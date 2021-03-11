Biden will sign the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan on Thursday, a day ahead of schedule

Grace Panetta,Joseph Zeballos-Roig
·3 min read
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden at the White House. Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images

  • Biden will sign the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package on Thursday, a day ahead of schedule.

  • The House passed the landmark legislation on Wednesday after narrow approval in the Senate.

  • Biden will sign the legislation ahead of his first primetime address as president.

President Joe Biden is set to sign the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan on Thursday afternoon.

Biden was originally set to sign the bill on Friday, but will do so a day early, and ahead of his first primetime address to the nation at 8 p.m. ET.

"The enrolled bill arrived last night -- so @POTUS is signing it today -- we want to move as fast as possible. We will hold our celebration of the signing on Friday, as planned, with Congressional leaders!" White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain tweeted.

The stimulus bill, which delivers aid to American people, businesses, and governments affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, is Biden's first major legislative victory in office.

"This legislation is about giving the backbone of this nation - the essential workers, the working people who built this country, the people who keep this country going - a fighting chance," Biden said in a statement.

The Democratic-controlled House on Wednesday approved the package in a 220-211 vote after the bill narrowly passed the US Senate by a vote of 50-49 over the weekend. Senate Democrats used budget reconciliation to pass the bill with a simple majority instead of the three-fifths threshold normally required to clear the filibuster.

The legislation did not get a single Republican vote in either chamber. One House Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, also voted against the bill.

Republicans have long assailed the relief package's price-tag, arguing it is full of wasteful provisions.

"This isn't a rescue bill; it isn't a relief bill; it is a laundry list of left-wing priorities that predate the pandemic and do not meet the needs of American families," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday.

The bill includes $1,400 stimulus checks for many Americans, supplemental unemployment benefits of $300 per week, aid to state and local governments, money for COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution, aid to businesses affected by the pandemic, money for pensions, significant expansions of child tax credits, and enhancements to the Affordable Care Act, among other provisions.

The measure is the sixth major COVID-19 relief bill Congress has authorized in a year, bringing the total sum of emergency spending to $5 trillion. Over half a million Americans have died since the coronavirus started sweeping the country early last year.

The legislation's path through the House and the Senate starkly illustrates the chasm between Republicans and Democrats. Biden campaigned on restoring bipartisanship, but this divide may foreshadow major obstacles for the president as he moves onto other parts of his legislative agenda like infrastructure, tax reform, and immigration.

The bill's passage comes as vaccinations are picking up across the US and the number of daily infections steadily drop. Still, the economy remains 10 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels, and experts are concerned about virus mutations and states rolling back virus restrictions prematurely, causing another spike in cases.

  • Biden signs $1.9tn Covid relief ahead of first primetime address as president

    President will mark one year since coronavirus triggered shutdowns across US in televised speech on Thursday nightUS politics – live updates Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan as Kamala Harris looks on in the Oval Office on 11 March. Photograph: Doug Mills/EPA Joe Biden signed the historic $1.9tn Covid-19 relief package into law on Thursday, hours before he will deliver his first primetime TV address as US president to mark one year since the virus triggered widespread shutdowns across the country. “This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country,” Biden said in brief remarks before signing the landmark legislation. Biden is expected to use his televised speech to hail the stimulus bill known as the American Rescue Plan, which the White House has touted as the biggest progressive spending package in generations that is critical for steering the US towards the end of the pandemic. But Biden is also expected to acknowledge the ongoing pain caused by the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of nearly 530,000 Americans and brought unemployment, hunger and dislocation to tens of millions more. And he is also expected to offer hope, asking for optimism as beleaguered Americans face what comes next. Previewing the speech, Biden said he will outline what his administration plans to do to help guide the US through a huge vaccination program and rebuild shattered lives and businesses in the months ahead. “I’m going to launch the next phase of the Covid response,” the Democrat said on Wednesday. “There is light at the end of this dark tunnel of the past year. But we cannot let our guard down now or assume the victory is inevitable. Together, we’re going to get through this pandemic and usher in a healthier and more hopeful future.” A White House official said the speech will last less than 20 minutes and will note how controlling the pandemic and administering vaccines has been the “greatest operational challenge the country has faced”. So far, more than 62 million people across the US have been vaccinated. Biden said this week that the US “hit a record of 2.9m vaccinations in one day in America” on Saturday. The speech is resonant in its timing, coming a year to the day since the World Health Organization declared the spread of the coronavirus a pandemic. It’s also a year to the night since Donald Trump, the former president, delivered a similar televised address on the pandemic that came after he repeatedly claimed the virus would somehow disappear on its own. One year ago the pandemic became tangible for most Americans, with many companies telling staff to work from home, if they were able to, sporting bodies such as the NBA canceling games and Broadway shows shuttering in New York City. The period since has seen waves of the virus surge across the country, with the deficient response of several states and the Trump administration seeing healthcare systems pushed close to collapse and millions of frontline workers, particularly people of color, suffer the brunt of the pandemic. At the height of the pandemic, more than 14% of working Americans were out of a job. Biden has sought to instill optimism over the course of the pandemic since becoming president, with the rate of new infections and hospitalizations now starting to fall. His administration has set a goal of 100m vaccine shots in the first 100 days, something the president was upbeat over in a visit to a Washington DC hospital this week. “We’re really warping the speed now,” Biden said. “We’re doing pretty good across the country. We’re going to hit 100m soon.” Life remains upended for millions of Americans, however. The stimulus package is the first major legislative victory of Biden’s presidency and promises to raise millions of Americans out of poverty. It includes $1,400 payments for eligible individuals along with hundreds of billions of dollars more to bolster vaccine distribution, extended unemployment assistance and child tax credits. No Republicans in Congress voted for the bill, claiming it was bloated and unnecessary, but Biden, a Democrat, appears to have strong public support for the measures. Polling has shown a clear majority of American voters support the Covid aid package and approve generally of the way the president has handled the coronavirus crisis since taking office. Challenges still remain in delivering vaccines, however, as well as the actions of several states, such as Texas, that have started to ease restrictions such as mask mandates. More than 18m doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine will be shipped to states, tribes and territories this week, the White House said, with another 100m additional doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine set to be delivered later this year. Biden has previously said there will be enough vaccine for all American adults by the end of May. There is still no plan for the vaccination of children, although the president is also hoping to push forward the reopening of schools. The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) has new guidelines that allow the gathering of fully vaccinated people with vaccinated grandparents or friends without masks or socially distancing, but there is still no indication when it will be safe for people to travel again or for life more broadly to return to normality. “There are a lot of folks who are older, people with chronic diseases,” Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told ABC. “Let them get vaccinated and I think it will happen in the next month or so then we can begin to relax these restrictions and get our lives back.”

  • Biden is about to win his first big congressional victory with his $1.9 trillion stimulus. Republicans were powerless to stop it.

    Republicans tried to slow the progress of Biden's bill in a bid to damage Democrats and telegraph their opposition, but they couldn't stop it.

  • Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law. Republicans are divided on what to do about it.

    President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law on Thursday, clearing the way for the $1.9 trillion relief package to take effect immediately, sending direct payments out as soon as this weekend and allocating billions more to rental and housing assistance, schools, farmers, and more. The bill cleared Congress along party lines, with no Republican senators voting in favor of its passage. But among Americans, the package is widely popular — a CBS News poll found three in four Americans approve of Congress passing the ARP, including nearly half of Republicans. That doesn't mean Republican lawmakers will be changing their tune, however. USA Today reports Republicans plan to make the COVID-19 relief bill "the cornerstone of campaigns to expand their House and Senate majorities." Many plan to argue to voters that the bill has authorized excessive spending and government bureaucracy. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) says "this bill does far more harm than good, and the damage it does will only make our recovery efforts more difficult." Republicans reportedly plan to echo campaign messages from 2009, when they argued against the Obama administration's post-recession stimulus efforts and successfully nabbed control of Congress soon afterward. However, perhaps because of the bipartisan support, some Republicans are laying low on opposition messaging, lest they appear to be against cutting U.S. poverty by half and on the other side of a bill that even many GOP voters are behind. As conservative analyst Bill Kristol put it, coming out against the bill could look like "doubling down on Marie Antoinette-ism." Republican rhetoric on the COVID legislation is doubling down on Marie Antoinette-ism. Not: "There are things in there we supported, it could have been done better, there's waste, wish they'd worked with us..." Rather: "Screw anyone who was hurt by COVID for no fault of his own." https://t.co/XTdNcutIjU — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 11, 2021 As Republicans scramble to find unity within their party in the post-Trump era, this major legislation from Biden could prove to be one of the biggest tests yet for the party's splintered platform. More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folder

  • What to know about Biden's primetime pandemic anniversary speech

    President Biden will speak on Thursday night to commemorate the anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., marking the occasion with remarks that are expected to be both mournful and hopeful, per The Associated Press. In his first primetime address since taking office, Biden will "talk about what we've been through as a nation this past year, but more importantly, I'm going to talk about what comes next," he told reporters. While mourning the 529,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19, Biden will encourage people to remain vigilant to prevent more deaths. He's also expected to tout the $1.9 trillion relief bill that just passed Congress, describing how it will help people affected by the pandemic. Biden will sign the bill into law on Thursday afternoon, just hours before his scheduled speech. Aside from reflecting on the past year and talking about what's to come, the remarks are also essentially the kickoff to Biden's promotional tour for the American Rescue Plan. "The White House hopes that as Biden assumes the role of cheerleader for the virus relief package, the elements of the $1.9 trillion bill that are popular with Republicans will boost his support even further," writes AP. The New York Times describes this as "one of the biggest moments for the new president since his inauguration." As presidential historian Douglas Brinkley told AP, "this is a big moment ... [It's] a chance for him to really beam into everybody's living rooms and to be both the mourner in chief and to explain how he's leading the country out of this." Biden's remarks will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on major news networks. You can also find it via the White House's official livestream. Summer Meza More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folder

