Biden and Scholz warn of ‘end’ to Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine

Andrew Feinberg
1 min read
US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday said the “high price” Russia would pay for launching a new invasion of Ukraine would include an end to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The two leaders addressed reporters from the East Room of the White House after a bilateral meeting, Mr Scholz’s first since succeeding Angela Merkel as Germany’s head of government.

Nether mentioned the pipeline in their respective opening remarks, but when Mr Biden was pressed on whether the controversial project would move forward if Russian troops cross Ukraine’s Eastern border he addressed it directly.

“If Russia invades — that means tanks or troops crossing the the border of Ukraine again — then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2,” he said. “We will bring it to an end”.

Mr Scholz did not use the pipeline’s name when asked about it immediately following Mr Biden’s answer, instead telling reporters through a translator that it was important to “not spell out everything in public” while adding that “far-reaching measures” had been “well-prepared” by both countries in advance.

But he stressed that US and Germany would “act together jointly” to impose severe sanctions in the event of an invasion.

“There won’t be any measures in which we have a different approach,” he said. Switching to English for emphasis, he added that the US and Germany “will be united”.

“We will act together and we will take all the necessary steps and all the necessary steps will be done by all of us together,” he said.

