Biden is set to take a big step toward a global minimum corporate tax

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber, Senior editor
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Britain hosts G-7 summits
Britain hosts G-7 summits Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Corporate taxes as a share of economic output have been shrinking for decades, as companies sought out competitive tax advantages in an increasingly globalized world. President Biden has reinvigorated the idea of a global minimum tax on corporate profits, and the finance ministers of America's six biggest allies are expected to sign on at a Group of Seven meeting in London on Friday, The Washington Post reports. Biden's latest proposal is a 15 percent minimum tax, lower than his initial 21 percent offer.

Britain, which is hosting both this Friday's finance minister meeting and a G-7 leaders' summit later in June, insists the global minimum corporate tax be paired with a consensus system on taxing profits from Google, Facebook, and other tech companies whose digital products allow accountants to easily shift income through tax havens like Ireland and the Cayman Islands.

Corporations and their lobbying arms oppose the minimum tax plan, which would raise an estimated $100 billion to $600 billion a year for governments worldwide. The pandemic has made cash-strapped countries more amenable to putting a floor under tax rates, the Post reports. Still, "Biden confronts a complex chore, which blends rewriting the tax code's eye-glazing arcana with the diplomatic puzzle of satisfying the interests of both advanced and developing nations."

The Biden administration hopes to secure an agreement in principle with the other G-7 nations — Britain, France, Germany, Canada, Italy, and Japan — this summer and seal a final agreement with the Group of 20 nations at a leaders' summit in Rome in late October, the Post reports. Securing a global minimum corporate tax would help Biden raise U.S. corporate taxes to 28 percent, from 21 percent — and corporations pay an effective U.S. tax rate of less than 8 percent, according to the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation.

The benefits of a global minimum tax "are tremendous. Once we have it, the race to the bottom that is depriving emerging markets and developing countries from revenue is going to stop," said Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund. "I get a strong sense of confidence that this is going to be done and we would all breathe a sigh of relief when it is done." Read more about the global minimum tax idea at The Washington Post.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Give poorer countries extra jabs to stop Covid variants, urge world bodies

    Richer countries must urgently give more Covid vaccines to poorer nations or risk new variants emerging and forcing future lockdowns, leading world bodies have warned. The heads of the World Health Organisation (WHO), International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank Group and World Trade Organisation (WTO) make the plea in an article for The Telegraph and newspapers in other wealthy countries. A "dangerous gap" is emerging between richer and poorer nations in the availability of jabs and risks creating a "two-track" pandemic, the authors warn. They write: "Increasingly, a two-track pandemic is developing. Inequitable vaccine distribution is not only leaving untold millions of people vulnerable to the virus, it is also allowing deadly variants to emerge and ricochet back across the world. "Even countries with advanced vaccination programmes have been forced to reimpose stricter public health measures. It need not be this way."

  • Israeli right wing leader announces plan to oust Netanyahu with "change government"

    The leader of Israel's right wing Yamina party, Naftali Bennett, said in a speech Sunday he'll do everything in his power to form a unity government with opposition leader Yair Lapid “to get the country back on the right track."Why it matters: A new "change government" could end the political crisis that has led to four elections in Israel in two years. It would make Bennett prime minister, bringing an end to 12 years of Benjamin Netanyahu's rule.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: Bennett, who called Lapid his “friend”, in the speech accused Netanyahu of lying when he says he can form a right wing government with 61 members of the legislature.He added that the alternative to a unity government was a fifth election, which he said would lead to a sixth and seventh election. “This will tear apart our country brick by brick until our house collapses on us”, Bennett said.“Mr. Netanyahu is not trying to form a right wing government. He knows it's impossible. He wants to take the country to his own personal Masada,” Bennett said. He said Netanyahu was operating a “well-oiled machine that is spreading lies to sow fear in the public.”Bennett stressed the new unity government will not be left-wing, and that it wouldn't give up territories or hesitate to go on a military operation if one is needed.“The left wing part of the government made big compromises … each side of the government will have a veto power and equal number of votes”, Bennett said.The other side: Netanyahu gave a statement shortly after Bennett’s speech, calling him a liar and “the con artist of the century.” He called on right wing voters to put pressure on the members of Knesset from Bennett’s party so that they don't vote in favor of the new government.Worth noting: Under a “change government,” Bennett would serve as prime minister for two years before Lapid rotates into the job. It would be the most wide-ranging coalition ever formed in Israel.What’s next: Bennett’s and Lapid’s negotiations teams convened right after the speech. Lapid and Bennett were already on the verge of a deal three weeks ago when talks suspended over the Gaza operation.Both of them want to finish negotiations by Monday or Tuesday, and notify President Rivlin that they managed to form a government. The swearing in of the government could take place no more than a week later.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Republican rejection of bipartisan commission to investigate Jan. 6 insurrection ramps up pressure to vanquish Senate filibuster rule

    "We have seen the limits of bipartisanship," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters at a news conference after the vote. "Everything's on the table."

  • Texas bill to protect against blackout repeat doesn’t dwell on climate change

    Texas' biggest fix to February's deadly winter blackout that left more than 4 million people without power puts new attention on projections by the state's climatologist but does not dwell on climate change after a deep freeze buckled the state's unprepared electric grid.

