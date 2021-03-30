  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden selects diverse raft of judicial nominees

Alexander Nazaryan
·National Correspondent
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — In his four years as president, Donald Trump appointed 226 judges to the federal courts, including three Supreme Court justices. Now President Biden is set to exert his own influence on the composition of the nation’s courts, with 11 nominations to circuit and district courts announced on Tuesday.

“This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession,” Biden said in a White House statement that also praised the nominees — his first — for their “broad diversity of background, experience, and perspective.”

Among the 11 nominees were three Black women — including one, U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is seen as Biden’s likely first nominee to the Supreme Court, once an opening on that court arises. Her elevation to the influential D.C. circuit court, which was widely expected, will put her within literal and figurative walking distance of the highest court in the land.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listens to arguments as local high school students observe a reenactment of a landmark Supreme court case at U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, DC. (Bill O&#39;Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

(There is, of course, no telling when a Supreme Court vacancy will emerge, but there has been increasing pressure on Justice Stephen Breyer to retire, so that the 82-year-old reliable liberal can be replaced by a younger progressive while Democrats still have a majority in the Senate.)

Progressives cheered the nominations. “We commend President Biden for nominating stellar lawyers to serve on our nation’s federal courts,” said the Alliance for Justice, a group that has advocated for Democrats’ judicial picks. “Today’s nominees embody the demographic and professional diversity and forward-thinking that will ensure justice is served to the American people when they enter a courtroom.”

In its announcement of the nominations, the White House highlighted the fact that one of the nominees, Zahid Quraishi, now a New Jersey magistrate judge, would be “the first Muslim American federal judge in U.S. history.” Quraishi also served in the U.S. military’s judicial corps and was stationed in Iraq.

Two of the nominees, Rupa Ranga Puttagunta and Florence Y. Pan, are women of Asian descent. Their nominations come at a time when Asian Americans are facing attacks across the nation, including a killing spree in Atlanta. Elected officials and activists from the Asian American community have asked Biden for greater representation in his administration.

Trump tended to favor white males for judicial nominations, though he did successfully appoint a woman, Amy Coney Barrett, to the U.S. Supreme Court. Another common trait of Trump’s nominees was their youth, meaning they will be on the federal bench for decades to come.

The aggressive pace of judicial nominations during Trump’s four years was set by White House counsel Don McGahn and Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, then the majority leader, as well as Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the top Republicans on the Judiciary Committee. The confirmations were seen by conservatives as a signature achievement of the Trump presidency.

Bloomberg Best of the Year 2020: U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Amy Coney Barrett, associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, on a balcony during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Ken Cedeno/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Then-President Donald Trump and Amy Coney Barrett on Oct. 26, after she was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice. (Ken Cedeno/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Grassley, now the Senate Judiciary Committee’s ranking member, told Yahoo News in a statement that the committee “must evaluate each nominee on his or her merits and qualifications. The committee should give them a hard look to see if they have the experience, the temperament, and the commitment to the Constitution necessary to be a federal judge. We should neither be a rubber stamp, nor should we oppose nominees as a matter of course, as many Democrats did during the Trump administration.”

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, a senior Democratic member of the Judiciary Committee, welcomed news of the nominations. “I am pleased to see the White House act swiftly to nominate judges to help restore the federal bench after four years of special-interest court-packing,” he said in a statement to Yahoo News. “Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell let big Republican donors stock the federal courts with judges to rule reliably for those big-donor interests. It will take determined effort to expose and undo the damage done by that court-packing machine.”

Leading Biden’s inaugural batch of nominees — her name was first among those announced, a small but telling sign — was Jackson, who currently serves on the D.C. district court. Biden has nominated her to serve on the D.C. circuit court, sometimes regarded as the second-most-important court in the country after the Supreme Court, because many cases of national significance are heard in its courtrooms.

