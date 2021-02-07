Biden says women dropping out of workforce, closed schools are "national emergency"

In President Joe Biden's first interview since his inauguration, he tells "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell that women from the labor force and the closing of schools —along with the mental health issues for children that could arise — during the COVID-19 pandemic constitute a "national emergency." Watch the full interview that aired ahead of the Super Bowl.

  • Fox News cancels Lou Dobbs's show

    Fox News has canceled "Lou Dobbs Tonight," the program hosted by one of Donald Trump's most ardent defenders, the Los Angeles Times reported Friday.

  • CIA analyst involved with briefing Biden shouldn't be trusted after defending torture program, former Senate investigator says

    Morgan Muir, the longtime CIA analyst whom The New York Times reported was tasked with delivering President Biden's daily intelligence briefings, played a leading role in the CIA's defense of its torture program and cited information the agency later publicly admitted was inaccurate during a standoff with the Senate Intelligence Committee in 2013, BuzzFeed News reports. The extent of Muir's involvement in the showdown was not previously known, per BuzzFeed. Daniel Jones, a former Senate investigator and the lead author of the committee's 6,700-page report on the torture program, said he "would not trust" Muir to "convey accurate information," and former Sen. Mark Udall (D-Colo.), an outspoken member of the committee at the time, said Biden "should have serious concerns about entrusting his presidential daily briefing to anyone who may have helped cover up this dark chapter in our nation's history." Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), a committee member then and now, didn't specifically address Muir, but told BuzzFeed "the American people deserve transparency about the backgrounds of high-level intelligence officials." Amanda Schoch, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, said Muir is a "widely respected intelligence officer who has demonstrated the highest standards of integrity and professionalism throughout his career." But she added that Muir is not Biden's briefer "as that term is generally understood," and he won't be in the Oval Office. Instead, he'll reportedly be in charge of what's known as "mission integration," meaning he'll coordinate "intelligence collection and analysis across multiple briefings." Read more at BuzzFeed News. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe growing white supremacist threatRepublicans have lost their grip on the national discourse

  • Democrats to unveil $3,000 direct cash payments to families with children

    Democrats will introduce a proposal attached to the next stimulus package that would provide $3,000-per-child direct payments in certain households.Why it matters: The new legislation, led by Ways and Means chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.), comes shortly after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) introduced a similar proposal, lending bipartisan support to expanding cash benefits for families with children.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.The Biden Administration has reviewed and supports the proposal, according to the Washington Post who first reported the plan. The legislative proposal, reviewed by Axios, will be revealed Monday along with other Ways and Means provisions. The IRS would begin depositing payments into bank accounts July 1.The payments would come in monthly installments.Qualifying household incomes would be based on the previous year with lower payouts for individuals making $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for those filing jointly.Eligible households with children 17 to 6 could receive payments of $3,000 for each child and $3,600 for children under 6.What they're saying: “The pandemic is driving families deeper and deeper into poverty, and it’s devastating, Rep. Ritchie Neal (D-Mass.), chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, said in a statement. "We are making the Child Tax Credit more generous, more accessible, and by paying it out monthly, this money is going to be the difference in a roof over someone’s head or food on their table," he said.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Three Saudi youths get prison sentence instead of death

    Three young Saudi men who faced death sentences for acts they were accused of committing as minors have been handed a 10-year prison sentence instead, the Saudi Human Rights Commission said. Ali al-Nimr, Dawood al-Marhoun and Abdullah al-Zaher, youth from Saudi Arabia’s Shiite minority, were detained separately on charges stemming from their participation in anti-government Shiite protests over discrimination that rocked the country’s eastern province in 2011-2012. Al-Nimr, the nephew of prominent opposition cleric Shiekh Nimr al-Nimr, whose execution sparked Shiite demonstrations from Bahrain to Pakistan, was arrested in 2012 at age 17, according to Human Rights Watch.

  • General behind Myanmar's bloodless coup plots future without Aung San Suu Kyi

    In the days after Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted in an early morning coup, the wide modern boulevards of the country’s Potemkin capital Naypyitaw remained silent and empty. A few military roadblocks and patrolling armoured vehicles were the only sign of the sudden army takeover that threatened to wipe out the country’s recent democratic progress in one audacious swoop. On Wednesday, carefully orchestrated television footage showed a diminutive figure in military uniform conducting government business from a golden, throne-like armchair. Those searching for motives behind the Monday morning putsch that imprisoned Ms Suu Kyi and plunged Myanmar back towards oppressive junta rule need look no further than the service ribbons on the chest of General Min Aung Hlaing. The authoritarian general who is accused of overseeing an ethnic cleansing operation against the Muslim Rohingya minority is now at the centre of power in the former British colony that, until recently, projected such hope in its fledgling attempts establish democracy. Experts say the timing of the coup lies in Min Aung Hlaing’s ruthless personal quest for power and the military’s deep paranoia that the popular civilian government could erode the unrivalled political dominance it has enjoyed for decades.

