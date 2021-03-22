If Biden’s Senile Like They Say, Then Why’s He Running Circles Around the Right?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Tomasky
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Getty
Getty

This Thursday, America gets its long-awaited moment as Joe Biden holds his first press conference as president. Actually, I doubt most people care. I did not sense at my daughter’s soccer game Sunday that the assembled parents were consumed with thoughts of the presidential debut; not a single person has mentioned it on the neighborhood list-serv.

But there’s one group of people who can’t wait—the right-wingers who’ve convinced themselves, although thankfully not the rest of America, that Biden has advanced dementia and has lost his marbles and is supposedly under intense sedation that the press is covering up as he robotically mouths the words that Kamala or Bernie or AOC have instructed him to speak. They’ve been waiting for this moment just like they waited for the debates against Trump that were finally going to prove to America that Biden wasn’t all the way there. And now Biden is there, in the White House, and Trump is an afterthought. Same thing Thursday: If Biden answers questions with basic cohesion, he's cleared the low bar that these conservatives have set with their dumb, phony claims.

It’s really hilarious and pathetic. The modern American right is, in a democratic context (i.e., no state-run media, no secret police, etc.), history’s most powerful, ruthless, and effective attack machine. Yet they can’t lay a glove on Biden. It makes them insane. And of all the things to like so far about the Biden era, the solid appointments and the progressive goals and the amazing relief bill and so on, this is easily my favorite thing.

The Democrats’ New More-Free-Stuff Agenda Is a True Winner

The American right wing is bad at pretty much everything. They can’t govern, as they’ve proven many times. George W. Bush nearly destroyed global capitalism. Donald Trump effectively killed a couple hundred thousand Americans who would not have died of COVID if we’d had a competent president. So they can’t run stuff.

They also can’t legislate; they had two years when Trump was first in there, and they passed only one bill of any consequence (the tax cut), which was horrible and unpopular.

And except in deep red states, they can’t win an election without cheating. In purple states across the country right now, Republicans are inventing more and more ways to keep certain people from voting and after the census they’ll draw corrupt congressional district lines that will dramatically improve their chances of taking back the House.

The only thing they’re good at is lying about and smearing Democrats. But they’re really good at that. They have to be. Their policies, such as they are, on most issues are supported by only about 35 or 40 percent of the people, so to have a chance to win, they have to convince 10 or 15 percent of the public that Democrats hate them, as well as Jesus and the flag and the military and the police and football and straight people and country music and macaroni salad and cigarettes and non-designer beer.

They’re skilled at finding the flaw of the Democrat in question and turning it into a capital crime, even if that “flaw” is sometimes merely that the person is Black or a woman or gay. So while the Democrat is trying to talk policy, the right is busy othering the Democrat to death and convincing “normal” Americans that said Democrat has contempt for them and their simple, uncomplicated, un-cosmopolitan values.

But none of this touches Biden, a man who is exactly what he seems. Whatever normal means these days, he’s that. He’s patriotic in the same straightforward and uncomplicated way many conservatives are. He reveres the military. He’s religious. He goes to Mass nearly every weekend, and sometimes during the week. And he’s just a nice man. You could picture him at the grill on the Fourth of July firing up the weenies while the grandkids light their sparklers.

Nobody believed he wanted to defund the police. Nobody believed he was corrupt—if you’ve been in public life for 50 years and no scandal has attached itself to you, you’re probably pretty clean. And nobody believes he’s a socialist.

That leaves the right with one thing: his age. And it’s true, in the early primary debates, he certainly looked like he’d lost a step or maybe two.

But as the field winnowed and it wasn’t 10 people all attacking him, he got sharper. And once he was the nominee and was out on the COVID-era hustings, he did fine. And he did fine in his debates with Trump and was generally judged to have won them. So when Rudy Giuliani pushed his “dementia” argument last October, it didn’t take either. If anyone looked like he was flirting with dementia, it was the guy with hair dye running down the side of his face as he screamed lies about voter fraud that never happened.

But it’s all they got. So it’s a running meme on Hannity and other Fox News shows that Biden is ready for the glue factory. So when Biden trips as he did the other day while boarding Air Force One, it’s proof that he’s about to fall apart. It’s just like what they did to Hillary when she fainted at that 9-11 service. Geez, how come Democrats keep nominating mentally deteriorating people who are most likely at death’s door?

Of course, Hillary was fine, and Biden is too, but the right has to try something. Hence, they’ll be teeing up this week’s news conference so that, should Biden make a rhetorical stumble, they’ll be ready to pounce with the “proof” that he’s secretly senile. Good luck with that.

It is true that Biden hasn’t had much contact with the press. I doubt however that it’s all that much less than most presidents. It’s a dramatic contrast to Trump, of course, because Trump was before the public constantly. But Trump wasn’t before the public constantly because he felt a democratic responsibility to inform the people; he was before the public constantly because he needed to be the center of attention at all times. And he sure carried out his own assaults on the English language on a regular basis (remember oranges/origins?). If Trump had been a liberal Democrat, Fox would have been demanding for years that he be institutionalized.