The seat Jackson is expected to occupy, should she be confirmed, was previously held by Merrick Garland, who now serves as U.S. attorney general. Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s second Supreme Court pick, also sat on the D.C. circuit court. Biden committed to selecting a Black woman for the Supreme Court, a promise that helped him earn the crucial endorsement of Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., during last year’s contentious Democratic presidential primaries. That endorsement from one of the leading Black legislators on Capitol Hill helped Biden win the South Carolina primary and, in the weeks that followed, to consolidate support from both centrist and left-leaning Democrats.

Barack Obama faced some criticism during his presidency for not pushing more aggressively to have the Senate confirm his judicial nominees. Unable to surmount Republican intransigence, he left office with more than 100 openings for his successor, Trump.

A vacancy on the Supreme Court, which Obama had intended to fill with Garland, was one of those openings. McConnell blocked Garland’s confirmation at the time.

U.S. President Joe Biden leaves after a conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the state of vaccinations, following a meeting with his COVID-19 Response Team, on the White House campus in Washington, U.S., March 29, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
President Biden after a meeting with his COVID-19 response team on Monday. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Biden was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in the 1980s and 1990s, and while it is unclear just how much of a hand he will have in guiding the nominations, it is highly unlikely he will let them languish. The committee does include several Republicans who are expected to seek the 2024 nomination for president, including Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Tom Cotton of Arkansas. They could all challenge the nominees in profile-raising ways, much as then-Sen. Kamala Harris did with Kavanaugh and Barrett when she sat on the same committee.

Hearings for the 11 nominees have not yet been scheduled.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Biden has announced his first list of judicial appointees, and they are poised to make history

    The White House said the picks "should reflect the full diversity of the American people - both in background and in professional experience."

  • Biden’s First Judicial Picks Include Black Woman Viewed as His Potential Supreme Court Nominee

    Ketanji Brown Jackson is Biden's choice to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, where she would take the place of Merrick Garland

  • Georgia faces growing number of legal challenges over new voting law

    Because federal courts have made it harder to prove intentional racial discrimination, "a partisan intent, even if it overlaps with race, may well not be enough," one expert said.

