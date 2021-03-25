Biden sets goal of 200 million U.S. COVID-19 shots in his first 100 days

  • U.S. President Joe Biden holds news conference at the White House in Washington
  • U.S. President Joe Biden holds news conference at the White House in Washington
1 / 2

Biden sets goal of 200 million U.S. COVID-19 shots in his first 100 days

U.S. President Joe Biden holds news conference at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he was setting a new goal of administering 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the United States in his first 100 days in office.

"I believe we can do it," Biden told reporters at the White House.

His administration initially set a goal of 100 million shots administered in 100 days from taking office on Jan. 20, which was met ahead of schedule.

The White House said 130 million shots had been administered as of Wednesday. Some 85 million people have received one shot, while some 45 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Biden had said in late January that he wanted to ship out 150 million shots in his first 100 days, but his administration later went back and recommitted to its 100 million-dose target.

The new target is achievable if the pace of vaccinations continues at its current rate.

Biden pledged as a presidential candidate to do a better job of fighting the coronavirus pandemic than his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, who helped spur fast development of vaccines but otherwise downplayed the health crisis and eschewed advice on mask-wearing, large gatherings and other actions to stop the spread of the virus.

Biden and his aides have continued to urge Americans to be cautious and follow the advice of health experts even as more and more people get vaccinated.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Jeff Mason; Editing by Chris Reese and Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden announces new goal of 200m vaccinations in 100 days

    United States is administering an average of 2.5m vaccines per day

  • Biden sets new vaccine goal of 200M shots within his first 100 days

    President Biden on Thursday announced a new goal of having 200 million COVID-19 inoculations given within his first 100 days in office.

  • Biden decries GOP's 'un-American' onslaught on voting laws

    President Joe Biden expressed outrage at the GOP-driven effort in many states to implement new constraints on voting access in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

  • 52 Fun Easter Crafts That Will Keep Kids and Adults Entertained This Spring Season

    Make your home ready for the Easter Bunny's big arrival. From Good Housekeeping

  • Watch: President Biden Holds First Press Conference Since Taking Office

    President Joe Biden will face the media Thursday, presiding over his first official press conference since his Jan. 20 inauguration. The scheduled start time is 1:15 pm/ET — scroll down to watch a livestream of the event, which will take place in the East Room of the White House. Biden is expected to face a […]

  • These Adorable Bunny & Sheep LEGO Sets Are the Perfect Easter Gifts for Your Kid—& They're Selling Fast

    Believe it or not, Easter is just a couple weeks away. Wait, wasn’t it just Valentine’s Day? Anyways, that means it’s time to begin your quest for must-have Easter gifts for your kids. Consider your search over because we just discovered the only thing your kid wants this year: LEGO bunny and sheep building kits, […]

  • Seth Meyers Snipes at Sean Hannity and GOP ‘Bulls–‘ After Latest Mass Shootings

    Seth Meyers isn’t here for the right-wing “bulls—.” Not after the latest shootings. On Wednesday’s “Late Show,” the “Saturday Night Live” alum condemned conservative Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity’s story selection in the wake of the recent tragedy in Colorado. “On Monday, Fox News barely covered the horrific Boulder shootings in primetime,” Meyers said during his “A Closer Look” segment. “Apparently,” Hannity considered Joe Biden tripping on the stairs of Air Force One “much more important,” Meyers continued. “My God, get your priorities straight.” Also Read: Seth Meyers to Host 'Late Night' Through 2025 Under NBC Contract Extension Yeah, Seth was fired up last night. To be fair to “Hannity,” Monday’s show did (eventually) cover the Boulder shooting. Alicia Acuna was live on the scene immediately following a police press conference. But that was not enough for Meyers. Also Read: Sam Bee T's Up NCAA for Disparity Between Men's and Women's March Madness Accommodations (Video) “You guys repeat the same bulls— line every time we go through this awful ritual, that gun safety advocates are somehow rushing to politicize it,” Meyers said, lumping in Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and pretty much the rest of the GOP with that one. (Did we mention he was fired up?) In reality, the politicizing happens in the opposite direction, Meyers argued. Also Read: Ted Cruz Slammed for 'Every Time There's a Shooting' Defense of Guns After Boulder Massacre Oh yeah, and about that whole right-to-bear-arms thing. “Let’s dispense with this ridiculous lie that has become canon on the right. That standing up to any sensible gun safety legislation means standing up for the second amendment,” Meyers said. “It’s one of the greatest cons in the history of politics. For most of American history, the idea that the second amendment guarantees an individual right to own whatever gun you want was never even contemplated.” Meyers referred to the GOP, NRA and Fox News Channel as “callous sociopaths who lose their minds at even the suggestion that maybe we should make it just a little harder to buy a gun in this country.” If you thought Donald Trump was getting off the hook here, well, just stick it out until the end. Watch the video above. And if all of that description makes this one sound a little too heavy for you, rest assured there are laughs, like when Meyers took “A Closer Look” at Ben Franklin’s pants. Read original story Seth Meyers Snipes at Sean Hannity and GOP ‘Bulls–‘ After Latest Mass Shootings At TheWrap

  • The Best Way to Celebrate Easter Is By Making These Bunny Butt Cookies

    So cute, so easy! From Good Housekeeping

  • Brighter outlook for US as vaccinations rise and deaths fall

    More than three months into the U.S. vaccination drive, many of the numbers paint an increasingly encouraging picture, with 70% of Americans 65 and older receiving at least one dose of the vaccine and COVID-19 deaths dipping below 1,000 a day on average for the first time since November. Also, dozens of states have thrown open vaccinations to all adults or are planning to do so in a matter of weeks. “I'm often asked, are we turning the corner?” Fauci said at a White House briefing.

  • Sweden sees highest daily number of COVID cases since December

    Sweden, which has rejected lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered its highest number of new cases since the end of last year on Thursday amid what authorities said was flagging compliance with the mainly voluntary recommendations to curb the spread of the virus. Sweden is experiencing a third wave of COVID-19 with a sharp rise in cases in recent weeks after a slowdown in January and February. The country, which hit the global spotlight with its soft-touch approach to fighting the virus, registered 7,706 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest since Dec. 30.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • A mesmerizing photo shows powerful magnetic fields swirling around a black hole

    The image illustrates that magnetic fields are strong enough to prevent some matter from getting sucked into the event horizon.

  • Georgia man paid out from job with 91,515 oil-covered pennies dumped on his drive

    ‘It’s definitely not fair at all,’ says Andreas Flaten

  • Ted Cruz refuses reporter’s request that he wear a mask during press conference

    CDC guidelines recommend vaccinated people continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease

  • Hospital executive who fast-tracked vaccines to Trump hotel staff quits

    Anosh Ahmed purchased $2.7m 43rd-floor condo in building late last year

  • Ted Cruz selling bizarre self-portrait tank top as experts warn of spring break Covid risk

    The sight of thousands of young people descending on Florida’s beaches has raised concerns that new Covid-19 variants could travel around the country

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • Tech stocks drag Wall Street lower in choppy trade

    The Nasdaq slid on Thursday as investors sold technology shares and bought underpriced stocks likely to do well on expectations the U.S. economy grows at its fastest pace in decades this year. President Joe Biden called news that the number of Americans claiming unemployment insurance had dropped significantly as shown in a Labor Department jobless claims report economic progress, but investors mostly shrugged it off. Claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a one-year low last week, a sign that the U.S. economy is on the verge of stronger growth as the public health situation improves and temperatures rise with the start of spring.

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • Myanmar junta frees hundreds held for anti-coup protests

    Hundreds of people imprisoned for demonstrating against last month’s coup in Myanmar were released Wednesday, a rare conciliatory gesture by the military that appeared aimed at placating the protest movement. Witnesses outside Insein Prison in Yangon saw busloads of mostly young people, looking happy with some flashing the three-finger gesture of defiance adopted by protesters. Also Wednesday, Thein Zaw, a journalist for The Associated Press who was arrested last month while covering an anti-coup protest, was released.