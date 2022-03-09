Biden set to sign widely awaited order to study crypto, digital dollar

Jennifer Schonberger
·Senior Reporter
·5 min read

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will officially sign an executive order directing agencies to study cryptocurrencies and a central bank digital currency (CBDC), and come up with a government-wide approach to regulating digital assets.

The long-awaited order lays out a national policy for digital assets across priorities, including, consumer and investor protection, financial stability, illicit finance, maintaining U.S. leadership in the global financial system and financial inclusion.

The move was originally expected last month, a source previously told Yahoo Finance, but the timetable was derailed by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. In early Wednesday dealings, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other digital coins were higher, tracking stocks in tenuous trading.

“We need to be clear-eyed that earlier forms of financial innovation have ended up hurting American families, while making a small group of people very rich, which underscores the need for robust consumer protection,” said a senior administration official.

The order will direct the U.S. Treasury to lead a report on a CBDC, in consultation with the Departments of Justice, State, Commerce, Homeland Security, Office of Management and Budget and Director of National Intelligence, to analyze whether a digital dollar is sound policy for the U.S. to pursue.

The administration is looking at CBDC pros and cons, as the U.S. looks to maintain the dollar’s central role in the international global financial system.

The White House supports the Federal Reserve’s efforts to explore a CBDC. In January the Fed issued a white paper exploring the pros and cons of issuing a digital dollar, while the Boston Fed is studying the mechanics of designing one best suited for use in the U.S. economy, should officials pursue one.

The DOJ is also tasked with determining whether a new law is needed to issue a CBDC, something China has already done with its digital yuan. Fed Chair Jay Powell has said Congress would need to authorize the central bank to issue a similar token.

“China might have been the first large, industrialized nation to launch a CBDC with the digital yuan, but it will not be the last. Far from it,” noted deVere Group’s Nigel Green.

“Indeed, the U.S. now appears to be playing ‘catch up,’” he said, calling digital currencies “are an inevitability in the ever more digital world that we live in.”

Laying the foundation

A representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph and U.S. dollar in this illustration taken, January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
A representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph and U.S. dollar in this illustration taken, January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Meanwhile, the Office of Science Technology Policy will do an analysis of the technical aspects of a CBDC, and work with the Environmental Protection Agency on analysis of the environmental impact of digital assets.

The order also directs Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, along with other agencies, to produce a report on the future of money and payment systems, and include the potential impact on economic and financial growth, inclusion and national security.

Treasury is also tasked with leading a report in consultation with federal banking regulators – along with the FTC, SEC and CFTCon what measures to take to protect consumers, investors and businesses. Recently, a wave of fraud, theft, and cyberattacks of crypto assets have left investors holding the bag.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), created after the 2008 financial crisis to monitor risks to the system, will be asked to study what systemic risks digital assets pose to the financial system, with a focus on runs and what can be done to prevent them. The President’s Working Group on Financial Markets has already tasked the FSOC with looking into systemic risks of stablecoins.

The government will also work on coordinating crypto regulations internationally to prevent gaps in regulatory supervision, ensure compliance across jurisdictions, and guard against arbitrage in crypto cross border.

Senior administration officials say the insufficiency of international implementation of anti-money laundering networks and frameworks is the greatest vulnerability of the crypto ecosystem, which criminals are exploiting.

While there are suspicions crypto could be used to evade sanctions on Russia, the White House insists crypto is not a viable workaround for those penalties. The administration is continuing to take action started before Russia’s invasion, including under law enforcement and existing Treasury authority, as part of the U.S. anti-ransomware strategy that’s been underway for several months.

The EO also seeks to push innovation and promote U.S. economic competitiveness and leadership in the global financial system by directing Commerce to work across the government to create a crypto competitiveness framework.

Cryptocurrencies have exploded in growth, topping $3 trillion in market cap last November, up from $14 billion just five years prior, but recent volatility in the sector has shaved that figure to under $2 trillion. Surveys suggest that around 16% of American adults – approximately 40 million people – have invested in, traded, or used cryptocurrencies.

Studies will last 90-180 days on average. After the studies are complete, the Treasury will collect the information and then make recommendations on what to do next.

While the president’s order won’t make actual policy yet, it’s a step towards offering clarity for the crypto industry, which is starving for rules of the road and is disrupting the banking industry and global payment system.

The president’s executive order comes after the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets – composed of all major financial regulatory agencies – tasked Congress with coming up with a new regulatory framework to oversee stablecoins while recommending that only banks should be allowed to issue stablecoins. Stablecoins, a variety of cryptocurrencies, are tied in value to a fiat currency like the U.S. dollar or Euro to counter volatility.

At the same time, the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodities Futures Trading Commission are looking at how to regulate crypto and whether the digital tokens should be classified as securities or commodities, though no formal rules have been proposed.

