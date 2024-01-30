Biden shrugs off Trump ballot controversy ahead of major ad blitz

President Biden Tuesday shrugged off the controversy over former President Trump being on the 2024 ballot as a political action committee supporting his reelection announced plans for a record-shattering $250 million ad blitz.

Flashing a grin, Biden told reporters he wasn’t sweating Trump’s constitutional battle to be permitted to be on the presidential ballot in the fall election.

“As far as I’m concerned, that’s fine,” Biden said as he left the White House for a fundraising trip to Florida.

Biden was set to hold fundraisers in Miami and suburban Fort Lauderdale as he builds his already bulging war chest for the expected looming fight with Trump in November.

Although Republicans have dominated statewide races in the Sunshine State, some top Democratic donors are urging Biden not to write off the state in the 2024 race.

Trump has had some success in state courts at turning back efforts to knock him off presidential primary ballots.

The U.S. Supreme Court will likely have the final say when it hears an appeal of the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision that the 14th Amendment bars Trump from serving as president because he helped lead an insurrection on Jan. 6.

The White House has not commented on the effort as Biden seeks to project confidence over his chances in a potential rematch of his 2020 victory over Trump.

Despite Biden’s dismal poll numbers, most Democratic strategists believe he has a chance of defeating Trump if the former president is the GOP nominee, citing Trump’s proven widespread unpopularity among voters.

Biden’s what-me-worry approach came on the same day as a Democratic leaning super PAC unveiled plans for the single biggest ad blitz in U.S. presidential history to give him four more years.

The Future Forward group reserved a whopping $250 million in TV and digital ads across seven key battleground states, including massive spending in Democratic metro areas of Phoenix and Atlanta.

“The stakes of this election could not be higher and by Election Day every battleground voter will know it,” said Chauncey McLean, the president of Future Forward. “We’ll run a … data-driven program of unprecedented scale to re-elect Joe Biden.”