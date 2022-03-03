Biden seeks $10B for aid to Ukraine, $22.5B for coronavirus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSH BOAK
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Shalanda Young
    Shalanda Young
    American political advisor

The Biden administration is seeking another $10 billion to help protect Ukraine against the Russian invasion and an additional $22.5 billion to cover coronavirus pandemic-related expenses, two major additions to budget talks already underway.

The acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Young, laid out the need for the supplemental funding in a Thursday blog post. The requests would be additions to a planned budget agreement that Congress is trying to finish before a March 11 deadline.

Young said in the blog post that the money was urgently needed. The $10 billion to Ukraine would be a rapid escalation of the $1.4 billion provided by the United States since 2021, a reflection of the crisis caused by the Russian offensive that began last month. Young said the money would cover “additional humanitarian, security, and economic assistance in Ukraine and the neighboring region in the coming days and weeks.”

Last week, Biden administration officials told congressional aides that their requests would include $3.5 billion for the Pentagon and $2.9 billion for humanitarian aid as Russia's invasion has caused more than a million Ukrainian refugees to flee their country.

The $22.5 billion tied to the coronavirus would pay for testing, treatments and vaccines as well as investments in research and efforts to increase vaccinations worldwide. There had been expectations that the request was going to be for as much as $30 billion, which comes after lawmakers and the Biden and Trump administrations committed a combined $5.8 trillion over multiple years on the pandemic, according to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

The federal government spent $6.8 trillion last fiscal year, a reflection of the emergency measures tied to the coronavirus that included President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal budget was about $4.4 trillion, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Recommended Stories

  • Europe could cut Russian gas imports by over a third in a year, IEA says

    Europe could cut Russian gas imports by more than a third within a year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday in its 10-point plan on reducing reliance on Russia. The European Union depends on Russia for about 40% of its gas needs, making it the bloc's biggest supplier, but the Russian invasion of Ukraine has sharpened concerns about this reliance and the possibility for supply disruptions. "Russia's use of its natural gas resources as an economic and political weapon show Europe needs to act quickly to be ready to face considerable uncertainty over Russian gas supplies next winter," said Fatih Birol, executive director of the Paris-based agency, which represents 31 mostly industrialised nations but not Russia.

  • Economy likely added 440,000 jobs in February – but labor shortage persists

    The deep drop in omicron cases in February gave businesses the green light to hire and more people who got sick returned to work. So Wall Street is expecting a sturdy 440,000 increase in U.S. employment.

  • Serbia under pressure to shift stance on Russia, president says

    Serbia is under "huge pressure" as it resists joining other countries in imposing sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, according to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

  • 13 US Stocks That Have Exposure to Russia—and 6 Global Stocks That Could Ultimately Benefit

    Companies based in countries that haven't put sanctions on Russia see new opportunities, though short-term risks are still high.

  • Russian NHL players mostly staying silent about Ukraine war

    Among the 41 Russia-born players currently in the NHL, only Alex Ovechkin and Nikita Zadorov have weighed in about the war.

  • Premier League TV rights deal in Russia under review – Richard Masters

    The Russian rights for the current season are held by Rambler.

  • French government seizes yacht of top Putin ally Sechin as sanctions on oligarchs continue

    The Amore Vero is tied to Igor Sechin, head of the Russian energy giant Rosneft and one of the Russian president's closest allies.

  • Dow Rises, Oil Finally Slips—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Stocks were up Thursday, as the price of oil finally edged lower. Markets are also looking ahead to Friday’s February jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The price of oil finally started to slip.

  • White House requests $22.5B for 'immediate' COVID-19 response needs

    The Biden administration is requesting $22.5 billion from Congress for the COVID-19 response, setting up a tussle with Republican lawmakers who have resisted new funding. In a letter to Congress dated Wednesday, the White House said the additional funds are crucial for efforts around vaccines, treatments, and testing. In addition, $5 billion of the funding will go towards the global COVID-19 response, including vaccinating other countries,...

  • Ukraine tapped lion's share of IMF reserve allocation, debt pressures building

    Ukraine has exchanged all but $80 million of the $2.7 billion in new International Monetary Fund emergency reserves it received in August, IMF data show, and debt experts say it will likely need urgent debt relief this year. Western nations are sending billions of dollars in financial support and weapons to help Ukraine, while imposing sweeping sanctions aimed at pressuring Russia to halt the assault. The World Bank's board is poised to approve an initial $350 million in budget support funds on Friday as part of a broader $3 billion package, with the IMF expecting to approve disbursement of a large part of the $2.2 billion left in Ukraine's stand-by arrangement next week.

