  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden to shrink discretionary income: What is it? Why it matters in student loan repayment.

Medora Lee, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021

Future student borrowers will also get some relief from the Biden administration’s federal student loan forgiveness plan.

That relief will come in smaller and more manageable monthly payments. The plan includes cutting the rate of what people must pay from their discretionary income to student loan repayments.

What is discretionary income? Discretionary income is the money that's left after paying taxes and essential cost-of-living expenses. It can be used however you want - to dine out, pay for streaming services or tickets to movies or sporting events, for example.

Don't confuse that with disposable income, which is the money you have after paying only taxes. Since you haven't paid for your basic necessities yet, disposable income is larger than discretionary income.

How would Biden’s plan shrink discretionary income?

The idea is to increase the amount of what’s considered nondiscretionary income, which is the income needed to cover necessary expenses including taxes, food and shelterand protect it from repayment.

By increasing nondiscretionary income, discretionary income shrinks. The White House says it’s “guaranteeing that no borrower earning under 225% of the federal poverty level—about the annual equivalent of a $15 minimum wage for a single borrower—will have to make a monthly payment.”

'Debt and no degree': Biden cancels as much as $20K in student loan debt: live updates

Student loan forgiveness: What to know about Biden's debt plan.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., center, and her son Adam, left, attend a rally to urge President Joe Biden to cancel student debt near the White House in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., center, and her son Adam, left, attend a rally to urge President Joe Biden to cancel student debt near the White House in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

What else is being proposed that'll cut my monthly repayments to make them more manageable?

The other piece of relief comes from cutting the percentage of your discretionary income that determines what you pay monthly.

Borrowers would only have to pay 5%, instead of 10%, of their discretionary income each month on undergraduate loans. Those who have graduate and undergraduate loans would pay a weighted average rate.

NOT ENOUGH: Biden's student loan forgiveness is a good start, but it falls short for borrowers like me

INFLATION FUEL: How soaring inflation is complicating Biden's decision whether to forgive student loan debt

When will more details on the student debt relief proposal be released?

Proposed regulations will be published in the coming days on the Federal Register and the public is invited to comment on the draft rule for 30 days.

Medora Lee is a money, markets and personal finance reporter at USA TODAY. You can reach her at mjlee@usatoday.com and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday morning.  

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What's discretionary income? How it applies to Biden student loan plan

Recommended Stories

  • FBI: 5 militia members charged with storming Capitol

    Five Florida men affiliated with a militia group called “B Squad” have been arrested on charges that they joined a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory, federal authorities said Wednesday. “B Squad” members stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, while wearing riot gear and armed with metal batons, knives, chemical spray and walking sticks, according to an FBI agent's affidavit. Group members joined the mob in a “heave-ho” push against police officers trying to secure a tunnel on the Lower West Terrace, the affidavit says.

  • Were your student loans forgiven? Here’s where to put some of that extra cash now

    Millions of Americans are bogged down by student debt, but the Biden administration’s recent announcement to cancel $10,000 for some borrowers may be the reprieve they need to get some extra cash flow. Retirement Tip of the Week: If you’re one of the many who just had their debt wiped away or reduced by $10,000, consider redirecting a portion of that extra cash flow to your retirement accounts—your future self will thank you. Biden announced on Wednesday individuals earnings less than $125,000 would have $10,000 in student debt forgiven, and $20,000 if they received Pell Grants in college.

  • Where did Biden go to college? Biden mentions own education during loan forgiveness speech

    President Joe Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan Wednesday, noting his family own struggles to pay for college. Here is where he went.

  • How Do You Do, Fellow Kids? Here Are the 72 Most Popular TikTok Songs of All Time

    These are the 72 most popular TikTok songs of all time, so if you want to learn new choreo or add music to your video and go viral, then start here.

  • Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness: What it Means for You

    Biden’s long awaited announcement on whether or not his administration will forgive a portion of federal student loans is in. Here’s what it means for you.

  • Energy & Environment — Climate bill could prevent up to $2T in damage

    The White House is projecting serious cost-savings from averted climate damage thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. Meanwhile, green groups are seeking a ban on new gas heating in homes and buildings. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re…

  • Zelenskyy at UN Security Council: We have to make Russia recognise "unconditional" human values

    YEVHEN KIZILOV - WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 22:08 Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, delivered a speech at the UN Security Council meeting and called on the participants to force Russia to recognise that the inviolability of borders and peace are unconditional values for all nations.