  • Harris has reportedly pushed Biden's coronavirus team to focus on overlooked communities

    After Vice President Kamala Harris received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a televised event at the National Institutes of Health in January, Rep. Joyce Beatty's (D-Ohio) phone lit up with calls from constituents who were "newly curious" about getting vaccinated themselves, she told The New York Times. As Beatty explained, watching a Black woman receive the vaccine "gave people hope and gave people education." Black Americans are nearly three times more likely to die from the coronavirus, the Times notes, but they are far less likely to be inoculated, in large part because of a lack of access, but also, some experts have pointed out, because of longstanding wariness about government-driven health programs. Harris, it seems, was able to ease some of those concerns with her public vaccination, and she also has reportedly pressed President Biden and his advisers in private to focus on how their policies will ensure less advantaged people in both urban and rural settings are protected against the virus. "The vice president pushed us hard, in a very good way," Jeffrey Zients, Biden's coronavirus response coordinator, told the Times. "She pushed me on, 'Where are we on mobile vaccination units? How many are we going to have, in what period of time? Are they going to be able to reach rural communities and urban communities? How much progress have you made?" Read more about Harris' role in the Biden administration so far at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe growing white supremacist threatRepublicans have lost their grip on the national discourse

  • Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle dies

    The girl was sitting in the back seat of the running vehicle while her family went inside to get food on Saturday when Kevin Palmer, 34, got into the driver's seat and took off, Wichita police said in a news release. “This is one of the saddest cases I have been associated with in my over 28 years of law enforcement,” Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said in the release.

  • Judge Declares Republican Claudia Tenney Winner of NY Congressional Race

    A New York judge has ordered the state to certify Republican Claudia Tenney as the victor in the state’s 22nd Congressional District elections, after months of delays brought on by errors in the vote-counting process. The decision narrows the already slim Democratic majority in the House of Representatives, which now stands at 221 seats compared to Republicans’ 212. Tenney defeated incumbent Democrat Anthony Brindisi by just 109 votes, winning back the seat she lost to Brindisi in 2018. The election was marred by problems including the discovery of uncounted ballots and what local media dubbed “StickyGate,” in which identifying post-it notes mysteriously fell off a batch of disputed ballots, leaving elections officials unsure if those ballots were counted or not. Additionally, a local county failed to process 2,400 voter registration applications before election day. New York Supreme Court justice Scott J. DelConte ruled that despite the errors in the election, the court was compelled to order the certification of Tenney as the winner. DelConte did not find evidence of election fraud. “The record in this election reflects that both candidates suffered the effects of systemic violations of state and federal election laws,” DelConte wrote in his ruling. The court “cannot investigate or respond to these systemic infringements upon voters’ rights.” Such an investigation would fall under the purview of the State Board of Elections, the U.S. Justice Department, or the governor. Nevertheless, DelConte wrote, “every single valid vote that was cast in New York’s 22nd Congressional District has been accounted for, and counted.” Tenney welcomed the judge’s ruling. “I’m honored to have won this race,” Tenney said in a statement. “It was a hard-fought campaign and I thank Anthony Brindisi for his service. Now that every legal vote has been counted, it’s time for the results to be certified.” The Brindisi campaign may continue to appeal the election results. Brindisi could also appeal to the House, which has the power to order a recount and even a new election. “I am shocked and surprised by this decision because of the countless errors and discrepancies that have occurred throughout this initial count,” Brindisi said. “I believe a full audit and hand recount is the only way to resolve this race.”

  • Biden is ‘out of control’ and ‘overstepping his constitutional authority’ with executive orders: Texas AG

    Ken Paxton joins ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to discuss his ongoing legal challenge against the president’s proposed deportation freeze. He also explains how recent executive orders on immigration are affecting his state.

  • Stimulus check eligibility could be capped at individual income of $60,000, Yellen says

    “It has to go to people and households that do need the money.”

  • President Biden's flight home on Air Force One

    President Biden's first flight on Air Force One as commander-in-chief lasted 25 minutes — about one-third the time it takes for the Acela to trace his beloved Amtrak route from D.C. to Wilmington.What he's saying: It's a "great honor" to ride as president on the iconic symbol of American power and diplomacy, Biden told reporters on the tarmac upon landing at New Castle Air National Guard Base. Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.“You realize, they’ve used this air strip to practice landings for the 747 takeoffs for the president’s plane for a long time,” Biden said, with the nostalgia of someone with a home just five miles away. “Now I’m getting off that plane. It’s really kind of strange.”Behind the scenes: Axios was on board for Biden's sunset flight home to Delaware on Friday.At Joint Base Andrews, he tucked a challenge coin into the palm of the female colonel who greeted and saluted him before he boarded at 5:31 p.m. The flight was wheels up at 5:42 p.m. and landed at 6:07 p.m.The weekend family visit comes between his son Hunter's birthday and the Super Bowl, between a crucial COVID-19 budget framework vote and the impeachment trial of former President Trump.TVs aboard the flight showed ESPN — and CNN, a departure from his predecessor's viewing habits.Everyone including the president wore masks.Biden didn't talk politics with his press corps — nor did he make the customary trip to the back of the cabin for small talk amid the pandemic, opting instead for a short, outdoor gaggle after the flight.After 36 years in the U.S. Senate and eight years as Barack Obama's wingman, Biden has taken countless flights on all kinds of government aircraft. Friday's short flight was on the "baby" plane, a 757, not the big 747. It's “a great plane," he said. "It’s the same plane that we had as vice president, only it’s much nicer.”Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Former Iran detainee separates from husband after learning of alleged affair while she was in prison

