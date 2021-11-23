Biden says won't 'stand by idly' waiting for gas prices to fall

Biden said price rises typically subside over time but "it doesn't mean that we should just stand by idly and wait for prices to drop on their own."

The United States said on Tuesday it will release millions of barrels of oil from strategic reserves in coordination with China, India, South Korea, Japan and Britain, to try to cool prices after OPEC+ producers repeatedly ignored calls for more crude.

Crude oil prices recently touched seven-year highs and although they are still some way short of levels reached between 2011 and 2014, when they broke through $100 a barrel, many consumers are feeling the pain of a dramatic increase from a year ago.