But Biden floats above their sewage. Now, there’s a downside to this from a liberal point of view, which is that the fact that Biden is so completely un-other-able carries the implication that maybe Democrats need to keep nominating straight white men who look like somebody’s uncle, and if they depart from that, they do so at their peril. There may be something to that. But look, Obama got himself elected and re-elected. The country is changing. If Biden somehow manages to serve two terms, the electorate in 2028 will be younger, Blacker, browner, and presumably somewhat more secular than today’s. The right will follow the usual playbook, but that doesn’t mean it will work.

Sorry, right wing. Americans kind of like Joe Biden. A lot more than they liked Donald Trump. So I’m not too worried about the press conference. And beyond that... well, I tripped across a photo recently of Vice President Biden in the Oval Office with Obama and Treasury Secretary Jack Lew. The photo made me laugh out loud. Biden was wearing—wait for it—a tan suit. I can’t wait till he breaks that one out.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: U.S. senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car sales

    California's two U.S. senators are urging President Joe Biden to set a firm date to phase-out gas-powered passenger vehicles as the White House grapples with how to rewrite vehicle emissions rules slashed under President Donald Trump. In an unreported letter going to Biden Monday, Democratic Senators Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein called on Biden "to follow California’s lead and set a date by which all new cars and passenger trucks sold be zero-emission vehicles."

  • A Treasure Hunter, a Satanism Expert, and Mike Lindell Fight To Overturn Biden Win in Arizona

    Drew Angerer/GettyWith Joe Biden inaugurated as president more than two months ago, Donald Trump and most of his supporters long ago gave up on efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. But in Arizona, the dream of a Trump victory lives on, drawing in a bizarre cast of characters intent on rooting out nonexistent fraud.As the Republican-held state Senate prepares to recount 2.1 million ballots cast in Democratic-leaning Maricopa County, Arizona has become a hotbed for election “fraud” vigilantes.The motley crew leading the charge includes a failed treasure hunter, a Trumpist pillow magnate, a self-proclaimed expert on satanic forces, and roving bands of amateur ballot sleuths who climb into dumpsters and investigate chicken coop fires. While the recount can’t change the results of the election, the anger and passions surrounding it offer a window into the future of a Republican Party that still widely insists that Trump legally won re-election, long after his loss has become clear.“Arizona is always, unfortunately, on the leading edge of conspiracy theories and craziness,” said former Maricopa County Democratic Party chairman Steven Slugocki.The months-long ballot fight centers on an effort by Arizona’s state Senate Republicans, led by Senate President Karen Fann, to obtain Maricopa’s ballots through a subpoena. After a court win in late February, the Republicans won the right to inspect the county’s ballots.One of the most prominent boosters of the senate’s recount effort has been the We the People AZ Alliance, a coalition of conservative activists that emerged after the election. On March 10, the group organized a rally featuring Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and “MAGA Hulk,” a muscular pro-Trump personality.MyPillow founder and staunch Trump ally Mike Lindell, who has become one of the most visible backers of pro-Trump groups and media outlets, declared in a video played at the event that the group’s work “should be heard around the world” and claimed that Trump would be back in office by this summer.Lindell told The Daily Beast on Saturday that he’s funding several conservative groups working on Arizona recall efforts, and also said that he separately wants to see an audit of the state’s voting machines. “All of my evidence is going to the Supreme Court, we keep gathering and gathering, but anything that could come from this kind of audit will also be included in my lawsuit before the Supreme Court, I have lawyers for that,” he said.“Arizona is a hotbed,” Lindell added. “We’re gonna get to the machines.”We the People AZ’s membership roster includes Dr. Lyle Rapacki, a far-right activist who has claimed “demonic” forces are afoot in the fight over the Maricopa ballots and who has now become one of the recount’s most vocal boosters.“It’s been unfair, it’s been unreal, it’s been demonic,” Rapacki said on March 8 in an interview with We the People AZ chairwoman Shelby Busch.Rapacki knows about demons. Amidst the satanic panic in the 1980s, in which law enforcement, the media, and parents across the country became convinced of fictitious tales about children being abused by satanic cults that often centered around schools or daycares, Rapacki held himself out to law enforcement as an expert on satanism.The author of a book called Satanism: The Not So New Problem, Rapacki claimed in a 1988 interview with The Oregonian that satanic forces are all around us, worshipped by doctors, lawyers, and other seemingly upstanding people in a generational satanic pact for power.“True Satanism is a secret, serious, totally committed movement that has gone on for thousands of years,'' Rapacki said at the time. “They worship a deity called Lucifer like the Christians worship Jesus Christ.''Despite his outlandish views, Rapacki has managed to gain some sway with Arizona Republicans. The Phoenix New Times has called him “both a conservative political operative with influence on some Republican state lawmakers and an irrelevant crackpot.” Much of Rapacki’s clout in Arizona has come from “priority communications” he distributes to activists that purport to draw on intelligence sources, though critics have countered that they’re often repackaged articles from fringe websites like WorldNetDaily.He’s still keeping up with the satanists, though, promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory on his blog and backing a Trump-endorsed theory from a controversial falconer that claims Biden murdered Navy SEALs to help Osama Bin Laden escape justice. After a conservative blog questioned his rights to use the title “Dr.,” Rapacki claimed he was being targeted for fighting devil worshipers.“I was among a handful of individuals who dared to stand and expose Witchcraft and the Occult in America,” Rapacki wrote.MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Is Trying To Launch a Social Media Site, and It’s Already Resulted in a Legal ThreatMore recently, Rapacki has aligned himself with anti-government ranchers like the Bundy family. He served as the second-in-command of a radical pro-rancher land group alongside then-Oregon state Rep. Matt Shea. An independent investigation funded by the Oregon legislature found in 2019 that Shea, a Republican who shared operational advice with Rapacki and others during the 2016 Malheur standoff in Oregon that involved members of Bundy’s family, committed domestic terrorism for his role in the plotting.Rapacki didn’t respond to a request for comment.Now that Arizona Senate Republicans have the ballots, it’s not clear who will handle the recount. Fann initially planned to spend $10,000 to hire Allied Security Operations Group, a pro-Trump organization whose supposed findings about election misdeeds have been embraced by Trump supporters but widely disputed by experts. That deal fell through.One potential candidate for the recount: Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, an inventor who claims to have invented a mysterious technology to detect voter fraud. After the election, Pulitzer was heralded by Trump supporters who saw earlier, more conventional recounts fail to produce any evidence of voter fraud. Instead, they want a “Pulitzer audit,” a ballot inspection premised on Pulitzer’s little-understood technology.Pulitzer didn’t respond to a request for comment.Pulitzer originally gained notoriety during the dot-com boom as the inventor of the much-mocked CueCat, a cat-shaped barcode scanner that was meant to let people reading magazines scan barcodes in ads, taking them to related websites. Pulitzer, then using the name J. Jovan Philyaw, took in more than $185 million in investments in his feline-themed scanner, but the product flopped. In 2006, PC World ranked Pulitzer’s invention—dubbed “one of the most ridiculed products of the internet era”—as the 20th worst tech product of all time.Pulitzer resurfaced as an amateur treasure hunter in 2015 on a History Channel show, styling himself as the “COMMANDER of TreasureForce” and positing that a Roman sword ostensibly found on a Canadian island proved that ancient Romans had visited Canada. Scientific analysis showed that the sword was, in fact, a modern replica.Pulitzer returned to notoriety in the weeks after Trump’s defeat, claiming he had developed a technology that could detect “kinematic artifacts”—essentially, folds in paper—that would prove whether or not the ballots were legitimate. As Pulitzer’s mystery technology was heralded by MAGA fans, it also came in for ridicule from elections officials, with the Georgia secretary of state dubbing Pulitzer a “failed treasure hunter.”Right-wing blog The Gateway Pundit, which has breathlessly covered the twists of the Arizona ballot saga, has called for Pulitzer to audit Maricopa County’s ballots. Rasmussen Reports has promoted his proposal for a “kinematic” audits. Pulitzer himself has retweeted calls for a “Pulitzer audit” in the county, which would rely on Pulitzer deciding whether ballots are legitimate based on a supposed technology that few, if any, people aside from Pulitzer understand.“We want the best people to perform the audit, and if what Jovan has is going to give us what we need is the best, then we want Jovan,” Busch, the chairwoman of We the People AZ Alliance, told The Daily Beast.Lindell, whose deep pockets make him a powerful player among Trump 2020 deadenders, is also a fan.“His methods are very good,” Lindell said. “I’ve studied what he does, and it’s great. He’s got technology that is similar to technology that checks counterfeit money; it’s the best in the world, I think. I met him a couple months ago. His technology is really good. I think Jovan is the best one out there who I have done due diligence on to audit the paper ballots, specifically, in any audit.”Maricopa County became a focus for Republican voter fraud allegations in the state after the county’s Republican chair failed to show up to a bipartisan inspection of voting machines ahead of the election. Slugocki, who attended the inspection as the county’s Democratic chairman, said he knew Republicans’ failure to attend the inspection would create suspicions among conservative activists that the machines had somehow been tampered with.After Trump lost what has long been a red state, conspiracy theories exploded, centered on the Maricopa County machines. The GOP county chairman later resigned amid criticism for skipping the inspection.Even as the state Senate recount inches towards a start, the state has become rife with amateur election detectives. On March 5, a handful of Trump supporters organized around activist Staci Burk visited Maricopa’s election office and claimed, without evidence, that the ballots could easily be accessed in the back of a warehouse. Then, one of Burk’s associates—an elderly man identified in right-wing blogs as “Earl S.”—was caught on security cameras heaving his body into a dumpster.“Wrapped up physical evidence collection with a Purple Heart Vet willing to dumpster dive for his Country,” Burk posted on Facebook.In the dumpster, they claim, they found a yellow trash bag filled with shredded ballots. Burk posted pictures of the shredded papers, including massive piles of paper spread out on a home in front of Earl S. on Facebook. Her allegations quickly went viral in the right-wing media, earning mentions on The Gateway Pundit, One America News, the Twitter account of conservative game show host Chuck Woolery. On her Facebook page, Burk claims former Trump NAational Security dviser Michael Flynn and pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell provided her with security amid her explosive revelations.This isn’t Burk’s first brush with a niche sort of fame in the months after the election. She sued Arizona’s secretary of state in an attempt to overturn the result, only to have her case tossed out by a judge when it was revealed that she hadn’t registered to vote, much less actually voted, in the election. She has also been a key player in a conspiracy theory claiming that fraudulent ballots were brought to Arizona via a Korean Air flight.Maricopa officials have a less monumental explanation, with critics of the dumpster theory citing the possibility that the ballots could be sample ballots either left over from the election or printed off of the internet. In a statement, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican, said the ballots are securely stored. Richer suggested that Burk’s associates broke the law, though, saying that three people related to the dumpster case were caught on camera trying to break into the election warehouse."Camera footage shows that those three attempted to unlawfully pry open our warehouse doors, but were unsuccessful," Richard said. "They did, however, climb into the dumpster outside the building and remove trash."Burk and her associates have so far refused to provide the state senate with the shredded ballots, making even other activists like Busch unwilling to sign onto their allegations. Burk didn’t respond to a request for comment.A day after the dumpster-diving incident, ballot-hunters had a new conspiracy theory: the ballots were burned in barns holding chickens. On March 6, a fire broke out at a Maricopa County chicken farm owned by Hickman Family Farms, burning 160,000 chickens alive. Hickman’s vice president, Clint Hickman, is also a Republican member of the Maricopa Board of Supervisors who has repeatedly shot down the idea that the election was fraudulent.Twitter Suspends the Gateway PunditHickman’s connection to the farm fire prompted insinuations that the fire had been used to destroy incriminating ballots, with The Gateway Pundit dubbing it a “mysterious fire.”“The Arizona Maricopa County election coverup continues,” one Gateway Pundit blog post about the “mysterious fire” read. “These crooks are doing all they can to obstruct justice and tamper with evidence because they know they can get away with it.”Members of the Arizona Patriot Party, a far-right group in the state, drove out to the scene of the farm, reporting ominously in their newsletter that the air smelled less like burned chicken flesh and more like burned paper, like ballots.“At the site it is rather peculiar that there is no rancid burning smells of animals or feathers,” the newsletter notes. “The most predominate odor is that of burned wood or paper.”It’s unclear who the Arizona Republicans plan to hire to recount the ballots. Fann has proposed a volunteer, bipartisan effort, though it’s unclear how many Democrats would volunteer for an unpaid effort investigating an election that Democrats clearly won. Slugocki, the former top Democrat in the county, says the process will draw in Republican activists dead-set on election fraud.“You have these keyboard warriors who are hellbent on finding something,” Slugocki said. “Does anybody trust these people to do this process? They’re delegitimizing this election and it’s dangerous.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ex-Trump aide tweets 'executive orders' after Google lists him as president

