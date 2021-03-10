Biden will sign the $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill with $1,400 stimulus checks into law on Friday, White House says

Oma Seddiq
·2 min read
white house press secretary jen psaki
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

  • Biden will sign the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package on Friday afternoon, per the White House.

  • The bill includes $1,400 stimulus checks to millions of Americans.

  • Psaki said Americans should expect to receive the direct payments within the next few weeks.

President Joe Biden will sign the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill on Friday afternoon, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Wednesday.

Biden's signature will make the sweeping package, which includes $1,400 direct payments to millions of Americans, become law. The White House said earlier this week that a "large number" of Americans should expect to receive the stimulus check within the next few weeks.

Psaki's update came while the House was voting on the economic relief package on Wednesday. The chamber passed the massive bill, mainly along party lines, shortly after Psaki's announcement. Every GOP lawmaker along with one Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voted against it. The Senate approved the legislation on Saturday without any Republican votes.

Biden plans to give a primetime speech to the American people on Thursday to promote the COVID-19 package, which also provides an extension to unemployment benefits, an expanded child tax credit, funding for vaccines and vaccine distribution, and several other measures to help combat the ongoing public health crisis.

"This legislation is about giving the backbone of this nation - the essential workers, the working people who built this country, the people who keep this country going - a fighting chance," Biden said in a statement on Wednesday after the House passed the bill.

"On Friday, I look forward to signing the American Rescue Plan into law at the White House - a people's law at the people's house," he said.

Democrats have already celebrated the bill as a major legislative achievement and the first big win under Biden's administration. They have also touted it to be the "most progressive" piece of legislation in modern US history.

This report has been updated with the House's passage of the coronavirus bill and Biden's statement.