Members of Congress are slowly putting forth or soon expected to put forth legislation to regulate cryptocurrencies, though none yet appears to have a chance of being signed into law this year.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks rebound as EU says it has enough gas for winter

    European stocks opened in the green on Wednesday as investors shrugged off negative sentiment and oil prices rise back above $130 a barrel.

  • Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies hold onto gains after White House details executive order

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies retained strong gains after the White House released details about the cryptocurrency executive order to be signed Wednesday. "An American approach to digital assets is one that encourages innovation but mitigates the risks to consumers, investors, and businesses, broader financial stability, and the environment," said the statement from NEC Director Brian Deese and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Bitcoin rose over 9% to $42,113, and other cryptos incl

  • Biden to sign executive order mandating study of federal crypto policy

    President Joe Biden will sign an executive order requiring federal agencies to engage in a broad review of their policies related to cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, the White House said Wednesday

  • Oil surge leads to return of realpolitik

    Since Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine for the sin of refusing to exist as a Russian satrapy, fiery crude prices are stoking fears of a 1970’s style oil shock, and sending a chill down the market’s spine.

  • Biden Expected to Sign an Exec Order on Regulating Cryptos. What to Know.

    A senior administration official said surveys have found that around 16% of adult Americans, or about 40 million people, have invested in, traded, or used cryptocurrencies.

  • Bitcoin Tops $42,000 as Biden Unveils ‘Benign’ Crypto Oversight

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin jumped above $42,000 amid a sharp rally in digital tokens, spurred by optimism about an impending U.S. overhaul of crypto oversight that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called “historic.”Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureChina Pus

  • Why 'money will never be the same' after Russia-Ukraine, and Bitcoin may benefit

    The fallout from the crisis in Eastern Europe may hurt traditional assets, but benefit crypto.

  • Profit Booking in Bitcoin, Ether After Biden Issues Crypto Order

    Bitcoin gained and lost $200 in the minutes after a much-awaited order was issued in the U.S.

  • Bitcoin rallies over $42k despite US regulation threat

    Bitcoin has soared in value today in a surprise twist on the eve of Washington's planned regulatory overhaul of the industry.

  • Biden orders government to study digital dollar, other cryptocurrency risks

    U.S. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday requiring the government to assess the risks and benefits of creating a central bank digital dollar, as well as other cryptocurrency issues, administration officials said. Biden's order will require the Treasury Department, the Commerce Department and other key agencies to prepare reports on "the future of money" and the role cryptocurrencies will play. Analysts view the long-awaited executive order, first reported on Monday, as a stark acknowledgement of the growing importance of cryptocurrencies and their potential consequences for the U.S. and global financial systems.

  • Adidas expects Russia hit in 2022, but China recovery

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Adidas warned of a hit to sales from closing operations in Russia and COVID disruptions in Vietnam but a brighter China outlook helped send the German sportswear group's shares 10% higher on Wednesday. The company operates about 500 stores in Russia, a quarter of its total, which it said on Monday it had closed along with online sales there. For 2022, Adidas forecast an 11-13% increase in currency-neutral sales, including the risk to its business in Russia and Ukraine, with Greater China set to see sales increase in the mid-single digits after a consumer boycott in 2021.

  • Costco stock surges during Russia-Ukraine war as traders seek safe havens

    The rally in Costco persists. Here's why.

  • Why gas prices aren’t actually at record highs

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman explains that while gas prices are high, they haven’t actually hit record levels when adjusted for inflation.

  • Joe Biden Plans to Issue Crypto Executive Order

    President Biden's executive order is expected to explore the possibility of a new central bank digital currency.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: Companies that have taken action against Russia

    Here are a host of big-name companies that have taken action.

  • Oil prices — and how fast they're moving — threaten to 'wipe out' drivers: Analyst

    With the U.S. now moving to curtail Russian oil imports — and leaning on allies to do the same — it's not just oil's absolute price that has market watchers concerned.

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • Young Ukrainian dancers, trapped abroad, get Paris residency

    The dancers are torn between body and mind — physically on stage in Paris but in spirit back home in Kyiv. In other circumstances, the Kyiv City Ballet's residency at the Théâtre du Chatelet would be a dream come true, but the stranded company of young dancers feels little but heartbreak. “We are both physically and emotionally exhausted,” Ekaterina Kozlova, the company's deputy director, told The Associated Press.

  • Biden to order studies on regulating, issuing cryptocurrency -source

    U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to sign a long-awaited executive order this week directing the Justice Department, Treasury and other agencies to study the legal and economic ramifications of creating a U.S. central bank digital currency, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday. The White House last year said it was considering a wide-ranging oversight of the cryptocurrency market - including an executive order - to deal with growing threat of ransomware and other cyber crime. Biden's order sets an 180-day deadline for a series of reports on "the future of money" and the role that cryptocurrencies will play in the evolving landscape.

  • U.S. Probes Diller’s Bets on Activision Before Microsoft Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. authorities are investigating trading in Activision Blizzard Inc. options by Barry Diller and other investors just before Microsoft Corp. announced an acquisition of the video game studio.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureChina Pushe