  • With an Eye on 2024, a Rarely Bashful Pompeo Grows More Combative

    WASHINGTON — As secretary of state during the Trump administration, Mike Pompeo had little regard for his job’s genteel diplomatic protocols, routinely throwing verbal punches against foreign governments, political opponents and the mainstream media. Out of office for more than two months, Pompeo has not stopped punching. In a series of speeches, interviews and Twitter posts, he is emerging as the most outspoken critic of President Joe Biden among former top Trump officials. And he is ignoring, much as he did in office, the custom that current and former secretaries of state avoid the appearance of political partisanship. In back-to-back appearances in Iowa and during an interview in New Hampshire over the past week, Pompeo questioned the Biden administration’s resolve toward China. In Iowa, he accused the White House of reversing the Trump administration’s immigration policy “willy-nilly and without any thought.” He derided Biden for referring to notes during his first formal news conference on Thursday. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “What’s great about not being the secretary of state anymore is I can say things that when I was a diplomat I couldn’t say,” Pompeo said the next morning, to a small crowd at the Westside Conservative Club near Des Moines. Never mind that he was hardly known for biting his tongue, even as the nation’s top diplomat. It seems clear that Pompeo, a onetime Republican congressman from Kansas, is animated not just by freedom but also by a drive for high elective office that has long been evident to friends and foes. His appearances in a pair of presidential battleground states only seem to confirm his widely assumed interest in a 2024 presidential campaign. “Usually former presidents and secretaries of state try not to quickly trash their successors — especially in foreign policy,” said Michael Beschloss, a presidential historian. He said Pompeo “probably believes he is demonstrating his Trumpiness by castigating the performance of the newly installed President Biden.” “This hastiness is not a sign of self-confidence,” Beschloss said. “Presidential aspirants who have faith in their staying power are not so grabby.” Pompeo’s political strategist did not respond to messages seeking comment or an interview, but people close to Pompeo said Democratic secretaries of state before him, including John Kerry and Hillary Clinton, were openly critical of President Donald Trump. But Kerry largely held his tongue for the first months of the Trump presidency, growing more openly critical — if less relentlessly so — after Trump announced in June 2017 that the United States would pull out of the Paris climate agreement. By the time Trump took office earlier that year, Clinton, his election opponent, had long shed any nonpartisan diplomatic veneer. Pompeo has notably steered clear of directly criticizing Antony Blinken, the current secretary of state, with whom he said he had a “productive” meeting in January before Biden’s inauguration. But he has since repeatedly denounced policies in which Blinken plays a key role. Last week, Pompeo tweeted that the Biden administration’s plans to restart aid to the Palestinians canceled under Trump were “immoral” and would support terrorist activity. “Americans and Israelis should be outraged by the Biden administration’s plans to do so,” Pompeo wrote. But his commentary goes beyond foreign policy. Pompeo has also condemned Biden’s “backward” “open border” policies. And on March 19, he simply tweeted the number 1,327 — an apparent reference to the number of days until the 2024 election. Pompeo appears to have a heightened sense of animosity toward Kerry, who is back in government as Biden’s climate czar. That appointment, in part, does “not bode well for American energy and for affordable energy here at home,” Pompeo said in Iowa. And in a Feb. 22 appearance on Fox News, Pompeo unloaded on his predecessor over meetings Kerry had during the Trump years with Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, which Pompeo called an “un-American” effort to undermine Trump’s foreign policy. There is little sign that Pompeo’s criticism has struck a nerve among Biden officials and their allies. Asked about the remarks last month, a State Department spokesman, Ned Price, declined to respond directly but said the Biden and Trump administrations shared the goal of preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. “No one cares,” Ben Rhodes, a former deputy national security adviser to President Barack Obama, tweeted in response to a recent news report about a Pompeo critique of Biden’s policies. Pompeo drew modest crowds but a warm reception at two events in Iowa. He was scheduled to speak to Republicans in New Hampshire on Monday on a video fundraiser for a state House candidate. Republicans say Pompeo stands a chance of uniting the Trump movement with the party’s more traditional Reaganite wing, in which he has his roots. But he will have a steep climb. Some polls show him lagging far behind nearly all other 2024 Republican contenders in Iowa and New Hampshire. Even Trump, when asked during a Fox News interview last week, neglected to mention Pompeo when naming Republicans he expects to shape the party’s future. “It’s going to be a very crowded field, and somebody like Pompeo needs time to break through, which is why he’s starting so early,” said Alex Conant, a Republican strategist and former aide to Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. To some, Pompeo is simply continuing a nod-and-wink campaign he began as secretary of state, when he delivered several speeches to audiences in swing states, to evangelical conservatives and to the annual Conservative Political Action Conference. He was the first sitting secretary of state in modern history to address a party’s national convention, a platform he used to introduce himself to a domestic audience while on a taxpayer-funded diplomatic visit to Jerusalem in August. He also hosted about two dozen dinners at the State Department over two years for foreign policy discussions with U.S. business leaders and political conservatives whose support would be crucial in future campaigns. Conant said Pompeo most likely felt that he must take an early high-profile and combative role to make inroads among Republican voters. “Pompeo is still looking to establish his brand,” Conant said. “He’s not as well known in his own right, and the way to get attention is to be partisan and show the Republican base that you’re willing to take the fight to the Democrats.” Pompeo has cast his recent politicking as assistance for Republican congressional midterm candidates. “If we get 2022 right, 2024 will solve itself,” Pompeo said in Iowa. When pressed, Pompeo has not denied that he is considering a presidential campaign. “I’m always up for a good fight,” Pompeo told the Fox News host Sean Hannity in a March 3 interview when asked if he would run. “I’ve been a part of the conservative movement for an awfully long time now. I aim to keep at it.” “I’ll take that as a strong maybe,” Hannity replied. “That’s perfect,” Pompeo said. In a separate Fox News appearance last month, Pompeo complained that former Obama officials like Kerry had sought to remain active, at least when it came to world affairs. “They lost an election, and they should have just gotten off the stage,” Pompeo said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Why Transgender Girls Are Suddenly the GOP's New Target

