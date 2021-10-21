Biden serves up word salad, appearing to say he rode Amtrak as vice president for 36 years

President Joe Biden fumbled his words during a Wednesday speech, appearing to say he commuted on Amtrak for 36 years as vice president.

His latest word salad came as Biden delivered an address in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

"I commuted [on Amtrak] every single day for 36 years as vice president of the United States after my wife and daughter were killed, I went home to see my family, never stopped," Biden said.

Biden's first wife, Nadia, and their infant daughter Amy died in a 1972 car crash. At the time, Biden was senator-elect in Delaware.

After decades in the Senate, he served as President Barack Obama's vice president from 2009 to 2017.

Biden, 78, does have a well-documented history of using Amtrak between Washington and his home in Wilmington, Delaware, during his time in the Senate and White House as vice president. He is also well known for his propensity to make verbal gaffes.

Anxiety about what Biden might say if he takes questions from the media drives some in the White House to mute him or turn off his public appearances altogether, Politico reported last month, citing White House officials.

Earlier this month, Biden made a bizarre gaffe after introducing Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at an event. He thanked the lieutenant governor, who he said "covers her in every way, both in terms of physically, and mentally, and every other way."

Biden made the trip to Scranton, where he was born, to advocate for his economic agenda, which has divided Democrats on Capitol Hill.

The president struck a personal tone as he argued his trillion-dollar cradle-to-grave social welfare and climate spending package would not add to the federal deficit.

"I started here in Scranton, and I resolved to bring Scranton values to bear, to make a fundamental shift in how our economy works for working people, to build the economy from the ground up and the middle out, not from the top down," Biden said.

