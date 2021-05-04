Biden to send unused vaccines to states where demand still outpacing supplies in major distribution revamp

The Biden administration is changing its vaccine distribution plan amid a decrease in demand (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Biden administration has revealed it will now alter how it distributes Covid-19 vaccines by instead prioritising states showing high interest in the jabs over ones with a lower demand.

Each state's share of the US population has determined how many vaccine doses they are allocated week to week by the federal government.

This process would still remain, the White House said, but unordered doses from states will no longer carry over week to week. Instead, the federal government will distribute those doses to other areas showing higher demand for the vaccines.

The change away from determining vaccine distribution on population alone comes as demand for the vaccine has diminished across the country, with many who want the jab already receiving it or in the process of making an appointment.

State governors were informed by the Biden administration in a Tuesday morning phone call about the vaccine distribution change, The Washington Post reports.

But they were assured that vaccine doses would still be available to them if demand were to increase.

