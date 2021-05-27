Biden settles on ambassador picks for China, India and Japan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Lederman and Carol E. Lee and Monica Alba and Kristen Welker
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has decided on his picks for key ambassadors to China, Japan and India and expects to announce them in the coming weeks as he prepares for his first overseas trip next month, three administration officials tell NBC News.

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has been offered the role of U.S. ambassador to Japan. NBC News first reported in February that Biden was considering Emanuel, a former chief of staff in the Obama White House, for the job.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has been offered the ambassadorship in India, according to the officials. Garcetti, a Democrat, has been mayor since 2013.

And former Undersecretary of State Nicholas Burns has been offered the job as Biden’s envoy to China. Burns, a longtime U.S. diplomat, has served under presidents of both parties, and was previously U.S. ambassador to NATO and to Greece, as well as serving as State Department spokesman.

The decisions come as Biden is under increasing pressure to fill out his top diplomatic ranks that are still mostly vacant more than four months after he took office, and with a growing number of foreign policy crises demanding U.S. attention.

Two administration officials say one reason for the delay has been concerns about making good on Biden’s commitment diversity, with the administration waiting to roll out a larger slate of nominees all at once rather than a list of all men. Although Garcetti is Mexican-American, many of the ambassador nominees whose names have emerged publicly so far have been white men.

The White House declined to comment and said no picks are final until formally announced.

All three nominees, if confirmed by the Senate, will serve in critical roles as the Biden administration seeks to shift the focus of U.S. foreign policy to Asia and the growing challenges posed by China.

India, the world’s largest democracy, is a key partner for the U.S. in South Asia as the U.S. military pulls out of Afghanistan, and is also in the throes of a COVID-19 outbreak that has devastated the nation even as vaccines are lessening new infections and deaths elsewhere.

Japan, a U.S. treaty ally, is used to having high-profile ambassadors send from Washington and is also a key U.S. partner in confronting North Korea over its nuclear weapons program.

The three picks to serve in Asian capitals contrast with a slower selection process for ambassadors to other parts of the world.

Earlier this week, NBC News reported that Biden has selected former Deputy Secretary of State Thomas Nides to be U.S. ambassador to Israel, although vacancies as top U.S. diplomat to many other Middle East countries remain unfilled.

Other selections remain works in progress. NBC News has also reported that Cindy McCain, the wife of the late Sen. John McCain, is under consideration for ambassador to the United Nations World Food Programme in Rome and that former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar has been under consideration for ambassador to Mexico. Retired pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger is also under consideration for ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization, based in Montreal.

Recommended Stories

  • AP source: Caroline Kennedy considered for ambassadorship

    President Joe Biden is giving serious consideration to nominating Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy who served as ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration, to serve in a high-profile ambassadorial role, according to a person familiar with the deliberations. Biden is considering nominating her for another posting in Asia but details of where she might be asked to serve are still in flux, according to the individual who has knowledge about the ambassadorial selection process who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The White House declined to comment.

  • A special session? Tensions boil between House, Senate and Texas Governor Greg Abbott

    Gov. Abbott was asked about Lt. Gov. Patrick’s special session call during a Thursday Fort Worth visit.

  • Raiders Jon Gruden among top odds to be next NFL head coach fired

    Three years without making the playoffs is usually not something a head coach survives. Jon Gruden is in a different situation with the Raiders, as Mark Davis had long been enamored by the head coach turned ESPN personality. So much so that Davis ...

  • Following San Jose mass shooting, California Gov. Gavin Newsom asks: 'What the hell is wrong with us?'

    Following San Jose mass shooting, California Gov. Gavin Newsom asks: 'What the hell is wrong with us?'

  • A free drink at every Prince of Wales pub? Prince Charles jokes about UK tour as he pulls pints

    It would be a royal tour like no other and a boozy one at that. Prince Charles, 72, no stranger to travelling to far flung corners of the globe, yesterday revealed that he had long harboured a secret wish to visit every Prince of Wales pub in the country - in the hope that he might get a free drink in each one. The Prince was in high spirits yesterday as he pulled a pint of bitter at the Prince of Wales pub in Clapham Old Town, south London, which has recently reopened after lockdown. He got the giggles as he went to take a sip only to be encumbered by his facemask. “Bit difficult this,” he said, lifting it up. “That’s going to be an interesting one, to drink through a mask,” laughed the Duchess of Cornwall standing alongside him. As he had arrived, the Prince said: “I’ve always thought it would be rather fun to go round visiting every Prince of Wales in the country.” “Hopefully I’d get a free drink in each one.”

  • 5 predictions by the US's top spies about what the world could look like in 20 years

    Some of the scenarios are devastating, while others look like a future version of our current world.

  • Top House Democrat blasts Yellen for refusing to testify on PPP

    Nydia Velázquez called out Janet Yellen at the beginning of a hearing focused on Covid-19 relief programs for small businesses.

  • Appeal of ex U.S. Marine held in Russia disrupted after he got COVID-19 - father

    A legal appeal by former U.S Marine Trevor Reed, who is serving a jail term in Russia, has been postponed after he tested positive for COVID-19, his father said on Wednesday. Reed's legal appeal was due to take place on Wednesday, but his father said in an email to Reuters that his son had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and that his appeal had therefore been postponed.

