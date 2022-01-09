Biden shied away from news conferences, interviews in Year 1

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AAMER MADHANI
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — In what's become a familiar scene President Joe Biden lingered after delivering a recent speech on the pandemic as reporters fired a barrage of questions.

He bristled at a query about the shortage of COVID-19 rapid tests, answered another about omicron-spurred travel restrictions and sidestepped a third about whether Sen. Joe Manchin failed to keep his word when he torpedoed Biden's social services and climate spending plan.

“I’m not supposed to be having this press conference right now,” Biden said at the end of a meandering response that didn't directly answer the question about the West Virginia Democrat.

Seconds later, Biden turned and walked out of the room, abruptly ending what's become the president's preferred method for his limited engagements with the press.

As Biden wraps up his first year in the White House, he has held fewer news conferences than any of his five immediate predecessors at the same point in their presidencies, and he has taken part in fewer media interviews than any of his recent predecessors.

The dynamic has left the White House facing questions about whether the president, who vowed to have the most transparent administration in the nation’s history, is falling short in pulling back the curtain on how his administration operates and missing opportunities to explain his agenda to Americans.

Biden does more frequently field questions at public appearances than any of his recent predecessors, according to new research published by Martha Joynt Kumar, a professor emerita in political science at Towson University and director of the White House Transition Project.

He routinely pauses to talk to reporters who shout questions over Marine One's whirring propellers as he comes and goes from the White House. He parries with journalists at Oval Office photo ops and other events. But these exchanges have their limitations.

“While President Biden has taken questions more often at his events than his predecessors, he spends less time doing so,” Kumar notes. “He provides short answers with few follow-ups when he takes questions at the end of a previously scheduled speech.”

Biden has done just 22 media interviews, fewer than any of his six most recent White House predecessors at the same point in their presidencies.

The 46th president has held just nine formal news conferences — six solo and three jointly with visiting foreign leaders. Ronald Reagan, whose schedule was scaled back early in his first term after he recovered after a failed assassination attempt, is the only recent president to hold fewer press conferences during his first year in office, according to Kumar. Reagan did 59 interviews in 1981.

Former President Donald Trump, who regularly pilloried the media, did 92 interviews in his first year in office, more than two dozen of those with friendly interlocutors at Fox News. But Trump also held lengthy sessions with ABC News, The Associated Press, the New York Times, Reuters and other outlets whose coverage he impugned over the course of his presidency.

Biden's 22 media interviews have included one-on-one sessions with journalists at three of the major television networks, two CNN town halls, an appearance on MSNBC, a trio of regional television interviews via Zoom, as well as conversations with late night host Jimmy Fallon and ESPN'S Sage Steele. He's given just three print interviews.

The White House has fielded requests from media outlets — and complaints from the White House Correspondents' Association — for Biden to do more one-on-one interviews and formal news conferences.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has pushed back that journalists don't need an “embroidered cushion" to engage Biden because he has not shied away from taking questions from reporters at public events.

But such exchanges often don’t lend themselves to follow-up questions. The president can ignore questions he might not want to answer.

“Fleeting exchanges are insufficient to building the historical record of the president’s views on a broad array of public concerns. We have had scant opportunities in this first year to learn the president’s views on a broad range of public concerns,” said Steven Portnoy, president of the White House Correspondents' Association and a reporter for CBS New Radio. “The more formal the exchange with the press, the more the public is apt to learn about what’s on the man’s mind.”

The president has answered questions at 55% of events where he's delivered remarks or an address during his first year in office, more than even two of the more loquacious presidents, Bill Clinton (48%) and Trump (41%).

White House officials pointed to such frequent interactions with reporters as evidence that Biden has demonstrated a commitment to transparency. Officials also suggested that the ongoing pandemic has also had an impact on the number of interviews and news conference in the administration's first year.

“I think that we have been very transparent,“ White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “I don’t think you can just piecemeal and I think you have to look at it as a whole.”

Trump had regular, and sometimes lengthy exchanges, with reporters as a thwapping Marine One awaited him on the South Lawn.

The tradition of “chopper talk,” a nickname coined by late-night host Stephen Colbert for strained exchanges, has continued with Biden. The current president, however, tends to keep the exchanges brief.

Such informal exchanges offer a less than ideal dynamic for reporters trying to glean insight about Biden's thinking on issues of national and global import. It's also easy for the president to ignore a question he doesn't want to answer.

At other moments, Biden has used the exchanges to drive the news cycles with just a few words.

Asked by a reporter after his private visit with Pope Francis at the Vatican in October whether the issue of abortion came up, Biden responded that it didn't. He then quickly pivoted to asserting that Francis told him he was “a good Catholic and I should keep receiving communion." The entire back-and-forth with reporters lasted about a minute.

The administration has put a premium on finding ways to speak to Americans where they are as it tries to maximize the president's limited time for messaging efforts, according to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the administration's communications strategy.

To that end, Biden has been interviewed by YouTube personality Manny Mua and went on the “The Tonight Show” to push his domestic agenda and encourage Americans to get vaccinated. The White House believes such platforms can help the president more easily reach middle-class workers or young Americans who aren't glued to the cable networks or The New York Times.

Biden has also leaned on celebrities with big social media followings — including actress and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo and Bill Nye The Science Guy — who have done videos with Biden to help bolster his vaccination push and plug his major domestic spending initiatives.

Biden is hardly the first president to look beyond the mainstream media to try to connect with Americans.

Former President Barack Obama appeared on Zach Galifianakis's "Between Two Ferns" to help sell his signature health care law and visited comedian Marc Maron's garage to record an episode on the popular WTF podcast days after the 2015 Charleston church shooting. In the wide-ranging Maron interview, Obama spoke bluntly about racism.

Trump frequently called into Fox News' early morning and evening opinion shows, programming that allowed him to reach his base without the filter of journalists.

Brian Ott, a Missouri State University communications professor who studies presidential rhetoric, said the scarcity of Biden news conferences and interviews with mainstream press may help explain why Biden's approval ratings are near historic lows even though most polls show that much of his domestic agenda remains popular with a majority of Americans.

While pop culture and social media offer the president opportunities to connect with a segment of America, Ott said, the president connecting to the electorate through traditional broadcast and print news outlets — and holding formal news conferences — will be critical to correcting that disconnect.

“The presidency has always been a predominantly rhetorical enterprise,” Ott said. “You can't drive an agenda without vision casting and part of that has to go through the mainstream press.”

___

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed reporting.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's low profile on Guantanamo rankles as prison turns 20

    Advocates for closing the Guantanamo Bay detention center were optimistic when President Joe Biden took office. “President Biden has stated his intention to close Guantanamo as a matter of policy but has not taken substantial steps toward closure,” said Wells Dixon, an attorney with the New York-based Center for Constitutional Rights, which has long taken a leading role in challenging the indefinite confinement without charge at the base. "There’s a lot of impatience and a lot of frustration among advocates and people who have been watching this,” said Daphne Eviatar, director of the security with the human rights program at Amnesty International USA.

  • Sen. John Thune, South Dakota Republican who drew Trump's ire, will seek a 4th term

    Sen. John Thune, South Dakota Republican who drew Trump's ire, will seek a 4th term

  • Two opposing views on ‘Let’s Go Brandon’

    One meme, two views: Opposing perspectives on the ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ meme that insults Joe Biden. (Letters to the Editor)

  • Chicago mayor rejects union's proposal for schools to go remote next week

    CHICAGO — The Chicago Teachers Union unveiled a new proposal Saturday that would have remote learning start Wednesday districtwide if school officials agree to a set of additional COVID-19 safety protocols. But even before the union’s announcement was complete, Mayor Lori Lightfoot shot down the idea. Under the latest offer, CTU members would return to classrooms starting Monday — not for ...

  • Harris’s New Comms Aide Under Fire for Old Tweet about Illegal Immigrants

    Vice President Kamala Harris’ new communications director issued an apology on Friday following backlash over a tweet he posted in 2010 asking why two illegal immigrants appearing on cable news had not been deported.

  • Eagles don’t believe Tyree Jackson tore his ACL Saturday night

    Eagles tight end Tyree Jackson opened Saturday night with his first NFL catch and first NFL touchdown, but things didn’t end all that well. Jackson had to leave the game with a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ loss to the Cowboys. It was a non-contact injury and Jackson was ruled out [more]

  • Biden offers carrots, threatens sticks with Russia over Ukraine

    The Biden administration is presenting Russia with a combination of carrots and sticks as it approaches discussions with Moscow over threats to invade Ukraine.

  • Column: The lesson of Jan. 6: Jan. 6 still isn't over

    The day turned into a festival of national division — not a single, unifying commemoration but three very different observances.

  • Chicago Teachers Union delegate vows to 'report' members who show up for work

    A Chicago Teachers Union delegate has vowed to “report” the union employees who show up to work at their school.

  • Border patrol reports 1,066% increase in fentanyl seized in south Texas

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported a 1,066% increase in fentanyl seized in south Texas during fiscal year 2021, the agency said this week.Driving the news: Border patrol officers at eight ports of entry from Brownsville to Del Rio seized 87,652 pounds of narcotics, including marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl with an estimated estimated street value of $786 million.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The agency seized 41,713 pounds of marijuana, 8,592

  • SpaceX Closed 2021 With a Bang -- And 2022 Could Be Downright Explosive

    SpaceX set a brisk pace in 2021. Elon Musk's pioneering space company launched 31 rockets to orbit -- five more than its previous record -- and scored its 100th rocket landing back on Earth, a new milestone in reusable rockets. Since that rocket survived its landing, you can assume SpaceX will soon try to see if this dial goes to 12.

  • Biden Calls This 'Historic Day' for Economic Recovery

    President Joe Biden says this was a "historic day for our economic recovery" with the unemployment rate falling to under 4% even as the economy added less jobs than forecast for December. He spoke at the White House.

  • How Biden’s Little Lies Help Prop Up Trump’s Big One

    Ken Cedeno/GettyJoe Biden was famous for delivering eulogies long before he was elected president, so it should not come as a surprise that in his remarks to the nation to memorialize the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and our system of elections, he spoke more about the past tense—of a “former president” and a “failed” attempt to overthrow democracy—than about the very real, very urgent threats facing the nation today.It’s easy and convenient to isolate the images, violence, and memories of Jan.

  • One year later: Jan. 6 insurrection

    Remembering the riot that took place last January at the Capitol and the legislative challenges President Biden faced when he entered office.

  • Europe nuclear plants 'need 500 bn euro investment by 2050': EU commissioner

    The European Union will need to invest 500 billion euros ($568 billion) in new generation nuclear power stations from now until 2050, the bloc's internal market commissioner said in an interview published at the weekend.

  • Michigan football OL Chuck Filiaga latest to enter NCAA transfer portal

    Michigan football offensive guard Chuck Filiaga became the sixth member of the team to enter the NCAA transfer portal since Monday.

  • Letters to the Editor: In the coronavirus fight, Abbott can't have it both ways

    Austin American-Statesman Letters to the Editor: Jan. 8, 2022

  • Factbox-When and how will Americans get free COVID-19 tests promised by Biden?

    In a briefing on Wednesday, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said the contracting process for the 500 million tests, being handled by the U.S. Army, had closed on Tuesday. The deliveries of tests from manufacturers to the U.S. government will begin over the next week or so, Zients said, with Americans starting to receive free tests in the coming weeks. Biden spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a Dec. 23 briefing that the White House was finalizing designs for a website, which would be live when the first tests were ready.

  • Civil rights lawyer, professor Lani Guinier dead at 71

    Lani Guinier, a civil rights lawyer and scholar whose nomination by President Bill Clinton to head the Justice Department's civil rights division was pulled after conservatives criticized her views on correcting racial discrimination, has died. Guinier died Friday, Harvard Law School Dean John F. Manning said in a message to students and faculty. Guinier became the first woman of color appointed to a tenured professorship at Harvard law school when she joined the faculty in 1998.

  • Was the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol an Act of 'Terrorism'?

    WASHINGTON — After a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol last year, many Democrats and Republicans alike denounced the riot using terms like “terrorism.” But many Republicans later backed away from such condemnations as they sought to realign themselves with former President Donald Trump. The highest-profile example yet came Thursday, when Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused Sen. Ted Cruz of purposefully lying because he had continued to call the events of Jan. 6 a terrorist attack, inc