    A British-Australian woman who spent nearly three years in solitary confinement in an Iranian prison has separated from her husband after hearing allegations he was having an affair with a colleague, according to media reports. Kylie Moore-Gilbert, 33, has filed for divorce from Ruslan Hodorov, her Russian-Israeli husband, according to the Herald Sun of Melbourne. The couple were wed in a traditional Jewish ceremony in 2017 after meeting a decade earlier in Israel. Ms Moore-Gilbert spent 804 days in jail, after being accused of being a spy by the Iranians and sentenced to 10 years. She was seized in 2018 after attending a conference at the holy city of Qom in central Iran and strongly denied the charges. She returned to Australia last November as part of a prisoner-swap agreement that saw the release of three Iranians accused of plotting to kill Israeli officials in Bangkok. But the eminent Islamic scholar was reportedly heartbroken on her return to learn of allegations of her husband’s relationship with Dr Kylie Baxter, her PhD supervisor. Quoting friends, the Australian paper said the affair began a year after Ms Moore-Gilbert’s arrest. She was especially upset, given that she had resisted an attempt by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards to lure her husband to Iran, because they believed he was an Israeli spy.

  • Himalayan glacier breaks in India, around 125 missing in floods

    Around 125 people were missing in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream. A wall of dust, rock and water hit as an avalanche roared down the Rishiganga valley deep in the mountains of Uttarakhand, a witness said. "It came very fast, there was no time to alert anyone," Sanjay Singh Rana, who lives on the upper reaches of the river in Raini village, told Reuters by phone.

  • Ex-GOP congressman suggests many Republicans are discussing whether to form a new anti-Trump party

    'A new faction within the party or one that operates independently of the party. That's the conversation that many Republicans are having'

  • Quarter of younger Scots may refuse Covid vaccine raising fears of return to lockdown next winter

    A quarter of younger Scots are prepared to reject coronavirus vaccines, it has emerged, meaning lockdown measures may be needed again next winter. While public health experts have been delighted with the uptake of jabs so far among older age groups, polling commissioned by the Scottish Government reveals vaccine scepticism among 18 to 44-year-olds. Experts warned that new tailored public health campaigns are urgently needed to persuade healthy younger adults, who are far less likely to develop serious illness if they catch Covid-19, of the importance of accepting jabs. Jeane Freeman, the SNP health secretary, on Sunday raised hopes that all adults in Scotland could be offered a vaccine by the summer. While the proportion of the Scottish public vaccinated continues to lag behind the rest of the UK, the programme has rapidly speeded up over recent days, with 52,839 people - almost one per cent of the entire population - getting an injection on Saturday alone.

  • Nearly 90% of Military Hazing Complaints Come from the Marine Corps, Data Shows

    The newly obtained report said 60% of hazing incidents in the Marine Corps were physical.

  • Is former San Diego mayor 'best shot' to flip blue California in recall election?

    “He’s failed us,” Republican Kevin Faulconer said of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

  • Biden’s foot ‘completely healed’ after fractures suffered while playing with dogs

    President is given a clean bill of health by the White House physician after receiving follow-up x-rays on his hairline foot fractures

  • Covid vaccine could be made available in pill form, minister says

    Coronavirus vaccines could eventually be administered in the form of a pill, Nadhim Zahawi has suggested. The vaccines minister said that injections may not be the sole option for receiving dosages in future but that ensuring a healthy capacity of supplies remained the priority for the Government. Speaking to Times Radio, Mr Zahawi said: "There are technologies with pills and others being developed around the world and we will continue to look at those. "But we're making sure the UK will always have the capability and capacity to manufacture the variant vaccines that will deal with any variant virus.” Asked about a slowdown for first jabs when second jabs are rolled out, Mr Zahawi said: "We've got the capacity to do first and second jabs. The limiting factor is the supply of vaccines.” Receiving a vaccine jab via a pill could help alleviate supply issues that have hindered the rollout in some areas of the world including Europe.

  • Fort Hood Restricts Base Access After Shooting Incident

    Army officials at Fort Hood, Texas tightened the base's gate security to restrict access after an on-base shooting early Saturday morning.