Biden says won't allow Justice Dept to seize phone or email records of reporters

U.S. President Biden delivers remarks on Israel-Hamas ceasefire, in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he would not allow his Justice Department to seize the phone or email records of reporters, saying that any such move would be "simply wrong."

Biden's comments came after CNN reported that the Justice Department had told its correspondent Barbara Starr that the former Trump administration had obtained two months of her phone and email records in 2017.

"Absolutely, positively, it's wrong," Biden told reporters after a joint news conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. "It's simply, simply wrong. I will not let that happen."

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)

