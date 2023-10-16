Biden ‘shocked and sickened’ by killing of six-year-old Palestinian boy in Illinois

The Islamophobic killing of a six-year-old Palestinian child in Illinois has sparked outrage and shock after police characterized the gruesome act as a hate crime.

Joe Biden condemned Wadea Al-Fayoume’s fatal stabbing, which authorities say was fueled by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The president said he was “shocked and sickened” by the horrific killing in a statement issued on Sunday.

“The child’s Palestinian Muslim family came to America seeking what we all seek – a refuge to live, learn, and pray in peace,” Biden said.



“This horrific act of hate has no place in America and stands against our fundamental values: freedom from fear for how we pray, what we believe, and who we are.”

In a statement, the Illinois governor, JB Pritzker, specifically denounced the killing as “a hate crime”.

“To take a six-year-old child’s life in the name of bigotry is nothing short of evil,” Pritzker said.

He added: “Wadea should be heading to school in the morning. Instead his parents will wake up without their son.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (Cair) shared a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressing shock over Wadea’s murder while also denouncing anti-Palestinian, Islamophobic rhetoric.

“The Islamophobic rhetoric and anti-Palestinian racism being spread by politicians, media outlets, and social media platforms must stop,” the organization said. “Now.”

Abed A Ayoub, national executive director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, lamented the increase in hate crimes against Palestinians which stemmed from racist rhetoric.

“When networks give airtime to racist Israeli leaders to demonize our people, and push the talking points of a right-wing foreign government, this is the result,” Ayoub said on X.

“You have vilified the entire population of Arabs. This didn’t have to happen. The sad reality is that it may happen again,” he said.

On Monday, 71-year-old Joseph M Czuba was jailed on murder and hate crime charges after investigators say he stabbed Wadea and his mother because the family was Muslim.

Czuba, a landlord for the family in Plainfield, Illinois, choked and stabbed the child’s mother, according to text messages from the 32-year-old woman that were shared by Cair, the US’s largest Muslim civil rights organization.

As he entered the apartment, Czuba shouted, “You Muslims must die!”

Czuba stabbed Wadea with a military-style knife as the boy’s mother attempted to call 911.

The child was stabbed a total of 26 times, the Will county sheriff’s office said in a statement, the Washington Post reported.

The boy’s mother also suffered more than a dozen stab wounds to the chest, torso and arms before authorities arrested Czuba.

Wadea’s funeral was scheduled to take place, according to a statement from Cair International.

“This is a heavy day that we hoped would never come. As they say, the smallest coffins are the heaviest,” said the Chicago Cair branch’s executive director, Ahmed Rehab.