    The last time Republicans in South Dakota made a serious push to bar transgender girls from school sports, in 2019, their bill was known only by its nondescript numerical title, Senate Bill 49. Its two main sponsors were men. And it died without ever getting out of committee, just 10 days after it was introduced. But when Republicans decided to try again in January, they were far more strategic in their approach. The sponsors this time were two women who modeled their bill after a template provided by a conservative legal organization. They gave the bill a name that suggested noble intent: the “act to promote continued fairness in women’s sports.” Supporters from Minnesota and Idaho traveled to the Capitol in Pierre to testify that a new law was urgently needed to keep anyone with male biological characteristics out of female competitions, even though they acknowledged only a handful of examples of that happening in South Dakota. “These efforts appear to be far more slick and far more organized,” said Elizabeth A. Skarin of the American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota, which opposes the bill. “Anytime they give a bill a name in South Dakota,” she added, “you know something’s up.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Then things took an unexpected turn. Gov. Kristi Noem, who is seen as a possible contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, demanded changes to the bill. The response was swift and harsh: Social conservative activists and Republican lawmakers accused Noem of bowing to pressure from business and athletics organizations, which have been successful at stopping laws in other states that single out transgender people for exclusion and feed ugly stereotypes. On Monday, the Legislature rebuked the governor and formally rejected her changes. She said she hoped to force the issue again in a special legislative session before summer. South Dakota is just one of a growing number of states where Republicans are diving into a culture war clash that seems to have come out of nowhere. It has been brought about by a coordinated and poll-tested campaign by social conservative organizations like the American Principles Project and Concerned Women for America, which say they are determined to move forward with what may be one of their last footholds in the fight against expanding LGBTQ rights. Three other states have passed bills this month that resemble South Dakota’s. In Mississippi and Arkansas, they are set to become law this summer. And similar bills have been introduced by Republicans in two dozen other states, including North Carolina, where an unpopular “bathroom bill” enacted in 2016 prompted costly boycotts and led conservatives nationwide to pull back on efforts to restrict rights for transgender people. “You make change in our society by making laws, and luckily we have some great states that have stepped up,” said Beth Stelzer, the founder of a new organization, Save Women’s Sports, that she said opposes “demolishing women’s sports for the sake of feelings.” Stelzer, an amateur power lifter, has testified in support of new laws in South Dakota, Montana and Arkansas. But the idea that there is a sudden influx of transgender competitors who are dominating women’s and girls’ sports does not reflect reality — in high school, college or professionally. Sports associations like the NCAA, which has promoted the inclusion of transgender athletes, have policies in place to address concerns about physical differences in male and female biology. The NCAA requires athletes who are transitioning to female to be on testosterone suppression treatment for a year before they can compete on a women’s team. Stelzer, who competes in a weight lifting league that does not allow transgender women to participate, said the point is to get ahead of what she and other activists believe will become a bigger issue. “We’re nipping it in the bud,” she said. In high school sports, policies vary widely. Some states pose no barriers to transgender athletes; some have policies similar to those of the NCAA and others have outright bans or demand that students verify their sex if questioned. Rarely has an issue that so few people encounter — and one that public opinion analysts have only recently begun to study in depth — become a political and cultural flash point so quickly. The lack of awareness creates an environment in which the real impact of transgender participation in sports can be overshadowed by hyperbole. But the debate also raises questions — that ethicists, lawmakers and the courts are only beginning to address — about whether the decadeslong effort to give women and girls equal opportunities in sports is compatible with efforts to give transgender people equal opportunities in life. A lawsuit in federal court in Connecticut brought by three high school runners who lost in competition against transgender girls will be among the first to test how nondiscrimination laws apply. A mix of factors has helped social conservatives breathe new life into the issue: activists who agreed to give up on unpopular bills regulating public bathrooms; an awareness that women, not men, could be more persuasive and sympathetic