    Google describes Richard Grenell, ex-intelligence chief and possible candidate for California governor, as ‘president since 2021’ Richard Grenell, who also served as a diplomat in Trump’s administration, during a press conference with Kosovo’s prime minister in Pristina in September. Photograph: Armend Nimani/AFP/Getty Images Richard Grenell, a former acting director of national intelligence turned potential Republican candidate for governor of California, gleefully seized on an error by Google on Saturday, promising “a plethora of executive orders” after the search giant listed him as “President of the United States since 2021”. The former Trump aide also took a low shot at the actual president, Joe Biden, tweeting: “I will run up the stairs without tripping.” Biden stumbled dramatically on Friday, as he climbed the stairs to Air Force One. On Saturday, before noticing his accidental promotion by Google, Grenell complained about media coverage of Biden’s fall including criticism of Donald Trump Jr’s decision to tweet a gif showing his father knocking Biden over with a golf ball. “Washington DC types are killing humour and laughter,” Grenell claimed. Few Democrats or Washington officials found much to laugh about in Grenell’s time as acting director of national intelligence. In February last year, one unnamed former official told Vanity Fair his appointment “clearly, unambiguously” represented “the politicisation of intelligence” and said the former ambassador to Germany was Trump’s “guardian against fact”. In the event, Grenell filled the role for three months before being replaced by John Ratcliffe, a former congressman many observers thought similarly unqualified and inappropriately partisan. Google says Rick Grenell is president. Photograph: Google On Saturday, Grenell’s first tweeted “executive orders” as the Google-anointed president, if not the actual one, included the demand that a liquid natural gas terminal “be built ASAP on the west coast of the United States (preferably in California)” and that “multiple desalinisation plants [and] new nuclear power plants be built in California”. “Oh,” he added, “and Eric Swalwell hereby loses his security clearance”. Swalwell, a California Democrat who briefly ran for the presidential nomination in 2020, was a House manager in Trump’s second impeachment trial. Republicans have sought unsuccessfully to remove him from the House intelligence committee, over reports of links to a suspected Chinese spy. By lunchtime on the east coast on Saturday, Google had fixed its mistake. Grenell seems more likely to run for state than national office. Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, is the subject of a recall attempt. In February, Grenell was reported to have discussed a run with Trump. Speaking to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida, Grenell said: “And of course, if a public official is still failing to deliver on their promises, and if you can’t limit their term or recall them in time, there’s always one other option. You can run against them yourself.”

  • A Beijing diplomat’s feisty words to the US in Alaska now adorn patriotic merchandise

    Remarks made by Yang Jiechi, a top Chinese diplomat who attended the talks in Alaska with foreign minister Wang Yi, have been made into popular nationalist memes and merchandise.

