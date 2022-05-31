Biden Seeks to Deflect Inflation Blame With Rare Fed Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nancy Cook and Justin Sink
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will hold a rare meeting Tuesday with Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell that highlights White House efforts to shift responsibility for decades-high inflation to the central bank.

Most Read from Bloomberg

It’s Biden’s third in-person session with Powell since taking office and recalls the stakes when Ronald Reagan met with then-Fed chief Paul Volcker almost four decades ago as he sought re-election amid galloping price pressure.

Biden has been attempting to show he’s maximizing efforts to curb the hottest inflation in 40 years heading into November midterms, in which Democrats’ risk losing their slim congressional majorities.

The White House has increasingly sought to shift the burden for battling prices to the Fed in public comments, as polls show rising costs are voters’ top concern. In an op-ed published Monday in the Wall Street Journal, Biden said the Fed has “a primary responsibility to control inflation.”

Fed Independence

Modern presidents, with the exception of Donald Trump, have made a point of publicly declaring their commitment to Fed independence and kept any criticism or advice private.

Trump broke with that tradition, regularly criticizing the central bank, arguing it should have been more aggressive in cutting interest rates, and at one point saying he was considering demoting Powell.

Biden sought to draw a contrast with Trump, writing in the op-ed that his predecessor “demeaned the Fed, and past presidents have sought to influence its decisions inappropriately during periods of elevated inflation. I won’t do this.”

He renominated Powell for a second four-year term at the Fed’s helm, restoring the tradition of keeping the chair that he inherited from the previous administration in place. Powell was confirmed by the Senate earlier this month and was sworn into office last week.

Even so, White House economic adviser Brian Deese defended Tuesday’s meeting, saying it was “standard practice for presidents and chairs of the Federal Reserve to meet from time to time to share views on the economy.”

Biden will use his session to stress that he’s giving the central bank “space to operate” independently to address the inflation crisis, Deese, who will attend the meeting along with Treasury Secretary and former Fed Chair Janet Yellen, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television Tuesday.

Read more: Biden to Stress Fed Independence in Powell Meeting, Deese Says

The central bank answers to Congress, which has given it a dual mandate to pursue price stability and maximum employment, though presidents do get to select the Fed’s seven governors including the chair and two vice chairs. As a result, White House officials usually try to avoid commenting on monetary policy.

Trump flatly ignored past practice and regularly castigated Powell for raising interest rates, calling him “clueless” and asking if he was a “bigger enemy” than Chinese President Xi Jinping.

At one point Trump even consulted advisers on whether he could fire Powell, who he’d promoted to chair. Powell stood his ground, publicly confirming that he would not resign if asked to by the president but otherwise declining to comment on the barrage of often belittling criticism.

Top Priority

Powell, who has been criticized for being too slow in confronting inflation, also calls it his top priority and has launched the most aggressive tightening campaigns in decades.

Data released Friday showed the central bank’s preferred gauge of price pressures, the personal consumption expenditures price index, rose by 6.3% last month from April 2021 -- more than three times the Fed’s 2% target.

Officials raised interest rates by a half-percentage point earlier this month and Powell signaled they plan to follow up with increases of the same size in June and July, even as they start shrinking their massive balance sheet.

Financial markets have swung sharply as investors fret the Fed could trigger a recession in its efforts to tame prices. Officials -- who admit this will be a challenge -- are aiming for a soft landing that cools demand by raising the cost of borrowing on everything from homes to autos, but doesn’t push companies to lay off workers.

The U.S. labor market is historically tight, with April’s unemployment rate of 3.6% near a 50-year low and two job vacancies for every one person looking for work. That’s pushing up wages and stoking inflation, alongside price rises caused by Covid-19 supply-chain tangles and the impact on energy and food costs of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In addition to inflation, Biden and Powell will discuss the state of the U.S. and global economy and the recent confirmation of Lael Brainard, Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson to the Fed board, a White House official said.

Biden has urged the Senate to also confirm Michael Barr as the Vice Chair for Supervision of the Federal Reserve, a key slot that oversees the banking industry.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • TIM values landline grid about 20 billion euros in single broadband deal, sources say

    Telecom Italia (TIM) has attached an enterprise value of around 20 billion euros ($21.5 billion) to its landline grid which the former phone monopoly is considering selling as part of plan to create a national fibre network controlled by state lender CDP, two sources said on Tuesday. The plan, sketched out in a preliminary agreement on Sunday, aims to combine TIM's fixed network with that of CDP-controlled broadband rival Open Fiber. TIM CEO Pietro Labriola is looking to revive debt-laden TIM's fortunes and the group could make a full exit from its landline network business to focus on its service operations.

