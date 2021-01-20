Biden to sign 15 executive actions on Day One
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to sign 15 executive actions upon taking office Wednesday, immediately reversing key Trump administration policies.
Why it matters: The 15 actions — aimed at issues like climate change and immigration — mark more drastic immediate steps compared with the two day-one actions from Biden's four predecessors combined, according to incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
What they're saying: The actions are the first of many, Psaki said in a news release, as Biden works "to address the four crises that he's laid out" — COVID-19, the economic crisis, racial injustice and climate change.
"In the coming days and weeks we will be announcing additional executive actions that confront these challenges and deliver on the President-elect's promises to the American people," Psaki said, "including revoking the ban on military service by transgender Americans, and reversing the Mexico City policy."
Highlights
Moving to rejoin Paris Climate Agreement
Asking the Department of Education to extend student loan relief
An executive order to rescind Keystone XL pipeline permit
Rejoining the World Health Organization
Asking the CDC to "immediately" extend eviction restrictions
Reversing Trump's travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries
Temporarily halting oil and gas leasing in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
An initiative on advancing racial equity in federal policymaking
