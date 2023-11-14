Biden security adviser warns US ability to help Ukraine shrinking weekly without aid approval from Congress

The ability of the United States to help Ukraine is shrinking each week the U.S. Congress delays the approval of a new large aid package for Ukraine, Jake Sullivan, the adviser to the U.S. president on national security, has warned.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has submitted a request for funding for Israel, Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific region, and border security, Sullivan said, Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform reported on Nov. 14.

Sullivan underscored the urgency of Congress approving the president's request, which covers aid to Ukraine and Israel, emphasizing its direct impact on U.S. national interests.

He said there was a need for active cooperation between the government and representatives of both parties in both chambers of Congress to garner support for the White House’s proposed initiative for aid for Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine