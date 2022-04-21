  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine

AAMER MADHANI, ROBERT BURNS and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced an additional $800 million in military aid to help Ukraine fight back in its strong but increasingly difficult battle against the Russian invasion, and he warned that Congress will need to approve even more assistance if the U.S. is to keep up its crucial support.

The new military package includes much needed heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition and drones for the escalating battle in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. It builds on roughly $2.6 billion in military assistance that Biden had previously approved.

The aid, Biden said, will be sent “directly to the front lines of freedom.”

“Putin is banking on us losing interest,” Biden said. The Russian president is betting that "Western unity will crack ... and once again we’re going to prove him wrong.”

Biden underscored a need for the United States and Western allies to remain resolved in their support for Ukraine amid signs that Americans may becoming more wary of the war.

A poll published Thursday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows Americans’ desire to get involved has waned somewhat. Some 32% say the U.S. should have a major role in the conflict. That’s ticked down from 40% last month, though it’s slightly higher than the 26% who said so in February. An additional 49% say the U.S. should have a minor role.

Biden said the United States also would provide an additional $500 million in direct economic assistance to the Ukrainian government. That raises the total U.S. economic support to $1 billion since Russia’s invasion began nearly two months ago.

The president also announced that Russian-affiliated ships would be barred from U.S. ports, though that appeared to be largely symbolic. Russian ships bring a tiny amount of the cargo unloaded in the U.S., and "my guess is that ... a decent chunk of that was tankers transporting Russian oil which is now banned anyway,’’ said Colin Grabow, a research fellow who studies trade at the Cato Institute.

Biden said that $6.5 billion in security assistance that Congress approved last month as part of a $13.6 billion package for Ukraine could soon be “exhausted." With the latest military aid announced Thursday, Biden has approved about $3.4 billion in military aid since Feb. 24. Congress' overall total also included about $6.8 billion in direct economic assistance to care for refugees and provide economic aid to allies in the region impacted by the war — and additional funding for federal agencies to enforce economic sanctions against Russia and protect against cyber threats.

“Next week, I’m going to have to be sending to Congress a supplemental budget request to keep weapons and ammunition deployed without interruption,” Biden said.

Congress has signaled it is receptive to further requests and has been expecting there would be a need for further help for the Ukrainians. But the issue could become entwined with partisan fights over pandemic spending and immigration, complicating the pathway.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has expressed a willingness to consider more aid for Ukraine in recent weeks. “I think we need to say we want the Ukrainians to win, and we’re prepared to do everything we can to help them win,” McConnell said Monday in Shelbyville, Kentucky.

“We want to do more,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters at the Capitol, during an appearance with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. She said lawmakers would learn more about Biden’s latest funding request “in the next day or so, to be taken up as soon as we can. Next week.”

Biden did not detail how much additional funding he would request, adding that he was consulting with defense officials.

Biden spoke on the new assistance, and more broadly about the situation in Ukraine, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the strategic city of Mariupol. Putin, however, ordered his troops not to risk more losses by storming the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the war’s iconic battleground.

Biden in an exchange with reporters following his remarks called Russia’s claim on Mariupol “questionable."

Russian forces have destroyed much of southeastern port city, which has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting of the war. By Russian estimates, about 2,000 Ukrainian forces remain holed up in a sprawling steel plant, even as Russian forces continue to pound the industrial site and repeatedly issue ultimatums for Ukrainian forces' surrender.

Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country will send heavy artillery to Ukraine. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Netherlands will send more heavy weapons, including armored vehicles.

The new U.S. military assistance is expected to include 72 155mm howitzers, 144,000 artillery rounds, 72 vehicles used to tow to the howitzers onto battlefields, and over 121 Phoenix Ghost tactical drones, as well as field equipment and spare parts.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the drones were developed by the Air Force in specific response to Ukrainian needs and produced by a U.S. company, Aevex Aerospace, but he would not say whether the program began before Russia started its invasion Feb. 24. Kirby said the Phoenix Ghost is similar to the armed Switchblade kamikaze drones that the Pentagon already is providing to Ukraine.