  • Bayer Mulls Ending US Retail Sales Of Weedkiller Glyphosate: Reuters

    A U.S. judge rejected Bayer AG’s (OTC: BAYRY) plan to try and limit the cost of future class action claims that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, saying that parts of the plan were “clearly unreasonable,” reports Reuters. The company called into question the future sale of glyphosate-based products to gardeners in the U.S. and said it would review plans to settle around 30,000 legal claims. “We will continue to assess financial risks as we move forward,” finance chief Wolfgang Nickl said in an analyst call when asked if the estimate of the potential financial burden had been revised. Bayer will be spared payouts related to future cases it had outlined in its plan this year and next but will continue to set aside $2 billion for the risk of further claims, reflecting its view that there were no fundamental changes in the outlook. About 125,000 people have alleged Roundup caused their non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and cases involving 96,000 of those have been resolved with a $9.6 billion settlement which also included provisions for the remaining claims. Three cases have gone to trial, and in each one, juries awarded tens of millions of dollars in damages for plaintiffs. “We are determined to resolve the Roundup litigation and minimize the risk to our company from the existing and potential future lawsuits,” said Bayer Chief Executive Werner Baumann. “We remain open to settlement negotiations on the remaining lawsuits, as long as the terms are reasonable. However, we will review this approach in the future,” he added. Price Action: BAYRY shares are down 2.44% at $16 during the market session on the last check Thursday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaArtificial Intelligence Doctor App Ada Health Closes M Funding Led By Bayer, Samsung© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William Roll Up to Drive-In Movie in Prince Philip's Vintage Land Rover

    Prince William's grandfather, who died last month, was a well-known lover of the car brand

  • New wolf killing laws trigger push to revive US protections

    Wildlife advocates pressed the Biden administration on Wednesday to revive federal protections for gray wolves across the Northern Rockies after Republican lawmakers in Idaho and Montana made it much easier to kill the predators. The Center for Biological Diversity, Humane Society and Sierra Club filed a legal petition asking Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to use her emergency authority to return thousands of wolves in the region to protection under the Endangered Species Act.

  • John Warner, Longtime Virginia Senator and Elizabeth Taylor’s 6th Husband, Dies at 94

    John Warner, a longtime U.S. Senator from Virginia, died of heart failure on Tuesday. He was 94 years old. Warner, a Republican who served as secretary and undersecretary for the Navy under President Richard Nixon, was also married to Hollywood actress Elizabeth Taylor from 1976 to 1982, during his first run for the Senate in 1978. During his five terms in the Senate, he served as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and chairman of the Senate Rules Committee. The Republican “was frail but had a lot of spirit until his last days,” his longtime chief of staff, Susan A. Magill, told the Associated Press. He was commemorated online by political fans and observers. Larry Sabato, the director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, pointed out that though Warner was a Republican, he endorsed a number of Democrats toward the end of his life “because the GOP had moved so far to the right.” “Warner was a moderate Republican centrist — a nearly extinct species today,” Sabato added. “On a personal note, John Warner visited my classes almost every semester, and tackled every single question — friendly or not. Students loved him and couldn’t get enough.” Warner also gained recognition as the sixth husband of Elizabeth Taylor, who met him after her second divorce from Richard Burton. She actively campaigned for Warner during his 1978 Senate campaign but later said she grew bored being a Washington, D.C., political spouse. The couple separated in 1981, and divorced the following year. Current Senator Mark Warner (D-Virginia), who has no relation to John Warner and unsuccessfully ran against the senior senator in 1996, also posted a tribute. “I’m devastated to hear of the passing of my dear friend John Warner,” he wrote. “To me, he was the gold standard in Virginia. I will forever be grateful for his friendship and mentorship. I’ll miss you, John.” The older Republican Warner endorsed the younger Democrat Warner in 2014. Read original story John Warner, Longtime Virginia Senator and Elizabeth Taylor’s 6th Husband, Dies at 94 At TheWrap

  • 10 of the Best Summer Items at Trader Joe's, According to Employees

    Including three condiments that will take any burger or hot dog to the next level!

  • 3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 4%

    You can still get a healthy quarterly payout these days from stocks with upside potential. I already own two of the three names here.

  • CDC’s Walensky defends mask-wearing for younger children

    Responding to a question from Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., during a House Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, defended the wearing of masks for young children to slow the spread of coronavirus.

  • Bonnie Anderle Bunyik, Co-Founder of Hungarian Film Festival of L.A., Dies at 77

    Bonnie Anderle Bunyik, co-founder of the Hungarian Film Festival of Los Angeles, has died. She was 77. Bunyik died on May 19 in Los Angeles following a battle with ALS, according to her representatives who said she “passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones.” The veteran film distributor was raised in L.A. by her […]

  • Wall Street CEOs struggle to respond as Senate Democrats voice frustrations about U.S. economic trends

    The highly-anticipated Senate hearing Wednesday showed that Democrats have worries about broad economic trends that go beyond the scope of what big banks CEOs really wanted to talk about.

  • U.S. Steps Up Calls for Independent Inquiry into Covid-19 Origin

    Beijing’s agreement and cooperation will be needed for independent scientists to investigate the Wuhan lab

  • Mayoral candidate in Mexico killed after sharing location in Facebook live stream

    Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says the killing was ‘without a doubt’ the work of organised crime gangs

  • Mysterious cocaine packages washing up on Texas beach, cops say. Don’t pick them up

    More than 100 pounds of cocaine appeared on the beaches.