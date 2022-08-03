Biden: Senate vote on Finland and Sweden shows U.S. commitment to NATO

(Reuters) - U.S. Senate approval of Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO, the most significant expansion of the 30-member alliance since the 1990s amid the war in Ukraine, shows U.S. commitment to the alliance, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

"This historic vote sends an important signal of the sustained, bipartisan U.S. commitment to NATO, and to ensuring our Alliance is prepared to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow," he said in a statement.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)