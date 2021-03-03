Biden sends teachers to front of vaccine line

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Caitlin Owens
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden on Wednesday used the federal government to prioritize vaccinating teachers and child care workers, an effort to get kids back in schools, WashPost reports.

What he's saying: "My challenge to all states, territories and the District of Columbia is this: We want every educator, school staff member, child care worker to receive at least one shot by the end of the month of March," Biden said.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Teachers will have access to vaccines through the federal government's pharmacy program, starting next week.

State of play: Teachers have said they'd be more willing to return for in-person schooling if they first receive a vaccine.

  • More than half of the states have already put teachers in a high-priority category.

The other side: Experts generally agree that it's safe to reopen schools regardless of whether teachers have been vaccinated, as long as safety precautions are followed.

  • The move was also criticized for putting teachers who are not currently eligible for the vaccine, based on their age or health conditions, above more vulnerable people.

  • "This means taking vaccine away from higher-risk persons & communities of color to vaccine young healthy teachers. This is an ANTI-EQUITY move," tweeted Celine Gounder, a member of Biden's transition coronavirus taskforce.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • John Boehner Takes Less-Than-Subtle Shots At Trump, Ted Cruz On Book Jacket

    The former House speaker also wrote of a beef with Barack Obama: “I’d never been sucker-punched like that in my life.”

  • Mexico president says meeting with Biden friendly, positive

    Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that he had no differences with U.S. President Joe Biden in their first bilateral meeting a day earlier and that his American counterpart was open to exploring his proposals on a temporary worker program and helping Mexico obtain more vaccine. López Obrador characterized the meeting as “friendly, respectful and with a lot of emphasis on cooperation for development.” “Teams from both countries are going to explore all possibilities for cooperation in this area” to see “what is possible and when,” López Obrador said.

  • How to Trade Snowflake After It Reports Earnings

    Snowflake was a huge winner after going public but lately it's fallen out of favor. Can it regain its prior momentum?

  • Teachers, child care staff nationwide can now sign up for vaccine shots under Biden's order

    Teachers and child care staff are now being offered vaccine appointments at some 9,000 pharmacy locations nationwide, even if their state hasn’t declared them eligible yet. The push to get every educator their first vaccine dose this month is part of President Joe Biden’s latest directive aimed at prying open classrooms by using a federally run program that ships doses directly to pharmacies. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which manages the program, announced the effort on its website.

  • Tim Allen Says He Was 'Lost' Before Serving Time in Prison on Cocaine Charges in His 20s

    Tim Allen was arrested in 1978 and pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges

  • House passes sweeping voting rights bill over GOP opposition

    House Democrats passed sweeping voting and ethics legislation Wednesday over unanimous Republican opposition, advancing to the Senate what would be the largest overhaul of the U.S. election law in at least a generation. House Resolution 1, which touches on virtually every aspect of the electoral process, was approved on a near party-line 220-210 vote. It would restrict partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts, strike down hurdles to voting and bring transparency to a murky campaign finance system that allows wealthy donors to anonymously bankroll political causes.

  • Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall ‘forced’ to put white actor in Coming to America so film didn’t have all-Black cast

    ‘They gave me a list with three white guys. They said, ‘Who would you rather work with?’

  • Volvo plans to sell only electric cars by 2030

    Volvo Cars said this morning that it plans to sell only fully electric cars by 2030, building on a prior target of having 50% of sales come from fully electric models by 2025.Why it matters: It marks the latest target by several automakers to electrify their passenger lineups.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.GM recently set a target of 2035 for selling only electric cars, SUVs and pickups.The intrigue: Volvo is making a big bet about the direction of the market, emissions policies and consumer preferences. Volvo chief executive Håkan Samuelsson told reporters: "I am totally convinced there will [be] no customers who really want to stay with a petrol engine," per Reuters.Where it stands: "Volvo, based in Sweden and owned by Geely Holding of China, has been ahead of larger rivals in converting to electric power. In 2019, all the models it sold were either hybrids or ran solely on batteries," the New York Times reports.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Behind on rent because of COVID? Miami-Dade is offering to pay it. Here’s how to apply

    Miami-Dade residents struggling to pay rent during the pandemic can now apply for the county’s emergency rental assistance program.