The 72 howitzers are in addition to the 18 announced last week the U.S. was transferring to Ukraine.

Biden’s decision to quadruple the number pledged in an arms package announced just last week reflects what is shaping up as a major ground battle in the contested Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

The Russians have been deploying additional artillery there in recent days as they aim to expand their offensive and attempt to take full control of the Donbas after retreating from a failed attempt to capture Kyiv, the capital. Heavy weaponry like artillery is expected to play a key role in the fighting in the relatively confined Donbas area where Ukrainian and Russian-backed separatists have been battling since 2014.

A senior U.S. defense official said training of Ukrainian personnel on American 155mm howitzers has begun in a European country outside Ukraine.

The announcements on new aid came against the backdrop of International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings this week dominated by conversations over how to manage the spillover from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Ahead of his remarks, Biden met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal. The Ukrainian leader also met on Thursday with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as well as Pelosi.

Kristalina Georgieva, the International Monetary Fund's managing director, said at a news conference on Wednesday that Ukraine's financial ministry officials have estimated they will need $5 billion in international assistance per month for the coming months to help cover essential government services and keep the country's economy going.

Yellen at a news conference after meeting with Shmyhal said the economic aid the U.S. and allies have sent “is only the beginning of what Ukraine will need to rebuild.” She added that she'd be discussing efforts to further aid Ukraine with her Western counterparts this week.

“I think we stand united in recognizing we’ve got to find ways to meet Ukraine’s needs,” Yellen said.

The Biden administration also announced a new program Thursday aimed at streamlining refugee applications for Ukrainians and others fleeing the fighting, while they are still in Europe. The U.S. will no longer routinely grant entry to those who show up at the U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum, as thousands have.

The U.S. says it expects to admit up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine and about 15,000 have come, mostly through Mexico.

___

Associated Press writers Ben Fox, Alan Fram, Fatima Hussein, Chris Megerian, Zeke Miller and Paul Wiseman contributed reporting.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CNN's streaming service shutting down a month after launch

    CNN's brand-new streaming service, CNN+, is shutting down only a month after launch. In a Thursday memo, incoming CNN chief executive Chris Licht said the service would shut down at the end of April. CNN+ launched when its parent was still part of AT&T. It combined with Discovery earlier this month in a new company, Warner Bros. Discovery, under Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who had his own vision for CNN and its Warner siblings.

  • Delta, United, Alaska to lift bans on some passengers who broke face mask rules

    Some passengers who were kicked off flights and banned by airlines for refusing to wear face masks are getting a second chance.

  • The politicization of everything

    Wimbledon and the Boston Marathon banning Russians and Belarusians is nothing more than virtue signaling.

  • Live updates | US set to send more military aid to Ukraine

    President Joe Biden is set to announce plans Thursday to send additional military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, according to a U.S. official. The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Biden will deliver a Thursday morning address at the White House detailing his plans to build on the roughly $2.6 billion in military assistance the administration has already approved for Ukraine. The new package is expected to be similar in size to the $800 million package Biden announced last week.

  • Fearing a Trump Repeat, Jan. 6 Panel Considers Changes to Insurrection Act

    WASHINGTON — In the days before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, some of President Donald Trump’s most extreme allies and members of right-wing militia groups urged him to use his power as commander in chief to unleash the military to help keep him in office. Now, as the House committee investigating last year’s riot uncovers new evidence about the lengths to which Trump was willing to go to cling to power, some lawmakers on the panel have quietly begun discussions about rewriting the Insurrect

  • Putin claims victory in Mariupol but won't storm steel plant

    Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the battle for Mariupol on Thursday, even as he ordered his troops not to take the risk of storming the giant steel plant where the last Ukrainian defenders in the city were holed up. After nearly two lethal months of bombardment that have largely reduced Mariupol to a smoking ruin, Russian forces appear to control the rest of the strategic southern city, including its vital but now badly damaged port. Putin's comments came as satellite images showed more than 200 new graves in a town where Ukrainian officials say the Russians have been burying Mariupol residents killed in the fighting.

