cut your meat consumption to four pounds a year? If so, somebody's feeding you a bunch of baloney. "No matter what you're hearing from Fox News or a Twitter swarm of Republican leaders, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Donald Trump Jr., Biden's proposal to cut U.S. carbon emissions says absolutely nothing about banning beef or rationing meat or forcing you to eat Brussels sprouts on July 4," Politico's Michael Grunwald wrote Monday night. "It's malarkey. It's a Whopper. It's USDA Prime bull." "There is no effort designed to limit people's intake of beef coming out of President Biden's White House or USDA," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack clarified Monday. "Sometimes in the political world, games get played and issues are injected into the conversation knowing full well that there's no factual basis." Fox News anchor John Roberts acknowledged Monday that he and his network had erred Friday in injecting the idea Biden wants to limit your burgers into the conversation. Fox gently acknowledges that its coverage about Biden supposedly trying to force Americans to eat less red meat wasn't accurate: "A graphic and a script incorrectly implied that it was part of Biden's plan for dealing with climate change. That is not the case." pic.twitter.com/iClZSk8P4M — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 26, 2021 Late Night's Seth Meyers played the retracted clip of John Roberts, plus other iterations of this "insane new lie about Joe Biden." Clearly, "Republicans seem to think Joe Biden's army of antifa super soldiers is gonna come to your house and take your Dr. Seuss books and your hamburgers," he said, "and I'm only slightly exaggerating." Larry Kudlow, former President Donald Trump's former economic adviser, took "this dumb and completely baseless lie" one step dumber, Meyers showed. "That's right, in Biden's America you'll have to celebrate July 4th by drinking a 'plant-based beer,' as opposed to, you know, all those meat-based beers. Does he think PBR stands for Pork and Beef Ribs? Does he think Hamm's is made with real ham?" Yes, "no one was more upset about this made-up news than Fox Business made-up host Larry Kudlow," who warned about "an unthinkable nightmare" where Biden will have us all "drinking 'plant-based beer,'" Stephen Colbert joked at The Late Show. "But some beer companies are fighting back." Namely, "Meat Lager." You can watch that actually terrifying commercial below. More stories from theweek.comLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.Biden's big ifSenate confirms Samantha Power as USAID administrator

  • Ancient Christian thinkers made a case for reparations that has striking relevance today