  • Nearly 40 people killed in Myanmar's protests

    "Today was the bloodiest day since the coup happened on the 1st of February."Christine Schraner Burgener, The United Nation's special envoy for Myanmar, confirmed 38 people were killed in protests on Wednesday.It was the country's most violent day since demonstrations broke out against last month's military coup.Police and soldiers opened fire with live rounds in several towns and cities, witnesses said.Four children were among those killed, according to aid agency Save the Children and local media reported hundreds have been arrested.A 19-year-old woman, Kyal Sin, also known as 'Angel' was one of two shot in the second largest city Mandalay.Images showed her in the protests wearing a T-shirt that read 'Everything will be Ok.'One youth activist described in a message to Reuters that it was " horrific, it's a massacre."Wednesday's bloodletting more than doubled the death toll since protests began.A spokesman for the ruling military council did not respond to requests for comment.In Washington, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States was "appalled" by the increase in violence."We call on all countries to speak with one voice to condemn brutal violence by the Burmese military against its own people and to promote accountability for the military's actions that have led to the life loss of life of so many people in Burma."Meanwhile, the U.N. Security Council is due on Friday to hold a closed session on Myanmar.

  • Vikings GM: 'Kirk Cousins is our quarterback'

    The quarterback carousel has begun to spin around the NFL for the second straight offseason, with even the slight potential of further movement creating a flurry of speculation about who will man these vital positions for certain teams once the cuts, signings and trades are settled. The Minnesota Vikings don't plan to put Kirk Cousins on the ride, according to general manager Rick Spielman in comments made Wednesday.

  • U.S. DOJ declined to investigate Trump transport chief after inspector general review

    The U.S. Justice Department declined to investigate or prosecute then-Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao after the inspector general's office referred allegations of potential misuse of office for review, a report made public on Wednesday said. The report included allegations that Chao directed staff to research or purchase personal items for her online using her personal credit card or performed other personal errands for her or her father. The report focused largely on Chao's actions related to her family's shipping business, the Foremost Group, which was founded by her father and whose current chief executive is her sister.

  • QAnon influencers are attacking their movement's hyped March 4 event, calling it a false flag conspiracy theory

    QAnon planned for March 4 as its next big date. The movement's influencers are already looking forward to the next goal post.

  • Biden cuts 16 million people off from stimulus checks after striking deal with moderate Senate Democrats, study says

    Biden approved phasing out direct payments entirely for individuals making above $80,000 a year and married couples earning more than $160,000.

  • Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview outfit sends strong message, tributes Princess Diana

    Days ahead of Oprah‘s landmark interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, people are already spotting significance in the fashion choices made in the clips released. Meghan Markle‘s Oprah interview outfit reportedly sends a strong message, including a touching tribute to the late Princess Diana. Markle and Prince Harry have spent a year away from the spotlight, adjusting to life after stepping back as “senior members” of the royal family.

  • Dr. Fauci has a stunningly simple way to explain how Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine differs from Pfizer's and Moderna's shots

    All three of the COVID-19 shots authorized for use in the US train the body to recognize the coronavirus, but J&J's uses a cold virus instead of mRNA.

  • Meghan Markle wore earrings from Mohammed bin Salman 3 weeks after Saudi agents murdered Jamal Khashoggi, report says

    Markle was unaware of the rumors that the Saudi crown prince could be connected to the killing when she wore the earrings, a source told Insider.

  • Photos show North Korea may be trying to extract plutonium

    North Korea may be trying to extract plutonium to make more nuclear weapons at its main atomic complex, recent satellite photos indicated, weeks after leader Kim Jong Un vowed to expand his nuclear arsenal. The 38 North website, which specializes in North Korea studies, cited the imagery as indicating that a coal-fired steam plant at the North’s Yongbyon nuclear complex is in operation after about a two-year hiatus. This suggests “preparations for spent fuel reprocessing could be underway to extract plutonium needed for North Korea’s nuclear weapon,” the website said Wednesday.

  • U.S. House cancels Thursday session after police warn of possible plot on Capitol

    The U.S. House of Representatives canceled its planned Thursday session, after the Capitol Police warned on Wednesday that a militia group could be plotting to breach the building that was subjected to a deadly attack on Jan. 6. The House had been scheduled to debate and vote on a police reform bill, but a Democratic aide said plans changed due in part to the police warning, based on intelligence that "an identified militia group" could present a security threat. The Senate will convene as planned to begin debating President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19-relief bill on Thursday.

  • Republicans ‘increasingly irritated’ by Marjorie Taylor Greene’s repeated efforts to disrupt work of Congress, report says

    Reps Cheney, Issa, and Kinzinger were among GOP who voted against adjournment