  • Biden to meet with Federal Reserve chair to discuss economy amid high inflation

    President Biden will meet Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday to discuss the national economy amid high inflation, which has hurt Biden’s job approval rating. It’s the first meeting between Biden and Powell since November, Bloomberg noted. A schedule released by the White House said they will “discuss the state of the…

  • Factbox-Global baby formula makers send products to restock U.S. shelves

    Importers include Neocate maker Danone SA, while New Zealand's dairy giants Fonterra and a2 Milk have submitted applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for supplying baby formula to the United States. Once the products arrive in the country and receive a sign-off from the FDA, the manufacturers distribute them through their existing supply chains and cater to unfulfilled orders, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said.

  • President Biden Set To Meet Powell To Address Inflation — How Will Stock Market Respond?

    Following the long Memorial Day weekend, all eyes will be on the May 31 meeting between President Joe Biden and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, which aims to address four-decade high inflation rates....

  • Cardano leads increases as largest cryptocurrencies start mixed

    CRYPTO UPDATE The largest cryptocurrencies were mixed during morning trading on Tuesday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest move, jumping 13.14% to 62 cents. Polkadot (DOTUSD) led the decreases with a 3.

  • Biden-Powell meeting, gun control reform, EU oil ban: Latest D.C. news

    Yahoo Finance’s Kevin Cirilli joins the Live show to discuss the latest political news from Washington, D.C., this week.

  • German Inflation Hits Fresh Record, Piling Pressure on ECB

    (Bloomberg) -- German inflation hit another all-time high, adding urgency to the European Central Bank’s exit from crisis-era stimulus after numbers from Spain also topped economists’ estimates.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia O

  • U.S. says GM Mexican plant workers' vote shows bargaining benefits

    U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai said on Friday the vote by General Motors workers at a pickup truck plant in Mexico to approve a new contract "demonstrates the significant benefits of true collective bargaining." This month, Reuters reported GM agreed to an 8.5% wage hike with a new, independent union at its plant in the central Mexican city of Silao. Tai said that under labor protections of the USMCA trade deal, "workers no longer have to tolerate contracts negotiated behind their backs and have the right to vote on an agreement after it's negotiated."

  • Workers vote to become first unionized Starbucks in Alabama

    Starbucks has until later this week to file any objections with the National Labor Relations Board after workers at a shop in Birmingham became the first of the company's locations in Alabama to vote to organize.

  • Biden to meet with Fed Chair Powell over inflation

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss expectations for President Biden’s meeting with Fed Chair Powell on Tuesday.

  • Tesla’s Loyal Retail Fan Club Set to Rev Up Stock’s Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s grip on its retail trading fans is hard to shake.Most Read from BloombergNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerRetail buyers have remained steadfast even as the company’s troubles have mounted since April, sparking a dizz

  • Global regulators push ahead with crypto bank capital rules

    Global regulators said on Tuesday they will complete work by year end on how much capital banks should hold to cover cryptoassets on their books. Last June the committee proposed that banks set aside enough capital to cover losses on any bitcoin holdings in full. Certain tokenised traditional assets and stablecoins could, however, come under existing capital rules and be treated like bonds, loans, deposits or commodities.

  • Biden to meet with Fed chairman on inflation, Korean pop supergroup BTS on Asian inclusion

    President Biden will meet with Powell to discuss crushing inflation, and with massively popular South Korean band BTS to discuss Anti-Asian hate crimes

  • The red-hot housing market finally ‘offers hope’ for buyers and sellers, according to real-estate economists

    The rise in house prices has caused heartache for millions of first-time buyers who yearn to get a foot on the property ladder.

  • Stocks Pare Loss as Price Fears Mount; Bonds Fall: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks pared losses Tuesday as record inflation accelerated in Europe, intensifying the debate over how quickly central banks will raise interest rates in response.Most Read from BloombergNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerThe S

  • Crypto: Terra lists Luna 2.0 token after stablecoin collapse

    Yahoo Finance’s David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss Terra’s new edition of Luna, volatility, and the outlook for cryptocurrency.

  • Steel Stocks Are Falling Because Inflation Might Be Too Much of a Good Thing

    Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to Hold from Buy. The move has investors wondering if soaring inflation will kill higher steel demand.

  • New York Stock Exchange vice chairman says the IPO market may revive after Labor Day

    The initial public offering market was bound to cool off after two sensational years. But it's now in the doldrums after a period when tech stocks fell into a bear market.

  • U.S. Senate banking panel urges Wells Fargo to 'finally' fix problems

    In a letter to the CEO, Senator Sherrod Brown said the bank, which remains under a regulatory limit on its growth due to a large fake accounts scandal and other problems, has much more work to do to address its shortcomings. "It is clear that Wells Fargo still has a long way to go to fix its governance and risk management before it should be allowed to grow in size," he wrote. Brown added that he expects Scharf, who took over in 2019 and was tasked with steering the bank clear of past scandals, to testify at a hearing this year with large bank CEOs.

  • Who is Alfred Putnam? Meet the custodian tasked with restoring order at Republic First Bancorp

    Can the veteran litigator, whom one source called "clean as a whistle," bridge the gap between warring board factions at Republic First?