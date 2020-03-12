Seeking to draw a contrast with President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Joe Biden on Thursday slammed the president's approach as a "colossal" failure and offered his own plan to deal with the crisis.

"We will lead by science," the 2020 front-runner said during an address from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

"Downplaying it, being overly dismissive, or spreading misinformation is only going to hurt us and further advantage the spread of the disease," Biden said.

"But neither should we panic, or fall back on xenophobia. Labeling COVID-19 a foreign virus does not displace accountability for the misjudgments that have been taken thus far by the Trump administration.”

Biden's speech was the first he's made since emerging as the front-runner for the Democratic Party presidential nomination in which he has so overtly suggested to the American public that he's better prepared than Trump to handle a crisis as commander in chief.

And he did not shy away in offering policy prescriptions — and taking on Trump.

"Let me be crystal clear. The coronavirus does not have a political affiliation. It will infect Republicans, independents and Democrats alike. And it will not discriminate based on national origin, race, gender or zip code," he said.

Biden added that, "This virus laid bare the severe shortcomings of the current administration."

"Public fears are being compounded by a pervasive lack of trust in this president fueled by adversarial relationships with the truth that he continues to have," he said.

Biden said his plan to combat coronavirus would include free testing for the virus and the elimination of all cost barriers to preventive care and treatment for the disease the virus causes, his campaign said in a statement released while he was speaking.

Trump's administration has come under enormous criticism for the lack of coronavirus testing that's being done compared with certain other countries — something Biden called a "colossal" failure.

And amid the rapid spread of the virus — a pandemic that has caused the stock market to plummet and sporting leagues to suspend their seasons — Biden used his speech Thursday to assert his qualifications to be the president.

It was just the latest step taken by his campaign to, according to politics watchers, create the image he’s better prepared to confront a crisis.

Biden had originally been scheduled to hold a rally Thursday in Tampa, Florida, but canceled the event Tuesday night, and, instead, scheduled the Delaware speech.

The next day, the Biden campaign took additional steps as part of a broader effort to project competence in how the candidate would respond to the international coronavirus crisis.

First, the campaign announced the formation of a public health advisory committee to assist it with responding to the rapidly spreading coronavirus. And hours later, the campaign changed two upcoming campaign events to be “virtual events” with no large crowds attending.

A previously scheduled Friday event in Chicago and a previously scheduled Monday event in Miami will now both be “virtual” events, Biden’s campaign said.

In a separate statement Wednesday, the Biden campaign said it had created the advisory committee to “provide science-based, expert advice regarding steps the campaign should take to minimize health risks for the candidate, staff, and supporters.”

Political communication experts told NBC News those moves suggest Biden is attempting to seize on the disorder created by the pandemic.

“In this case, this is not just about communication, it’s also about public health. And your responsibility as a political leader is not only to send the message to the public, it’s to serve as an example to the public,” said Jennifer Glover Konfrst, a professor of strategic political communication at Drake University, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Trump, in contrast, has come under increasing fire in recent weeks over his own response to the pandemic.

In addition to having insisted for weeks that he had the outbreak under control, Trump also propagated his own personal beliefs about the coronavirus that contradict veteran health officials and experts.

He has painted criticism about his comments on the virus as a Democratic "hoax" and media "hysteria,” and his re-election campaign sent out a memo earlier this month claiming that the "media's obsession with weaponizing the coronavirus against President Trump remains at pandemic levels."