    Some ancient theologians argued that the Israelites deserved a share of Egypt's wealth after being enslaved for centuries. Culture Club/Hulton Archive via Getty ImagesReparations to Black Americans for centuries of slavery and oppression have been discussed for a long time. But ever since journalist and author Ta-Nehisi Coates wrote “The Case for Reparations” in The Atlantic in 2014, the conversation has taken on a new urgency. Just this month a House committee voted to create a commission to consider reparations. However, debates over compensating a group of people for past injuries or abuses date back to at least the early centuries of the common era. As a professor of theology who teaches about Jewish and Christian antiquity, I have studied how the logic of reparations has roots in the Hebrew Bible and in early Christian biblical interpretation. Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates testifies during a 2019 hearing on slavery reparations. Zach Gibson/Getty Images Exodus from Egypt The classic text for thinking about reparations is the story of the Israelites’ flight from Egypt, recounted in detail in the Book of Exodus, the second book of the Old Testament. The Israelites had been enslaved by the Egyptians and subjected to forced labor for hundreds of years. As the story goes, through divine intervention and the leadership of the prophet Moses, the people were set free and allowed to depart Egypt. As God announces the plan in advance to Moses, he assures him: “I will bring this people into such favor with the Egyptians that, when you go, you will not go empty-handed; each woman shall ask her neighbor and any woman living in the neighbor’s house for jewelry of silver and of gold, and clothing, and you shall put them on your sons and on your daughters; and so you shall plunder the Egyptians.” When the Israelites ask as commanded, the Egyptians surprisingly comply. “And so,” the text laconically summarizes, “they plundered the Egyptians.” Literal or allegorical plunder? The story seems to have been a source of embarrassment to Jews and Christians in antiquity and even in more recent times. Whether deceit was involved has been a matter of scholarly discussion, but at least one ancient historian used the account to paint the Jews of his day in a dim light. Around the turn of the millennium, Pompeius Trogus wrote that Moses led the Israelites in “carrying off by stealth the sacred utensils of the Egyptians.” Perhaps in light of similar accusations, some Jews and, subsequently, Christians, interpreted the text as a story about symbolic and not literal plunder. The Jewish Alexandrian philosopher Philo, an older contemporary of Jesus in the first century, interpreted the event literally and justified the Israelites’ actions. “For what resemblance is there between forfeiture of money and deprivation of liberty,” he wrote, “for which men of sense are willing to sacrifice not only their substance but their life?” In other words, the Israelites were in the right to take material goods from the Egyptians since the Egyptians had deprived them of the far greater good of freedom. But in another treatise, Philo gave an allegorical interpretation in which the Egyptians’ wealth represented pagan philosophy. He felt that ideas that might originate in “pagan” philosophy could be put to good use – or “plundered” – for Jewish purposes. By way of comparison, one might imagine a contemporary preacher using, say, insights from psychoanalysis to elucidate the meaning of a biblical passage. Two centuries later, the Christian scholar Origen of Alexandria used a similar argument to make the case that “pagan” philosophy should be studied by Christians as the “adjunct to Christianity” – to prepare for and supplement true Christian teaching. He justifies this taking of intellectual property by using the example of the Israelites making off with the Egyptians’ possessions. He understood the biblical text’s account of the plundering of the Egyptians to be a symbolic authorization for Christians to take the intellectual property of the surrounding pagan culture. Subsequent Christians theologians, from St. Augustine in the late fourth century onward throughout the medieval period, took up this line of interpretation. [This week in religion, a global roundup each Thursday. Sign up.] ‘Not just a few dishes’ But Philo’s literal understanding of the passage – that the Israelites took property from the Egyptians as a form of just repayment for their enslavement – also found followers among the early Christians. In the second century A.D., a debate raged in the Christian Church as to whether the Jewish scriptures should be authoritative for Christians. Marcion, a charismatic leader from the Black Sea region, contended that the Hebrew Bible attested an inferior god and so should be discarded. He and his followers urged that it contained morally reprehensible stories, and held up the plundering of the Egyptians as an example. The theologians Irenaeus of Lyons and Tertullian of North Africa, who argued for what ultimately became the form of Christian belief backed by political authorities, however, disagreed. Irenaeus replied to the Marcionite argument in his treatise “Against Heresies,” which contains a remarkable display of the logic of reparations. He writes that the Egyptians held the Israelites in “abject slavery” while at the same time contemplating their “utter annihilation.” Meanwhile, the Israelites built them “fenced cities” and made them even more wealthy. “In what way, then,” Irenaeus asks, “did the Israelites act unjustly, if out of many things they took a few?” His argument is straightforward: The Israelites deserved to be repaid for their forced labor. They contributed to the wealth of the Egyptians, and so had a right to a share of it. Early Christian author Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus, aka Tertullian, circa A.D. 200. Adoc-Photos/Corbis Historical Collection via Getty Images Some 25 years later, Tertullian wrote a systematic refutation of Marcion’s position, entitled “Against Marcion.” In it, he repeated some of Irenaeus’ arguments, including his case for reparations. Tertullian imagines a court in his own day hearing the claims of “the Hebrews.” He argues that no amount of gold and silver could repay the Israelites for their hardship. “[They] were free men reduced to slavery,” he writes. “If their legal representatives were to display in court no more than their shoulders scarred with the abusive outrage of whippings, any judge would have agreed that the Hebrews must receive in recompense not just a few dishes and flagons … but the whole of those rich men’s property.” Particularly notable is the fact that Tertullian makes the case for reparations to be paid to the descendants of the Israelites who had been forcibly enslaved centuries earlier. Although the force of the passage is driven by a debate about scriptural interpretation, its logic strikingly anticipates the case for reparations in the U.S. today. University of Notre Dame Department of Theology is a member of the Association of Theological Schools. The ATS is a funding partner of The Conversation US. This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: David Lincicum, University of Notre Dame. Read more:What Alexander Hamilton’s deep connections to slavery reveal about the need for reparations todayRevisiting reparations: Is it time for the US to pay its debt for the legacy of slavery? David Lincicum does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • The Trump-rejecting Florida Republican who has a plan to fix the GOP

    Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has a message for leaders in Washington: ‘Start thinking more like mayors.’

  • Three Georgia men charged with hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery death

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors charged three white men in Georgia on Wednesday with federal hate crimes and attempted kidnapping in last year's slaying of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was gunned down as he was out jogging through a suburban neighborhood. The Justice Department said that former police officer Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis McMichael, 35, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 51, were each charged with one count of interference with rights and with one count of attempted kidnapping. Travis and Gregory McMichael were also each charged with using firearms to carry out acts of violence in the fatal shooting of Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, which lawyers for his family have condemned as vigilante murder tantamount to a lynching.

  • The Housing Market Looks Like a Bubble. It’s Time for the Fed to Worry.

    When the Federal Open Market Committee begins its two-day meeting on Tuesday, it ought to consider whether its policies aimed to bolster housing may be having negative side effects. With the market for new and existing homes red hot, the rationale for subsidizing the mortgage market has largely passed. Indeed, the Fed’s policies may be hurting home affordability as much as they’re helping.

  • Biden’s Vindictive Capital-Gains Tax Hike

    That the Biden administration has enormous confidence in the government’s ability to invest wisely is no secret, however ill-founded that confidence may turn out to be. So there is a certain perverse logic to its proposal to fund, at least in part, the newest proposed spending spree with a dramatic increase in the capital-gains tax rates paid by — a bit of class warfare always helps — “the rich.” To believe that this will not discourage investment is to believe that those investors who are subject to the tax disregard post-tax returns. That’s not likely. They will either demand a higher price for their capital, or put an increased premium on safety, or search for investments that offer less in the way of growth, but more in the way of tax shelter. Others may choose to consume more and invest less. Some would-be entrepreneurs, meanwhile, will decide not to give up their day jobs. None of these developments would be good for the economy and those who would benefit from its flourishing. Turning to the grim details, if this proposal is approved, those earning more than $1 million a year will face a top tax rate on long-term capital gains of 43.4 percent (once the Obamacare surtax on net investment income is thrown in), compared with 23.8 percent today. That would be a top rate higher — generally much higher — than anywhere in Europe, and that’s before considering what state and local taxes can do to the math. Those living in high-tax states such as California and New York will be looking at a top rate in excess of 54 percent, and for those lucky enough to be resident in de Blasio’s New York City, over 58 percent. Those who have been making plans to leave will get moving, and others are likely to join them, something that would come as a major blow to their governments’ already-shaky finances. Some defenders of this increase argue that it will lead to a “fairer” tax system. Leaving aside the fact that the U.S. income-tax system is already sharply progressive, as well as the unequal treatment of capital losses and gains under current rules, this also ignores the way that the tax is levied on nominal capital gains. No adjustment is made for inflation, which even at the relatively low rates of recent years can matter, particularly if the asset is held over a longer period (which is what those who rail against “speculation” claim to want). This will be of even more relevance if relief provided by the “step up” in the cost basis on death is pared back. And if inflation picks up . . . The assumption that this increase will affect only the rich does not hold up, and not just because the real value of that $1 million will almost certainly be allowed to erode. Beyond that, there is the case of the small entrepreneur who has spent a lifetime building up his or her business, perhaps forgoing income to do so. When the time comes to sell that business, to the extent that the gain (plus any other income) tops $1 million in nominal terms, he or she will be subject to the top rate payable by the rich, a Croesus just for a year. Thereafter it may well be a different matter, but the money will have gone for good. On the question of equity, there is also the claim that capital-gains tax is a form of double taxation. This is not necessarily the strongest of arguments, but it has the most force when it comes to the sale of a stock by a holder who has already paid tax on the dividends received (something that is itself a form of double taxation, given that dividends are paid out of post-tax income). Taxes are sometimes used to deliver a message as well as to raise money. If the effect of raising the top rate on capital gains to a level so high that any increase in revenue starts to go into reverse, as it is likely to do (people respond to disincentives), then the motivation for such a move will be interpreted as an attempt at crude and vindictive leveling down: We can think of more enticing investment environments.

  • Report: Lions tried to trade up to land LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase

    The Falcons asking price was too high, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler