Biden sharpens attack on GOP over economy, deficit

President Joe Biden is highlighting deficit reduction, noting that the government will pay down the national debt this quarter for the first time in six years. He's placing renewed emphasis on deficit reduction going into the midterm election. (May 4)

Recommended Stories

  • With deficit falling, Biden pivots to fiscal responsibility

    President Joe Biden plans to highlight deficit reduction in remarks at the White House, noting that the government will pay down the national debt this quarter for the first time in six years. Biden on Wednesday will emphasize how strong job gains have increased total incomes and led to additional tax revenues that have improved the government's balance sheet, said a White House official who insisted on anonymity to preview the president’s speech.

  • Biden talks up deficit reduction, as watchdog says it’s ‘highly misleading’

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday morning delivers an economic speech at the White House that highlights cuts to the federal deficit, even as some watchdogs criticize his rhetoric around reducing red ink.

  • Biden lashes out at Republicans' 'extreme' MAGA agenda, touts deficit reduction

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden sharply criticized former President Donald Trump's "MAGA" movement as extreme on Wednesday while touting his Democratic administration's efforts to reduce the U.S. deficit, which rose under his Republican predecessor. In what could be a preview of a midterm campaign speech, Biden took aim at what he dubbed "MAGA" Republicans who he charged with protecting billionaires at the expense of working class Americans while only paying lip-service to budget responsibility. MAGA is a reference to Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again."

  • Biden touts economic growth, debt and deficit reduction ahead of Fed rate hike

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that the federal government will pay down the national debt this quarter for the first time in six years. "Bringing down the deficit is one way to ease inflationary pressures in an economy, where a consequence of a war and gas prices and oil, food, and it all – it's just a different world right this moment because of Ukraine and Russia," Biden said. Inflation is a big political problem for him and fellow Democrats ahead of the midterm elections as Republicans try to capitalize on soaring energy prices.

