Biden sending ‘terrible message’ on illegal immigration: Rep. McCaul
The House will vote on two immigration bills next week, including one to protect undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said Tuesday on a call with the Democratic caucus.Why it matters: This is likely the only realistic shot the Biden administration has at this point to pass immigration reform.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe two bills, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act and the American Dream and Promise Act, both passed the House with bipartisan support last Congress.The first one would provide permanent residency for undocumented farmworkers, while the other would allow undocumented immigrants who came to the states as children to stay in the country and apply for citizenship.Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) introduced a Senate version of the Dream Act last month, indicating the bill has at least some bipartisan support in the Senate.Americans overwhelmingly support letting undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children stay in the country and apply for citizenship.Between the lines: Democrats are still whipping Biden's U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, which would reverse many executive orders handed down by the Trump administration, possibly providing citizenship for more than 11 million undocumented immigrants.But congressional sources tell Axios the House does not have the votes on the comprehensive bill.What's next: After campaigning against former President Donald Trump by accusing him of putting "kids in cages," Biden is now seeing a brewing child migrant problem. More than 700 children who crossed from Mexico into the United States without their parents were held in Border Patrol custody as of last week. A crisis at the border could make it even harder for Congress to pass substantial immigration reforms.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
A $4 billion commitment from U.S. President Joe Biden to promote development in Central America will include help for southern Mexico, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday, after a call with his counterpart. Biden made an election campaign pledge to spend $4 billion to help address the root causes of migration from Central America, after large numbers have fled poverty and violence in the region, many seeking asylum in the United States. "President Biden has proposed dedicating $4 billion for the development of the nations of Central America and in the south of our country," Lopez Obrador told a news conference, referring to a virtual meeting with Biden the day before.
A large influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border is forcing President Biden to rely on some controversial Trump-era policies. Now, he's facing criticism from both Republicans and Democrats. Politico immigration reporter Sabrina Rodriguez joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest.
Representative Vicente Gonzalez (D., Texas) on Monday warned that President Biden’s immigration policies will be “catastrophic” for the country and the Democratic Party. In an appearance on CNN, Gonzalez expressed growing concern over migrants who have crossed the border ahead of even those who have waited in Mexico while their asylum claims have been processed, in line with the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocol, or “Remain in Mexico” policy. He noted that while thousands have waited two years south of the border for their chance to enter the country, that migrants who made it across the Rio Grande Valley recently were processed and released. “If that is the message that we send to Central America and around the world, I can assure you it won’t be long before we have tens of thousands of people showing up to our border and it will be catastrophic for our party, for our country, for my region, for my district,” he said. “I think we need to have a better plan in place,” he added. “I think asylum seekers should be able to ask for asylum and be processed in their home country or a neighboring country and we shouldn’t have a policy in place that influences people to make this 2,000-mile trek where cartels and human traffickers are enriching themselves.” He noted that the toll of the pandemic — over 3,000 people in his district have died from the virus — makes the border crossings that much more dangerous. This echoes what Representative Henry Cuellar (D., Texas) has said about the situation at the border, telling Axios he is concerned that some immigrants are being allowed into the country without receiving a COVID-19 test first. Cuellar said he hopes the administration continues using the Trump-era Title 42 public health order to quickly expel migrant adults and families during the pandemic. “You just can’t say, ‘Yeah, yeah, let everybody in’ — because then we’re affected down there at the border,” Cuellar reportedly told the outlet on Saturday.
Dems have batted away a GOP proposal to raise the wage to $10 an hour and enact stricter immigration vetting requirements for employers.
The Biden administration is seeking to give separated migrant families the option of reuniting in either the United States or their country of origin, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Monday. And, he added, if the families choose the former, "we will explore lawful pathways for them to remain" in the United States and "address the family needs, so we are acting as restoratively as possible." ‘We will dig out of the cruelty of the past administration’ — The Biden admin’s migrant Family Reunification Task Force will allow separated families to be reunited in the U.S. or their country of origin pic.twitter.com/w3q0bIQcOD — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 1, 2021 President Biden established a task force focused on the reunification effort earlier this month via executive order. Under the Trump administration, The Hill notes, around 2,800 families were separated in 2018; some were reconnected, but around 550 children had not yet been reunited with their parents. Mayorkas said the Biden administration has brought 105 families together so far. More stories from theweek.comWill COVID-19 wind up saving lives?The Trump administration reportedly quietly funded Operation Warp Speed with money set aside for hospitalsJohn Boehner rips Ted Cruz as a 'reckless a--hole' on book's back cover
Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, discusses border security and immigration policy on ‘America’s Newsroom.’
(Bloomberg) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren said her proposed wealth tax on households worth more than $50 million could help pay for investments in infrastructure, childcare and health reforms as part of President Joe Biden’s plan to “Build Back Better” after the coronavirus pandemic that has disproportionately hit low-income families.“We need to turn to infrastructure, childcare, pre-K, college. We need to turn to the things that create investment and opportunity going forward and to do that, a wealth tax is the best way to pay for it,” Warren said.Warren, along with Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Brendan Boyle, said the tax they unveiled Monday, dubbed the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act, would create a “fairer” economy with a 2% annual tax on households and trusts valued at between $50 million and $1 billion. All net worth over $1 billion would be taxed at 3%.The measure -- like wealth tax proposals Warren has offered in the past -- is unlikely to garner the support needed to pass, particularly in the evenly divided Senate. But it could serve as a marker for progressives in Congress and is a reminder of the restiveness on the party’s left flank.The group claims the proposal would generate “at least $3 trillion in revenue over 10 years,” citing a Feb. 24 analysis from economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman from the University of California-Berkeley.“The ultra-rich and powerful have rigged the rules in their favor so much that the top 0.1% pay a lower effective tax rate than the bottom 99%, and billionaire wealth is 40% higher than before the Covid crisis began,” Warren said in a statement. “A wealth tax is popular among voters on both sides for good reason: because they understand the system is rigged to benefit the wealthy and large corporations.”While President Joe Biden campaigned on raising the income tax rate for top earners, he hasn’t endorsed a tax on wealth. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden will discuss making sure the wealthy “pay their fair share” as part of the next package of legislation.“Addressing the inequities in the tax code is something he talked about as part of the Build Back Better agenda and something he remains committed to,” Psaki said Monday. “He has a lot of respect for Senator Warren and is aligned in the goal of making sure the ultra-wealthy and big corporations finally pay their fair share.”A wealth tax would be particularly difficult to pass in the current U.S. Senate, which divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. Democrats control the agenda, since Vice President Kamala Harris can break ties, but most bills require support from 60 senators to advance.And Democrats have been unable to muster even 50 votes from some administration proposals, including a $15 hourly minimum wage. A wealth tax likely would be even more divisive.However, Democrats are planning to use special budget reconciliation procedures to pass a bill with a simple majority later in the year that will include parts of a massive infrastructure package. At that point, taxes to pay for the build out would be on the table. And under Senate rules, tax increases generally are allowed in budget bills.The bill’s co-sponsors include Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Mazie Hirono, also of Hawaii. Jayapal is from Washington State, and Boyle is from Pennsylvania.Jayapal said the proposal “will help level the playing field, narrow the racial wealth gap, ensure the wealthiest finally begin to pay their fair share, and invest trillions of dollars into our communities so we can make a real difference in the lives of people across America.”Warren defended the constitutionality of the plan, pointing to estate taxes as precedent for evaluating wealth. Some scholars have noted that the Constitution requires “direct taxes” to be apportioned among the states by population, while others have said that a wealth tax can be exempted from this requirement.“I am completely confident that this is a constitutionally responsible way to do this,” Warren said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