advocates; a new Democratic administration that quickly moved to broaden and restore rights for transgender people that the Trump administration had eliminated; and a political and media culture on the right that often reduces the nuanced issue of gender identity to a punchline about political correctness. Activists who have been fighting the anti-transgender efforts say the focus on school athletics is creating a false and misplaced perception of victimization. “There’s a sense that there’s a victim of transness,” said Chase Strangio, a lawyer with the ACLU, which was successful in temporarily blocking the implementation of a transgender athlete ban in Idaho last year. In fact, studies have shown that the majority of transgender students report feeling unsafe at school. “What we have is a speculative fear of something that hasn’t materialized,” Strangio, who is a transgender man, added. “They’re acting like LeBron James is going to put on a wig and play basketball with fourth graders. And not one LeBron James, 100. In reality, you’re talking about little kids who just want to play rec sports. They just want to get through life.” But the isolated instances that have been filmed or generated headlines — female weight lifting records being broken by a new transgender competitor, for example — make for viral content, bolstered by media personalities with huge followings like Ben Shapiro, Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan. The issue is much more widely covered in conservative media — and often presented with a heavy dose of sarcasm. According to a review of social media content conducted for The New York Times by Media Matters, a left-leaning watchdog, seven of the 10 most popular stories about the proposed laws targeting transgender people so far this year were from the Daily Wire, a website founded by Shapiro. Two others were from Fox News. Combined, the articles were read, shared and commented on 6 million times, Media Matters said. The heightened media awareness on the right is due in part to how social conservative activists have improved at packaging transgender-specific restrictions. Borrowing a page from the anti-abortion movement, which was led by men for much of its early period, they have begun featuring women as public advocates. In Arkansas, where the governor signed the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” into law last week, the leading proponents were the attorney general, Leslie Rutledge, who is a candidate for governor, and the Arkansas Republican Women’s Caucus. The bill will prohibit transgender participation on female teams from kindergarten through college. In many instances, lawmakers have worked closely with groups like the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal organization that has argued several Supreme Court cases on behalf of people claiming discrimination because of their traditional beliefs about marriage and gender roles. In the case in Idaho, opponents of the law argued that it was exclusionary, discriminatory and a violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution. The Alliance Defending Freedom, which is representing two female college runners who said they had “deflating experiences” after losing to a transgender woman, agreed that the case was about equality, but in the context of creating “a level playing field,” said Kristen Waggoner, the group’s general counsel. “When the law ignores the legitimate differences that exist between men and women, it creates chaos,” she added. Limiting the rights of transgender people is an issue that has resonance with an increasingly small share of the overall population. A new study by the Public Religion Research Institute reported that only 7% of Americans were “completely against” pro-LGBTQ policies. But it is a vocal group intent on showing that it can flex its power in the Republican Party. Noem is now at odds with most Republicans in the Legislature. Though she initially said she was “excited” to sign their bill as is, she is now demanding that they leave college athletes out of any new law. Social conservative organizations went on the attack, taking aim at her apparent presidential ambitions. “It’s no secret that Gov. Noem has national aspirations, so it’s time she hears from a national audience,” the Family Policy Alliance, an affiliate of Focus on the Family, wrote in an email to supporters. Noem appeared to be aware of how damaging it could be to have conservatives think she was on the wrong side of the issue. On Thursday, she and her advisers joined a hastily arranged conference call with members of the Conservative Action Project, which includes leaders of the largest right-wing groups in the country. Noem expressed concern that if she signed the law, the NCAA would retaliate against South Dakota, as it did with North Carolina, by refusing to hold tournaments there, according to one person on the call. The activists were respectful but clear, this person said: This was not what they expected from the conservative firebrand they had come to admire so much. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Group backed by Murdoch daughter-in-law targets primary elections as a 'threat to democracy'