  • Seizures, arrest and a river crossing: Queer couple with autism recounts risky escape from Ukraine

    A queer couple shares their harrowing Ukraine refugee tale: 'At least we were together.'

  • Dillian Whyte no-shows make Tyson Fury fight ‘more interesting’ – Joseph Parker

    Ex-WBO champion Joseph Parker could not face “brother” Tyson Fury but wants a fight with Joe Joyce.

  • Kristin Smart murder trial will be moved to Monterey County

    A judge on Wednesday moved the Kristin Smart murder trial nearly 150 miles after ruling last month that her accused killer couldn't get a fair trial in San Luis Obispo County. Superior Court Judge Craig Ban Rooyen announced that Paul Flores will be tried in Monterey County on California's central coast.

  • Betting: Stevenson vs. Valdez Boxing

    Minty Bets is joined by Kevin Iole to preview the upcoming fight between Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez.

  • Large Bedford Park fire struck out

    A large fire at a commercial building in Bedford Park was quickly struck out Wednesday night.

  • Spring storm will bring rain and snow.

    KSBW 8 Chief Meteorologist Lee Solomon has your latest KSBW 8 Weather.

  • Shanghai's Low COVID Death Toll Revives Questions About China's Numbers

    By the numbers, Shanghai has been an exemplar of how to save lives during a pandemic. Despite the city’s more than 400,000 COVID-19 infections, just 17 people have died, according to officials, statistics they have touted as proof that their strategy of strict lockdowns and mass quarantines works. But those numbers may not give a complete picture of the outbreak’s toll. China typically classifies COVID-related deaths more narrowly than many other countries, labeling some chronically ill patients

  • Biden announces another $800 million in Ukraine defense aid

    Biden says the U.S. will send another $800 million in defense aid to Ukraine, where Russia pushes to overtake the eastern part of the country.

  • SpaceX shut down a Russian electromagnetic warfare attack in Ukraine last month — and the Pentagon is taking notes

    “The next day, Starlink had slung a line of code and fixed it," said Pentagon electronic warfare director Dave Tremper. "And how they did that was eye-watering to me."

  • Mitch McConnell backed down from voting to convict Trump of inciting an insurrection because he 'didn't get to be leader by voting with five people in the conference'

    Despite his initial belief that his party would break with Trump after January 6, McConnell later realized the rest of his caucus wasn't on board.

  • Former head of state-run Chinese newspaper claims 'high probability’ of war with US

    The prominent former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, a highly popular state-run Chinese media outlet, published a commentary on Saturday urging Chinese citizens to “prepare for a military struggle” in the near future. The commentary, written by journalist Hu Xijin, came after U.S. senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and six other U.S. officials visited Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, last Thursday. The visit was strongly denounced by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, who warned that China is “firmly opposed to any form of official exchange between the U.S. and Taiwan.”

  • DeSantis’s Rush to Battle Disney Puts $1 Billion of Muni Debt in Question

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s move to escalate a dispute with Walt Disney Co. by terminating its iconic theme park’s special privileges leaves $1 billion in municipal debt hanging in the balance. Even the bill’s Senate sponsor said it’s too soon to say exactly who would pay back the debt.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Terrified of the Media Watching Her Testify Under Oath

    The conspiracy theorist from Georgia is set to testify on Friday in a case seeking to disqualify her from office for her alleged role in the events of last Jan. 6

  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen leads US walkout after Russian officials begin speaking at G-20 meeting

    The coordinated action underlines Russia's increasing isolation as it continues its war in Ukraine.