  • Arkansas GOP governor said the near-total ban on abortion he signed is designed to land before the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

    "This is a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade," Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said of the near-total ban. "And that's the intent of the legislation."

  • Republican AGs take blowtorch to Biden agenda

    On everything from climate change to immigration and abortion rights, GOP attorneys general are leading the charge to dismantle White House policies.

  • Biden is spending $86 million on hotel rooms for migrants as his administration struggles to handle the surge of families and kids trying to come to the US

    Biden has urged people from Central America not to try and come to the US, but the surge at the border is expected to continue growing.

  • Toilet-invading iguanas among invasive species now banned in Florida

    Distraught pet owners can get permits for creatures including pythons and lizards but state wants trade and breeding to stop Snake hunter Jim McCartney pulls a live iguana from a cage in Delray Beach, north of Miami. Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images Florida is known as a state with a fondness for the exotic, from its long history of accommodating religious cults to the Bubble Room restaurant where every day is Christmas Day. But now time is running out for one type of eccentric Floridian: those who own or breed exotic and invasive reptiles and other non-native animals. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has ruled that within the next few weeks the breeding and dealing of 16 of the most ecologically-damaging non-native species must be brought to a halt. The ban will apply to several types of python that have proliferated to crisis point in the Everglades, as well as all types of tegu lizards, anacondas, Nile monitor lizards and green iguanas. When the commission debated the rules last month it was inundated with comments, many from exotic pet owners and breeders pleading for the ban not to go ahead. As the Washington Post reported, one woman burst into tears over the idea of losing her pet iguanas and pythons. “If you take them away, I would be really messed up,” she wailed. But the spread of invasive species through sensitive ecosystems such as the Everglades is happening at such speed that the state felt duty bound to act. The reptiles are also causing havoc in urban areas. Green iguanas have multiplied in Florida to such a degree since they were first spotted there in 1960 that they are regarded as an environmental hazard. They puncture seawalls, tear up sidewalks and carry salmonella. An animal once prized as an exotic curiosity is now widely decried as a pest. The iguanas hang out on roofs, dig under houses and to the horror of home owners can crawl into sewers only to emerge, thrashing around, in the toilet bowl. The state conservation commission now encourages Floridians to humanely kill the lizards, which can grow up to 5ft and 17lbs, on their own property. No hunting licenses are required. To soften the blow to besotted pet owners, a concession has been tucked into the new regulations. Anyone who cannot contemplate the thought of being parted from their iguana or tegu can apply for a free permit. But the reprieve will last only for the life of the animal. Once the critter is gone, it cannot be replaced by a new pet from the list of banned species.

  • The historian who predicted every presidential race since 1984 says Trump likely won't make a political comeback in 2024

    The renowned political seer Allan Lichtman thinks Donald Trump is so mired in legal and financial problems that a successful 2024 run is unlikely.

  • NCAA women's tournament Day 1 recap: Top seeds avoid upsets though SFA came oh-so-close

    Freshmen made big March debuts in a chalky first day at the women's tournament.

  • Sen. Raphael Warnock says 'we need reasonable gun reform in our country' in response to 'tragic' Atlanta-area shootings

    "It is tragic that we've been visited with this kind of violence yet again," the Georgia senator said about the Atlanta shootings where eight people, mostly Asian women, were killed.

  • 7 Charming Towns Where Romantic Movies Were Filmed (& Where to Stay While You’re There)

    Maybe it’s proof that we are what we binge. Maybe we’re trying to escape the anxiety-stricken days of pandemic life with a fantasy getaway , where there’s...

  • Trump supporters gather in downtown Raleigh to protest COVID-19 restrictions

    The Cooper administration has instituted restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of a disease that has infected nearly 900,000 and killed over 11,800 in North Carolina.

  • Mikaela Shiffrin just misses 70th World Cup win to finish season

    Mikaela Shiffrin finished second in the last race of the Alpine skiing World Cup season, just missing her 70th career victory on the circuit.

  • Léa Seydoux Channels Marilyn Monroe in Louis Vuitton Campaign

    In her latest campaign for the French fashion house, the "Bond" star is naked in bed with only a Capucines handbag for company.