  • Sen. Tim Kaine Has Long COVID, Introduces Bill To Study Lingering Illness

    Up to 140 million Americans have been infected with the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and many have suffered symptoms weeks or months later.

  • Thai activists sign up to fight in Ukraine

    STORY: Thailand might not seem like an obvious place to find recruits to fight against Russia's invasion in Ukraine.But former Thai Air Force conscript turned activist Chanaphong "Ball" Phongpai has responded to Ukrainian efforts to raise an international volunteer force.He feels the cause is a natural fit for members of the pro-democracy movement in Thailand that emerged in 2020, protesting against the military-backed government there."I have been involved in demanding democracy in my country, and opposing tyranny. The Ukrainians are also fighting for democracy and are now invaded by a superpower and a tyrant, so I asked myself what I could do for them. This is the reason why I applied."Chanaphong and five friends visited the Ukrainian embassy in Bangkok and met with a staff member there after registering as potential recruits online."I want to tell Ukrainians that you are not fighting alone, many people want to help you. Don't lose hope and feel that the world has abandoned you. Even if we are not a superpower, even if we are only a small light, we can shine a bright light to help you if we all join together. Please wait, we are in the process of coming to help you."An online Thai-language group told Reuters that in a single day this week, it gathered the names of more than 2,000 people interested in volunteering to help Ukraine.The Ukrainian embassy in Bangkok did not reply to requests for details.But the staff member who met with Chanaphong's group said that officials are considering applicants. They would need to submit online documents to be considered, including proof of military training and a clean criminal record."We have had some experience; we need to switch from holding bottle bombs to holding guns instead."A Thai government spokeswoman said that there is no law preventing Thai citizens from joining foreign volunteer forces. But that people should consider the potential dangers, as Russian forces pound Ukrainian cities with heavy weapons.Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”It's not clear whether Chanaphong or his friends will be accepted into the Ukraine "international legion," but they have already started to prepare.Chanaphong has even been upping his exercise to get himself as physically fit as possible.

  • Ukraine calls on gaming industry to suspend business with Russia

    The Ukrainian government is beseeching video game companies and esports operators to cut off Russian gamers and esports teams.Why it matters: The request is an attempt to rally Russian opposition to their country's invasion of Ukraine. It was issued in a letter published online this morning by Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's vice prime minister and minister of digital transformation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFedorov called on

  • Two years later: 70% of Putnam County homes rebuilt after deadly tornado

    On the anniversary of the most devastating tornado in Putnam County history, Mayor Randy Porter reflects on the sheer destruction.

  • This ex-Fighting Scot is in his 6th season of college basketball, hopes to play professionally

    Will Carius has been on a wild journey during his college career, playing at Northern Michigan, Monmouth College and now Western Illinois.

  • Biden administration seeks $32.5 billion more in Ukraine and COVID aid

    President Joe Biden's administration is seeking $32.5 billion in additional funding from Congress to bolster the U.S. COVID response and help Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday, citing two "urgent and immediate needs." The $22.5 billion in COVID funding plus $10 billion in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine should be included in Congress' larger spending bill to fund the U.S. government expected to come by March 11, OMB Acting Director Shalanda Young said in a statement.

  • Thursday night NBA bets: Hawks revenge game, Desmond Bane props and the profitable Mavs play

    The prop queen, Ariel Epstein, takes you through her favorite bets and props for the Thursday night slate of games. Chief amongst them is a reliable Mavericks play (under at home) and a revenge game for the Hawks against the Bulls.

  • Fiona Hill warns Putin would use nuclear weapons: ‘If he has an instrument, he wants to use it’

    “Every time you think, ‘No, he wouldn’t, would he?’ Well, yes, he would,” said Hill, who has written a biography on Putin

  • Afghans with correct legal documents may travel abroad -Taliban spokesman

    The Taliban's spokesman on Tuesday said that Afghans with legal documents could travel abroad, after the United States and United Kingdom raised concerns over previous comments that travel restrictions would be put in place. "Our countrymen who have legal documents and invitation can travel abroad," said spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a tweet, adding that his previous announcement had been aimed at concerns over Afghans leaving without legal documents and travelling with smugglers.

  • Florida Highway Patrol: Gainesville man killed in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75

    The drive was the vehicle’s sole occupant and was transported to UF Health Shands hospital where he was pronounced dead.