Biden Set to Urge Congress to Intervene in Freight Rail Fight

11
Jordan Fabian, Ian Kullgren and Erik Wasson
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi are moving to prevent a looming shutdown of the nation’s freight railroads with the House preparing to take up legislation this week to impose a settlement over the objections of some unions.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Biden said in a statement Monday that lawmakers should “immediately” codify the agreement he helped broker in September between unions and railroads “without any modifications or delay,” after some labor groups voted to reject it.

“We cannot let our strongly held conviction for better outcomes for workers deny workers the benefits of the bargain they reached, and hurl this nation into a devastating rail freight shutdown,” the president said.

Biden’s intervention underscores the administration’s growing concern about the possibility of a work stoppage on freight rail lines. A strike could wreak havoc on the US economy by crippling supply chains, disrupting passenger rail travel and preventing key materials from reaching water treatment plants.

Unions and railroads have until Dec. 9 to avoid a strike, and a negotiated agreement now appears unlikely.

Of a total of 13 labor agreements among the 12 unions representing different types of rail workers, nine have been ratified and four were struck down by members. Tensions rose after the largest union representing about 28,000 workers, mostly conductors, voted it down, with 51% against, in results released on Nov. 21.

Congress can intervene to stop a strike under federal law. Pelosi said the House would consider legislation this week to adopt the tentative September agreement.

“This week, the House will take up a bill adopting the tentative agreement – with no poison pills or changes to the negotiated terms – and send it to the Senate,” Pelosi said in a statement. “It is my hope that this necessary, strike-averting legislation will earn a strongly bipartisan vote, giving America’s families confidence in our commitment to protecting their financial futures.”

Freight rail companies urged Congress to act quickly.

“No one benefits from a rail work stoppage – not our customers, not rail employees and not the American economy,” said Association of American Railroads President and Chief Executive Officer Ian Jefferies. “Now is the appropriate time for Congress to pass legislation to implement the agreements already ratified by eight of the twelve unions.”

The September agreement, though, does not include sick leave, a key issue for freight-rail workers, who have sought to guarantee medical time off and other benefits.

Tony Cardwell, president of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes, said he would oppose any legislation that doesn’t include paid sick days. BMWED was one of four unions that voted down the proposed agreement, and Cardwell said he would stand by his members.

“When Biden makes the claim that he’s pro-union -- and I believe that to be true -- and Democrats campaign on it, they better deliver,” Cardwell said. “If we’re not going to get it, then they shouldn’t intervene.”

The threat of congressional intervention already robbed unions of leverage, Cardwell said. Freight-rail carriers last week turned down the union’s latest offer of four paid sick days -- down from the initial request of 15 -- knowing Congress would step in, he said.

Cardwell said he had been on the phone all day trying to shore up support for paid sick days in the forthcoming legislation.

“My move is to fight like hell,” Cardwell said.

Pelosi in her statement praised the September deal for “including a 24% raise, no changes in copays, deductibles or coinsurance costs, some time off for routine, preventative and emergency medical care,” but said Democrats would continue to “fight for more of railroad workers’ priorities, including paid sick leave.”

Earlier: US Rail-Union Deal Showcases Labor Angst Extending Beyond Wages

The White House signaled earlier Monday it would not let a shutdown of freight rail lines cripple the economy, with a spokeswoman noting that Congress has repeatedly intervened in the past to prevent work stoppages.

“The president is directly involved in the process and has been engaged with his team and also has had conversations with members of Congress on this particular issue, in case resolving the issue falls to them as it has 18 times in the last 60 years,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Congressional action to stop a strike isn’t a foregone conclusion. Legislation could run into objections from progressive Democrats because unions, a powerful Democratic constituency, oppose it. A bill would likely need unanimous consent in the Senate to pass by the deadline.

Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, said he would support a rail strike bill if it guarantees sick leave benefits.

“Our fight has got to be that workers in that industry are treated like human beings and get guaranteed sick leave,” Sanders said. “That’s what I’m going to fight for.”

The Senate Commerce Committee’s top Republican, Roger Wicker of Mississippi, said Congress must pass legislation to avert the strike.

“The president says he is going to ask Congress to act and I would expect Congress to support that request,” he said earlier Monday, predicting that lawmakers would act before the Dec. 9 deadline.

However, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, said a bill on the rail strike has been discussed but that it would be a “challenge” to get it done by the deadline.

--With assistance from Thomas Black.

(Updates with new details, BMWED reaction, starting in sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden calls on Congress to head off potential rail strike

    President Joe Biden on Monday asked Congress to intervene and block a railroad strike before next month’s deadline in the stalled contract talks, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers would take up legislation this week to impose the deal that unions agreed to in September. “Let me be clear: a rail shutdown would devastate our economy,” Biden said in a statement. “Without freight rail, many U.S. industries would shut down.”

  • UK ditches ban on 'legal but harmful' online content in favour of free speech

    Britain will not force tech giants to remove content that is "legal but harmful" from their platforms after campaigners and lawmakers raised concerns that the move could curtail free speech, the government said on Monday. Online safety laws would instead focus on the protection of children and on ensuring companies removed content that was illegal or prohibited in their terms of service, it said, adding that it would not specify what legal content should be censored. The government had previously said social media companies could be fined up to 10% of turnover or 18 million pounds ($22 million) if they failed to stamp out harmful content such as abuse even if it fell below the criminal threshold, while senior managers could also face criminal action.