  • New Mexico congressional election tests Democrats' dominance

    A special congressional election in New Mexico is testing political enthusiasm among Democrats in an increasingly progressive district last won by a Republican in 2006, as voters prepared Tuesday for a final day of balloting. The winner of the four-way race for the 1st Congressional District will fill a seat left vacant by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland as she joined the Biden Cabinet. Republican state Sen. Mark Moores' campaign to flip a seat held by Democrats since 2009 has highlighted concerns about crime in Albuquerque and has painted his Democratic opponent as a progressive with a radical agenda to defund traditional police agencies.

  • Question for Denmark: Why could the US allegedly eavesdrop?

    Several European nations want Denmark to explain why its foreign secret service allegedly helped the United States spy on European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, more than seven years ago. Danish lawmaker Karsten Hoenge of the left-leaning Socialist People’s Party, which is supporting Denmark's Social Democratic government, said Monday that he would quiz the Scandinavian country's defense and justice ministers in parliament about the case.

  • Yes, your employer can require you to get a COVID vaccine. Here are the updated rules

    The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says employers can require workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine to physically enter the workplace — with few exceptions.

  • A rogue killer drone 'hunted down' a human target without being instructed to, UN report says

    The KARGU-2, a deadly attack drone, autonomously attacked a human during a conflict in Libya, according to a UN report seen by the New Scientist.

  • Ex-general says Michael Flynn is getting ‘crazier and crazier’ after endorsing military coup in US

    ‘Unfortunately, he has, in my view, gone off the deep end’

  • Flood recedes in New Zealand, leaving debris, broken bridge

    Floodwaters in New Zealand receded on Tuesday, leaving behind a big mess on many farms in the Canterbury region and damage to a major bridge. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters the top priority was getting transport links working again, although it was unclear how long it would take to fix the bridge that connects the town of Ashburton to the main highway south. Ardern said farmers had been particularly hard hit with lost feed, broken fences and debris spread across their fields.

  • A 'drunk dude' accidentally entered an Airbnb full of police officers in a viral TikTok video

    In a viral TikTok, user @sheriffk9misty tells the story of a man entering an Airbnb that he was staying in along with two other police officers.

  • Michael Flynn denies suggesting a Myanmar-style military coup should happen in the US

    Video of the interaction circulated across social media, though Flynn claimed Monday the "media" was "manipulating" his words.

  • Nikki Haley accused of hypocrisy for posting beachside pic after Memorial Day attack on Kamala Harris

    Whole controversy ignores any actual issues facing veterans

  • Blair Underwood, wife Desiree DaCosta ending marriage

    Actor Blair Underwood and his wife, Desiree DaCosta, have announced they're ending their marriage after 27 years. In a joint statement posted to Instagram, the couple called their marriage “a beautiful journey" and praised their three children, ages 24, 22 and 19.

  • Colonel fired by Trump offers to prosecute Michael Flynn after he called for violent military coup against US

    Former national security adviser has become a prominent figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement since leaving the White House

  • John Krasinski responds to Amy Schumer's joke that he and Emily Blunt have a 'pretend marriage'

    The "Office" actor and the "Devil Wears Prada" star have been married since 2010 and share two daughters: Hazel, 7, and Violet, 4.

  • Texas governor threatens to defund state lawmakers and staff after Democrats block voting restrictions bill

    ‘This is petty and tone-deaf even for Texas’

  • Israeli official rolls back army chief comments on AP Gaza

    Israel’s defense minister on Monday distanced himself from comments made by his military chief after Israel bombed a Gaza Strip high-rise housing an Associated Press office and other news outlets, saying the remarks were not meant to be taken literally. In an article published on the website of Channel 12 news over the weekend, the military chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, was quoted as saying that “the building was destroyed justly” and he did not have a “gram of regret.” The article claimed that the Hamas militant group that rules Gaza used various floors of the Jalaa Tower for “significant electronic warfare” meant to disrupt Israeli air force GPS communications.

  • Minister hits out at ‘silly’ King’s College London apology over Prince Philip photo

    A minister has criticised King's College London for its "silly" apology to staff for sending an email containing a photo of Prince Philip. Some staff members complained that including a photo of the Duke of Edinburgh opening its Maughan Library in 2002 in a round-robin email was "harmful" because of his "history of racist and sexist comments". Joleen Clarke, an associate director, then sent another message to staff, apologising and informing them the photograph had been meant "as a historical reference point following his death". "The inclusion of the picture was not intended to commemorate him," she wrote. "Through feedback and subsequent conversations, we have come to realise the harm that this caused members of our community, because of his history of racist and sexist comments." James Cleverly, a junior foreign office minister, tweeted on Monday: "This is just getting silly now." The duke had been a governor of the university since 1955, and visited many times, most recently in 2012 for the opening of its Somerset House East Wing. The apology, first reported by the Mail on Sunday, also drew the ire of MPs who argued that the episode was the latest example of cancel culture on campus. Sir John Hayes, the chair of the Common Sense Group of Tory backbenchers, said: "King's College London is at the extreme end of the spectrum when it comes to inhibiting free speech. We need to flush out people in our universities who are determined with an almost Maoist zeal to close minds in places which ought to be bastions of free and open debate." Nick de Bois, a former Tory MP, added: "For goodness sake King's College London – grow up." In an apparent backtrack, the university put out a statement stressing the duke's "long and valued association with King's". A spokesman said: "We valued immensely, and remain very proud of, his friendship and support for King's."

  • Police investigate 5 homicides, 3 shootings in Baltimore

    Police investigate 5 homicides, 3 shootings in Baltimore