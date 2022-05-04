Biden sharpens attack on GOP over economy, deficit

Associated Press
The Satanic Temple is requesting to fly a flag over Boston City Hall after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled this week that the city violated the free speech rights of a conservative activist seeking to fly a Christian flag outside the downtown building. Lucien Greaves, the organization's co-founder, said in an email Wednesday that the group wants to show that religious liberty must mean respect for “all forms" of religious practice and religious opinion. The organization hasn't decided which of its official flags it will ask the city to fly, Greaves said, but one likely option echoes the American flag, only with black and white stripes and an emblem of a pentagram and goat skull where the 50 stars would be.