  • Wheat Supply From Australia Now at Risk From Road and Rail Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat farmers in eastern Australia are already battling floods, water-logged fields and crop disease as they prepare for harvest. But now they’re facing another challenge: washed-out roads and shuttered rail links.Most Read from BloombergApple Faces Deficit of 6 Million IPhone Pros on China TumultNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionAustralia is normally one of the world’s largest exporters of whea

  • Faraday Future appoints Xuefeng Chen as global CEO

    Chen, who was most recently the CEO of the company's China division and has spent nearly two decades in the automotive industry, succeeds Carsten Breitfeld, who was removed from the role by the board, the company added in a filing. The development comes after Faraday Future said earlier this month it had "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a going concern, adding that it is uncertain when it can complete first deliveries of its FF 91 luxury electric car. Los Angeles-based Faraday Future also said in September it had reached an agreement with its largest shareholder to resolve a governance dispute, adding that Sue Swenson will step down as executive chairperson.

  • FIFA Charges Germany for No Player at News Conference

    Tensions between FIFA and Germany continue at the Qatar World Cup as team manager Hansi Flick attended a pre-game press conference alone, earning a potential disciplinary action from the federation.

  • Prince William and Princess Kate coming to Boston this week

    WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

  • Week 12 proves the Lions are heading in the right direction

    Even with a loss, Week 12 showed that Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions are much better than a lot of other NFL teams, both now and for the future

  • EU Debates Russian Oil Price Cap as Low as $62 as Talks Slow

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union states debated whether to set a price cap as low as $62 a barrel on exports of Russian crude oil after several countries demanded a level that could put more pressure on Moscow, but the talks remain stuck, diplomats said.Most Read from BloombergApple Faces Deficit of 6 Million IPhone Pros on China TumultNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionPoland and the Baltic nations said the price

  • Taiwan Dollar’s Best Rally in Decades May Stumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan dollar’s biggest rally in almost a quarter of a century is set to unwind as a looming global recession cuts into the island’s technology exports.Most Read from BloombergApple Faces Deficit of 6 Million IPhone Pros on China TumultNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionThe currency, which has risen more than 4% this month to 30.90 per US dollar, will probably weaken to about 33 by the end of the

  • Hansi Flick denies mutiny as Germany seek to avoid another World Cup humiliation

    Haunted and alone, Hansi Flick could not conceal the mutiny in his ranks. Germany’s manager was supposed to have appeared for his press conference alongside a player, but he claimed none were available due to travel demands.

  • Congress must step in to prevent 'devastating' US rail strike: Biden

    US President Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to intervene urgently to prevent a strike by railroad workers that he warned would "devastate our economy."

  • Sunak switches on Christmas tree lights at Downing Street

    STORY: Sunak was accompanied by his wife Akshata Murty. Young school children were also present and sang traditional Christmas carols after the lights came on.The children were then invited into Downing Street with the prime minister and his wife as a band played by the Christmas tree.

  • I’m a shopping editor, and here are the best Cyber Monday deals that need to be on your radar today

    This is what we like to call the savings sprint.

  • ‘A rail shutdown would devastate our economy’: Biden urges Congress to head off potential strike

    President Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to pass legislation to intervene and block a railroad strike before next month’s deadline in the stalled contract talks.

  • White House keeping a 'close eye' on misinformation on Twitter

    The White House said on Monday it was monitoring social media platform Twitter, now under the stewardship of new Chief Executive Elon Musk, for misinformation. "This is something that we're certainly keeping an eye on," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre, when asked about Twitter becoming a vector for misinformation. Jean-Pierre said it was the responsibility of social media platforms to "make sure that when it comes to misinformation, when it comes to the hate that we're seeing, that... they take action, that they continue to take action."

  • Collin Gosselin Gives Rare Interview About Reality TV's Toll on His Family: 'I Think It Tore Us Apart'

    Collin Gosselin, who has been living with his father Jon for years, says re-establishing a relationship with his mother Kate "would be ideal"

  • Snap Staff Told to Be in Office Four Days a Week Starting in February

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel told employees that he expects them to be in the social media company’s offices in person 80% of the time starting in February.Most Read from BloombergApple Faces Deficit of 6 Million IPhone Pros on China TumultNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next Recession“I believe that spending more time together in person will help us to achieve our full potential,” he wrot

  • E-scooter Biz Could be First Moscow IPO Since Ukraine Invasion

    It's not exactly a victory parade on Red Square, but on Monday an electric scooter company announced it's considering listing on the Moscow...

  • Man and woman arrested for armed robbery at busy midtown Tulsa Home Depot

    A man and a woman were arrested Sunday night for attempting to carry out an armed shoplifting scheme at a busy midtown Tulsa Home Depot.

  • Trump Org. rests case on sour note in NY tax fraud trial after judge scolds defense over 11th-hour evidence dump

    Trump's real-estate company rested its defense case in a Manhattan tax fraud trial, after getting scolded by the judge for an 11th-hour evidence dump.