  • How Right-Wing Dark Money Is Trying to Kneecap the Biden DOJ

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettySomeone is targeting Biden Justice Department nominees Vanita Gupta and Kristen Clarke with attacks. Why? Both nominees hold exceptional records as litigators and civils rights activists. The respect they’ve earned extends beyond the civil rights movement and progressives to law enforcement and leading conservatives. They ought to be consensus picks.But pull back the curtain, and strategy and motive take shape. Gupta and Clarke are poised to use their skills to defend Americans’ right to vote, just as the Republican Party is going all in on voter suppression as its path to political victory in 2022.Unraveling the strategy starts with the dark-money group running the ads: the so-called Judicial Crisis Network (JCN). This group’s ordinary work has been to translate big donors’ money into political attack ads in the “Court capture” mission that set out to remake the Supreme Court to the donors’ advantage. JCN has placed more than 10,000 ads since 2012 in pursuit of that mission, and they’ve kept secret the identity of those big donors.Merrick Garland Is the Perfect Person to Clean Up Trump’s CesspoolIn Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s court-packing machine, this Judicial Crisis Network spent $7 million to oppose President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, and then spent another $10 million to boost Trump’s nominee Neil Gorsuch. JCN pledged $10 million or more for Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination. It spent $10 million in under two months to support Amy Coney Barrett’s bid. These campaigns were funded with tens of millions of anonymous dollars, primarily through four separate donations of at least $15 million. Those donations may well have been the same donor.Eye-popping as that is, those millions are a tiny slice of the funding behind the overall dark-money operation. A 2019 Washington Post investigation revealed JCN is one of a web of front groups coordinated by Leonard Leo, the long-time executive vice president of the Federalist Society. The Post tracked more than $250 million in dark money flowing through Leo’s groups. The groups see to the grooming and selection of reliable nominees, the lobbyists needed to shepherd nominees through confirmation, and the attack ads to motivate the confirmation votes. Then, more groups lobby the selected judges through amicus curiae briefs, signaling how their donors want the judges to rule.The dark-money network has won an avalanche of victories for its donors. There are 80 partisan, 5-4 Supreme Court decisions that limit workers’ rights and access to reproductive health care, erode environmental protections, block commonsense gun safety laws, undermine civil rights, and protect corporations from courtrooms. It is an astounding 80-0 rout for big right-wing donors.After The Washington Post exposed the $250 million operation, Leo stepped back from his Federalist Society role and turned up at a new organization improbably named the Honest Elections Project. This project began voter suppression work in political swing states like Florida, Nevada, Wisconsin, and Michigan that included: negative ads against Democrats; threatening letters to election officials challenging voter rolls; and a barrage of lawsuits seeking voting restrictions for November’s election. The media soon uncovered that the Honest Elections Project was a rebrand of the Judicial Education Project—which shared connections, donors, and aims with its sister group — yes, the Judicial Crisis Network. As a reporter for The Guardian observed, the Honest Elections Project melds two goals of the right-wing dark-money operation: first, pack the federal judiciary; and second, bring voting rights cases before the packed courts. Rigging elections through the courts is now a Republican judicial priority.This brings us back to Gupta and Clarke. Gupta once ran the Civil Rights Division. She prosecuted hate crimes and human trafficking, promoted disability and LGBTQ rights, and fought discrimination in education, housing, employment, lending, and religious exercise. But most important, she challenged voter suppression. Gupta, if confirmed as assistant attorney general, will supervise the Civil Rights Division she once ran. Accomplished civil rights attorney Clarke will fill Gupta’s former role running the Division and enforcing voting rights. The Honest Elections Project, kin to the Judicial Crisis Network, wants no part of these two women, because they will be strong, motivated leaders against unlawful voter suppression. They preferred Trump’s Civil Rights Division, which didn’t bring one single Voting Rights Act case until late May of 2020.That’s the motive. The donor-approved Republican appointees to the Supreme Court may handcuff the Civil Rights Division with further judicial assaults on voting rights. But Trump’s cronies at the Justice Department showed dark-money donors the value of a captive Department that would look away from voter suppression schemes. As Republicans hinge their election strategy on keeping Americans from voting, an active Civil Rights Division is a deadly threat.I get it. If I were a right-wing special interest group, the last thing I would want is these two experienced lawyers wielding the power of the Justice Department to defend voting rights. But for everybody else, these women are two appointments to applaud.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • It’s Time to Start Planning Your Summer Vegetable Garden Now