  • U.S. promises expanded visa services in Turkey after Ankara criticism

    The United States promised on Wednesday to expand its visa processing capacity in Turkey, moving to defuse a dispute that has threatened to further strain already difficult relations between the NATO allies. U.S. visa applicants in Turkey have been facing enormous delays, with wait times for an appointment extending up to 15 months. It is part of a global bottleneck in U.S. visa services after Washington halted almost all visa processing worldwide in March 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

  • Jets look forward to 'respectful' practice with Giants

    It has been 17 years since the Jets and Giants got together for a practice — and cooler heads have finally prevailed. The Jets will travel to the Giants' facility in East Rutherford on Thursday in advance of the teams' preseason finale Sunday at MetLife Stadium. “I don’t know any history about the past,” a smiling Jets coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday, adding he read “a really cool article” on ESPN.com about the previous time the teams practiced together.

  • Western sanctions will eventually impair Russia’s economy

    The most potent are the least talked about

  • Pope further tightens controls, centralisation of Vatican finances

    Pope Francis on Tuesday acted to eliminate wiggle room or foot- dragging by Vatican departments in imposing tighter financial controls, setting a deadline for the closing of investment portfolios in foreign banks, including in Italy. Francis issued a document known as a "rescriptum," or re-writing, making clear that all investments by all departments would have to go through the Vatican bank under new rules that come into effect on Sept. 1. A greater role for the bank is a key plank in a centralisation policy announced last month that strips all Vatican departments of the ability to invest their funds independently.

  • Fact check: Baby carrots are washed safely in chlorinated water

    Farmers are banned from using the pesticide chlorpropham on carrots. Some carrots are rinsed with chlorine, a safe way to sanitize the vegetable.

  • Nordstrom feels spending squeeze as Rack sales slow

    The Seattle-based luxury retailer expects to lose out on $200 million in revenue over the third and fourth quarters as it slashes prices to offload old inventory.

  • Watch 48-year-old Terrell Owens run a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash

    Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens ran a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash on Wednesday at 48 years old.

  • Russia announces ‘adoption’ of thousands of children deported from occupied Mariupol, Ukraine reacts

    More than 1,000 Ukrainian children that Russia unlawfully deported from the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol have been given for “adoption” in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, the Department for Family and Childhood of Krasnodar Krai reported on Aug. 23.

  • Iran says it will only allow nuclear inspections agreed to in 2015 deal: 'Not one word more'

    Iran said on Wednesday that it will only permit nuclear inspections agreed to in the 2015 deal scrapped by the Trump administration and "not one word more."

  • Secret DOJ memo to then–Attorney General Barr laid groundwork for decision not to find Trump obstructed justice

    The Justice Department including under Merrick Garland had sought to shield the communiqué from public view.

  • 3 Little-Known Perks of a Costco Executive Membership Subscription

    Big-box retailer Costco currently offers three levels of membership: Gold Star, Business, and Executive. At $120 per year, it may come as no surprise that the Executive Membership offers the most perks.

  • Biden names new Secret Service director amid Jan. 6 scrutiny

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday named Kim Cheatle, a veteran Secret Service official, to be the agency’s next director as it faces controversy over missing text messages around the time thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol. Cheatle, who left the Secret Service in 2021 for a job as a security executive at PepsiCo, takes the reins as multiple congressional committees and the Department of Homeland Security's internal watchdog are investigating the missing text messages, which the Secret Service has said were purged during a technology transition.

  • ‘Home prices where I live are close to $600,000.’ Is it a smart move to buy a house with all-cash — or better to take out a mortgage?

    About $400,000 is in profits through investments, post-tax, and $120,000 in savings. Being that mortgage rates are so high, and average home prices where I live are close to $600,000, is it a smart move to buy a house with all-cash, or better to take out a mortgage? “It’s always better if you can use someone else’s money to buy property because this allows you to use your cash for other investments,” Clint Coons, founder of Anderson Business Advisors, told MarketWatch.