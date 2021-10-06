McConnell says Republicans will not block a debt limit extension into December

WASHINGTON —Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he will not block a debt limit extension into December, making an offer to temporarily end a partisan standoff just 12 days before the government's deadline to avert default.

McConnell announced Wednesday that Republicans will not filibuster an extension of the debt limit “into December” to give Democrats more time to enact a long-term solution on their own. The statement from McConnell would appear to offer a short-term fix as the nation faces an October 18 deadline to lift the limit.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said it’s not clear if Democrats will accept McConnell’s offer, as they have yet to digest and discuss it.

The Senate is scheduled to vote on a procedural motion Wednesday that would suspend the borrowing limit into next year. The motion needs 60 votes to avert what the Treasury Department warns would be an economic calamity if the country blows past the deadline.

"This will moot Democrats’ excuses about the time crunch they created and give the unified Democratic government more than enough time to pass standalone debt limit legislation through reconciliation," said McConnell in a statement.

GOP leaders have said for months that they won't support a debt limit hike, although they insist it must be done. They say Democrats should use the complicated budget reconciliation process to bypass the GOP and lift the debt limit on their own.

But President Joe Biden and Democrats have rejected that approach, calling it cumbersome and time-consuming.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said earlier on Wednesday that the GOP position blocking an increase was “reckless” and “irresponsible,” calling on them to “get out of the way.”

Before McConnell's statement, one option that Senate Democrats said they were considering is changing the filibuster rules to allow a simple majority of the Senate to pass a debt ceiling extension. But that would require all 50 Democratic votes, and the party doesn’t appear to have the unity to do so.

Biden added fuel to the prospect by calling that “a real possibility” on Tuesday evening.