    American politics is being held hostage, says a group of reformers with growing access to big-donor money who define their mission as trying to set it free.

  • Opinion: With more allegations, comes more uncertainty for Deshaun Watson's future

    Twenty women who were giving Texans QB Deshaun Watson a massage claim he exposed himself or purposely touched them with his genitals.

  • COVID-19 changed how movie and TV music gets made. L.A. musicians learn to improvise

    Hollywood's scoring stages once provided musicians with abundant work. But pandemic-driven changes in recording could shift more jobs elsewhere.

  • Olympic hopes driving me on, says Park after Kia win

    The world number four, who won gold at Rio in 2016 as golf made its return to the Olympics for the first time since 1904, collected her 21st LPGA Tour title with a five-shot win over Americans Amy Olson and Lexi Thompson in California. The 32-year-old is now four wins away from matching Pak Se-ri's record for the most LPGA Tour victories by a South Korean but she said the chance to defend her Olympic title in Tokyo was her top priority. "The good motivation for me obviously now is the Olympics," said Park, who topped the podium ahead of New Zealand's Lydia Ko and China's Shanshan Feng in Rio.

  • News Corp. buys Houghton Mifflin Harcourt books division

    In the latest news of consolidation in the literary world, Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. announced Monday it's buying Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's book-publishing division, which includes such blockbuster releases as J.R.R. Tolkien's “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy and George Orwell's “1984." News Corp. owns HarperCollins, one of the industry's largest book publishers, which will operate the division, called HMH Books & Media, the company said Monday.

  • Biden names diverse slate of nominees in first effort to reshape federal courts

    Biden plans to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, filling Attorney General Merrick Garland's former seat.

  • Lara Trump Joins Fox News And Critics Point Out A Massive Conflict Of Interest

    Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law said she was “so excited” to join the network. Others were decidedly less enthused by her new gig.

  • Biotech emerges as 'superhero' of global pandemic

    The global coronavirus pandemic is spurring a boom in health care investments, as companies large and small try to combat the infectious disease. Biotechs, in particular, have seen a boom in interest, as investors look to bet on what could be the next Moderna (MRNA).

  • ‘If a student chooses to come to an institution, they agree to abide by the rules’: Can colleges force students to get COVID-19 vaccines?

    There’s no legal precedent to know how courts will view an institution’s response to a student or employee refusing a COVID-19 vaccine under emergency-use status.

  • Mpow Mdots are the best wireless earbuds you've never heard of — and they're on sale for $17 at Amazon

    See why more than 9,000 reviewers gave these buds a flawless five-star rating: 'Seriously impressive.'

  • March Madness Elite Eight best bets: Picks against the spread for USC, UCLA

    Here are the picks against the spread for USC vs. Gonzaga and UCLA vs. Michigan as March Madness continues with the Elite Eight on Tuesday.

  • Gaetz under investigation for allegedly having a sexual relationship with 17-year-old

    Florida congressman confirms federal investigation but denies allegations of a relationship with anyone underage

  • Cameron’s lobbyist friend ‘given his own Downing Street business cards’

    Calls for an inquiry into David Cameron’s controversial links to financier Lex Greensill grew last night after it appeared the banker had been given his own No 10 email address and direct phone line. The Labour party shared images of a Downing Street business card purporting to belong to Mr Greensill, which described him as a “senior advisor” to the “Prime Minister’s Office”.

  • DeSantis announces new chief science officer, highlights funding for Everglades work

    Gov. Ron DeSantis stood at a podium in the Everglades Tuesday, his back to an excavator that scraped up mounds of the roadbed that, for the last 90 years, was the Old Tamiami Trail.

  • Biden to elevate potential Supreme Court nominee to high-profile appeals court

    Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is considered a candidate for the Supreme Court after Biden promised to name a black woman for the first time in history.