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWhile sourdough bread and jigsaw puzzles might have gotten all the headlines last year, it turns out that many Americans have spent the coronavirus pandemic growing vegetables.So it’s no surprise that seed companies have seen sales soar since last March. Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, in Mansfield, Missouri, “has done about five times what we normally do in orders ever since COVID,” says Shannie McCabe, horticulturist and garden educator for the company. “Pandemics do tend to trigger seed buying and renew interest in gardening.”Bake These Sesame & Chocolate Chunk Cookies Right NowMake the Meatball Sliders That Conquered New YorkSimilarly, Owen Taylor, who founded Truelove Seeds with his business partner Chris Bolden-Newsome in Philadelphia in 2018, not only saw sales skyrocket at the beginning of the pandemic, but has also seen a 266 percent increase in sales so far in 2021. Truelove Seeds works with farmers across the eastern United States who grow fruits, vegetables and herbs that are culturally and regionally significant and, often, uncommon. It operates as a profit sharing model, with 50 percent of sales going back to the growers.“Our model is that as more and more people get excited about growing, and more and more people order our seeds, it directly benefits growers that we work with,” he says.Taylor is concerned, though, that seed hoarding may impact this year’s supply and is “hoping that all the seeds that people are ordering are going to get planted this year or shared with people who will plant.”McCabe has a few theories as to why the popularity of gardens has boomed over the past year. For one, it‘s easy to social distance while gardening. It’s also an effective therapeutic and stress-relieving tool. “There are so many studies about the stress relieving benefits of gardening,” she says. “We’re really happy that people are getting so interested in gardening. It’s so good for the soul.”Now is the perfect time to start planning—and planting—your summer vegetable garden. To help you get started, here are some tips and advice from McCabe and Taylor.WHEN TO PLANTOne of the trickiest aspects of growing food from seed is determining the right timing, so that you can get the best and biggest harvest possible. For some, this may mean starting seeds indoors in order to transplant them outside once the ground has warmed up enough. Others can be sown directly into the garden.“The first thing you have to do is figure out your average last frost date—that is the most important thing,” says McCabe. You can find yours through a quick Google search or at The Old Farmer’s Almanac. “Then, when figuring out exactly when to start your seeds, you’re going to consult the back of your seed packet because it’s going to say something like, ‘Start ten weeks before the last frost date indoors and transplant out.’”Some varieties, like peppers, eggplants and tomatoes, require a jumpstart indoors so they have enough time to mature and you can harvest earlier. Other crops should be started exclusively outdoors, including corn, cucurbits (cucumbers, squash, melons, etc.) and beans. These plants typically germinate in three to five days and grow really quickly, but they “have root systems that do not like to be transplanted,” says McCabe. “The risk doesn’t outweigh the reward.”Beginner gardeners may find that they have more success by starting with varieties that can be sown directly into the outdoor garden come spring. “Trying to start out growing your seedlings in your house is very challenging,” says Taylor. “Is it enough light? Maybe not enough water? Maybe too much water? You know?”Taylor says he often fields questions about the best time to plant. His usual response: Get in touch with the local extension program at your nearest state university. “They have pretty much all developed a [printable] calendar for when to plant crops for reliability to help people miss any kind of weird weather windows, especially if you’re new to an area,” he says. “People have the best chance of success if they’re following local guidelines, but we don’t always know how the seasons are going to go.”He also recommends reaching out to local garden centers. Oftentimes, local shops will stock seed varieties that they know grow well in the immediate area “and a lot of times they can answer a lot of these questions as well.”WHAT TO PLANTTaylor says that Truelove’s most popular varieties continue to be “those that are relatively difficult to find, but are extremely essential tastes of people’s homelands,” including Jamaican amaranth and African okra. However, since the pandemic began he has seen an uptick in interest in medicinals, including herbs, and in nutrient-dense, protein-heavy crops like beans and black-eyed peas. For home gardeners, especially those just starting out, he recommends seeds that can be sown directly into the garden once the weather starts to warm up a bit more, like arugula and tatsoi lettuces, collards, kale, squash and turnips. Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds McCabe says that one of her favorite vegetables to grow is carrots. “There’s nothing more rewarding than pulling carrots out of the ground,” she says. One thing to consider is the soil you’ll be growing in: Deeply hued varieties like Cosmic Purples and anthocyanin-rich Black Nebula carrots tend to perform better in well-draining, sandy soil. New Kuroda and Oxheart carrots, however, can grow well even in poor soils “and they’re really sweet and yummy.”She’s also hoping to see growers this year try some of the exciting tomato varieties, as heirloom tomatoes are what “kind of spurred the heirloom seed movement in the first place.” Her top three varieties for 2021 are the striped Brad’s Atomic Grape Tomato, and two new, colorful varieties, the “ruffled” Orange Accordion and the bright yellow, teardrop-shaped Buratino.WHEN TO SPEND & WHEN TO SAVEWhen it comes to starting seeds indoors, there are a few tools you’ll need to ensure success—and most can be fine-tuned whatever your budget may be.Spend: “One thing that I absolutely don’t recommend people skip on ever is your seed starting mix—please do not go out to the garden and dig up dirt,” says McCabe. “It’s going to make it so much harder to start your seeds.” Invest in a good quality seed starting mix that’s lightweight with a fine particle size and well-draining, and can be easily found at your local hardware store.Save: Though you can find plastic trays at your hardware store designed for seed starting, you’re just as well off raiding your recycling bin for old yogurt cups, plastic nursery pots, milk and water jugs that can be cut in half, or takeout containers. You just need to make sure they’re at least two inches deep and that you add small holes in the bottom so water can drain freely.Spend: “Peppers, tomatoes and eggplants will not germinate well in soil that’s under 75 degrees Fahrenheit and your chances of molding will be increased,” says McCabe. If you’re starting seeds in a particularly drafty window or find that it takes a while for your tomatoes to germinate, invest in an inexpensive horticultural heat mat that you can reuse year after year.”Save: If you’re on a particularly tight budget, you can even take advantage of local resources, including seed libraries (sometimes run through a local public library), seed and plant swaps, as well as local social media gardening groups. “A lot of times more seeds come in a packet than you need,” says Taylor. “That’s a way to build community, even if it’s not in person, with people that you can share your mistakes and successes with.”CARING FOR YOUR SEEDLINGSThere are just a few things to keep in mind as you start your garden indoors or out: water, light, fertilizer and when to “harden off” your seedlings for transplanting. As you plant your seeds, it’s “always a good suggestion to not empty the entire seed packet in the first go, so that you can try another method,” says McCabe. Truelove Seeds Place your tray of seeds in a sunny window and, if your window is drafty, be sure to place a heat mat underneath. Many varieties of fruits, vegetables and herbs require full sun to thrive. “Most houses don’t have enough light for a plant to thrive,” says Taylor. “You want to find the sunniest, south facing window if you’re doing it without a grow light.”You’ll also want to make sure you keep your seedling tray consistently moist. Don’t drench it—that’s where you’ll run into problems with over-watering and rot—and don’t let it dry out completely.“Forgetting to water your seedlings is pretty much a death sentence,” says McCabe. “If you let them dry out when they haven’t yet germinated and they’re still getting ready to germinate, that’s less impactful,” says McCabe. “But if you forget to water them while they just sent out their little cotyledons [seedling leaves], then they’re really sensitive and they want consistent water.”Once they get their first set of “true leaves,” however, you can start to let the seedlings dry out a bit more between waterings. It’s also a good idea to give your seedlings a boost with a balanced, organic fertilizer a couple of times before they’re transplanted outside—just wait until they’re at least four to six inches tall. A balanced fertilizer will have equal or close to equal nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium (NPK) values—listed on the label, such as “2-2-2” or “3-2-3.” This will “tremendously help to give them a little push of vegetative growth,”says McCabe.Once it’s finally time to transplant seedlings that you started indoors to your garden outside, you’ll want to do it gradually. Placing them outside too soon or immediately planting them in full sun could have dire consequences.Two to three days before the last frost, as long as it’s sunny outside, “bring your tomatoes out on a [sheltered] sunny patio and let them get exposed to wind and the outdoors, then bring them in at night,” says McCabe. “Then, after your last frost has passed, you can maybe take them out to a sheltered space and let them stay outside overnight before you transplant them out. Just make sure that you harden them off for at least three days.”KEEP A RECORDOnce you’ve gathered all of the essential information and get to work on starting your seeds, be sure to keep track of your garden goings-on, from the beginning of the season to the very end.“That’s something that you’re going to refine year after year,” says McCabe. “As you know more you say, ‘oh, wow, the county was kind of off this year on its projection of my last frost date, so I might want to wait a little bit longer to start my seeds,’ or ‘oh, I found out I live in a colder microclimate so I’m going to need to wait a little longer to transplant.’”Taylor also recommends keeping a gardening journal and tracking all of your successes and failures. This, along with your seed starting/transplant calendar, will help you improve your technique and timing year after year.“Don’t make the same mistake twice—learn from it,” he says. “Even very experienced people, we have crop failures, because no two years are the same in terms of weather, in terms of what pests show up, in terms of our soil health. So it’s really like a big science experiment.”Can the Roaring Twenties Teach Us About Post-Pandemic Life?How to Avoid Overhyped and Overpriced BourbonVodka Is No Laughing Matter for Dan AykroydRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Lord of the Airwaves: Our 1993 Howard Stern Interview

    This article originally appeared in the November 1993 issue of SPIN. On Long Island, where I live, Howard Stern is God. Lord and master of the airwaves, ruler of the turnpikes and expressways. All my friends are obsessive Howard fans, fanatics who listen to his radio show, watch him on cable, collect all…

  • One of the most complex tax seasons ever

    This year's tax season is shaping up to be a gnarly one. The IRS has agreed to give Americans an extra month to file their taxes — but that's barely going to be enough to help them and their accountants when it comes to navigating the new code.Why it matters: The U.S. tax filing system is painful and complex — largely by design.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: The new changes to the tax code include everything from health care costs to the child tax credit — all happening during a year when the pandemic caused millions of Americans to have more complex financial lives than usual, thanks to job losses, unemployment insurance, stimulus checks, and the like. Tax season also might be the first time that people find out they’ve been the victim of unemployment fraud.What they're saying: This year "really has been much more complicated" than usual, says Julio Gonzalez, CEO of Engineered Tax Services. "We weren’t sure if stimulus checks would be taxable. We had so many individual changes. It's been very challenging."Details: The code changes need to be turned into explicit guidance from the IRS, and reflected in updated tax-filing software. None of that has happened yet.The updated software is expected to arrive in the coming week, although that just applies to federal taxes. State and local taxes are still in a gray zone — and it's not even clear that all states will follow the feds' lead and allow an extension to May 17.The extension gives accountants time to start reading through the new IRS guidance for 2020, to train up their staff, and to make good estimates for how much tax will be due. While estimated payments for 2020 are due in May, final returns can now be filed in October, at which point there should be a lot more clarity at both the federal and state level.The big picture: Tax filing can be simple, free, and automatic. Countries like the U.K. and Spain have "return-free filing" for most taxpayers where they don't need to file anything at all. The government knows its own tax code and knows how much you've earned, which means that for most normal employees it should be able to work out how much they owe on its own. There are two reasons why the U.S. is an exception:Intuit, the parent company of TurboTax, has waged a hugely successful multi-decade lobbying campaign to prevent the government from making tax filing simple.Some anti-tax Republicans think that simplifying the payment of taxes will make them less salient in the minds of voters, and thereby make voters less keen to cut them.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Ted Cruz claims Democrats want voting rights for ‘illegal aliens,’ ‘child molesters’: report

    As a new bill aimed at expanding voting rights reaches the Senate floor, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is determined to rally fellow Republicans to block it. According to The Associated Press, Cruz reportedly told a right-wing group that Democrats are trying to allow “illegal aliens” and “child molesters” the right to vote. The AP obtained an audio recording of an invite-only call of GOP state lawmakers, organized by right-wing group American Legislative Exchange Council, Cruz vehemently stated that they must do all they can to block passage of the For the People Act, or H.R. 1.