Biden to sign policing executive order 2 years after George Floyd died

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Turman
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • George Floyd
    African American man who was a victim of police violence in the United States, killed by Derek Chauvin
  • Derek Chauvin
    American former police officer who murdered George Floyd

President Biden is expected to sign an executive order on federal policing Wednesday at the White House, multiple sources tell CBS News, two years after George Floyd died at the hands of  former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

The executive order comes after bipartisan negotiations in Congress to reform policing failed last year. The  effort, which was sparked by Floyd's death, was spearheaded by Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker and Democratic Rep. Karen Bass. The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) were also involved in the bipartisan negotiations.

Two sources told CBS News that the executive order will include sections on establishment of an accountability database of officers fired for misconduct and a ban on chokeholds and a restriction on no knock warrants at the federal level. Anti-bias training is expected to be included as well.

Terrence Cunningham, a retired chief who's now the deputy executive director of the IACP, added that some sections are expected to include strengthening officer recruitment and supporting officer safety and wellness. Cunningham also said the White House engaged with the FOP and IACP on the executive order.

Cunningham said that the IACP plans to attend signing ceremony Wednesday.

He also told CBS News he hopes that the executive order, which had the input of the FOP and IACP, will be a "blueprint" for legislation and that there are "solid components" contained in it.

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Rep. Joyce Beatty was recently briefed by the White House and expressed optimism about the forthcoming order.

"I have confidence in this president and this administration," Beatty told CBS News. "I'll be honest with you, we're not gonna get everybody, and that's ok with me because our glass will be half full, and progress is moving the needle."

On Tuesday, the Justice Department updated its federal law enforcement use-of-force policy for the first time since 2004, according to a memo sent to the department's law enforcement components last week.

"It is the policy of the Department of Justice to value and preserve human life," the memo reads. Approved by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Agency, FBI and U.S. Marshals Service, the memo instructs law enforcement officers to use only force that is "objectively reasonable" and meant to protect the safety of the officer and others.

The federal government has not succeeded in enacting police reform in the two years since Floyd died while he was being arrested in May 2020. Chauvin, knelt on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes, while Floyd complained that he couldn't breathe. Three other police officers were involved in his death and found guilty earlier this year of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care. Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and 1/2 years for Floyd's murder.

While the federal government does not have the power under the Constitution to enact laws that can directly change policing by state or municipal law enforcement, if Congress were to pass reforms, it would have the power to incentivize states and municipalities with federal grants, making funds available by requiring changes to be implemented.

The actions taken by the Justice Department, which won't affect state or municipal police forces, dictate that in federal policing, deadly force may not be used solely for the purpose of preventing the escape of a fleeing suspect and firearms may not be discharged from a moving vehicle in most situations.

Notably, the memo directs officers to "recognize and act upon" their duty to reasonably intervene and stop "any officer from engaging in the excessive force or any other use of force that violates the Constitution, other federal laws," or other polices.

Now, federal law enforcement officers will be trained in this kind of intervention and will also receive instruction in de-escalation tactics to help them secure compliance from an individual before force is needed.

"When feasible, reducing the need for force allows officers to secure their own safety as well as the safety of the public," the memo says.

The memo's mandate takes effect on July 19, and each law enforcement agency under the Justice Department's purview and will appoint leaders to implement the reforms.

U.S. officials prepare to release monkeypox vaccines as more cases emerge

NOAA predicts above-average 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

These U.S. companies are still doing business in Russia

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Calling all allies: Here's what happened on Biden’s mission-driven tour of Asia

    In a news conference held Monday in Tokyo, President Biden gave an unequivocal “yes,” when asked if the U.S. would militarily step in if China were to attack Taiwan. Without pausing, Biden responded with an unwavering and confident “yes.”

  • Biden to sign policing order on Floyd anniversary: AP source

    President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order on policing on Wednesday, the second anniversary of George Floyd's death, according to three people familiar with the matter. The order would require federal law enforcement to review and revise policies on use of force, and it would restrict the flow of surplus military equipment to local police. The people who described the order spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of any public announcement.

  • Biden made final decision to keep Iran’s IRGC on terrorist list, sources say

    The president relayed his commitment to Israel’s prime minister.

  • New York police release images of suspect in fatal subway shooting

    On Monday, New York City police released surveillance images of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 48-year-old man in a subway car. The seemingly random murder occurred on Sunday.

  • Georgia Republicans voting for Brian Kemp are sympathetic to Trump's grievances but say it wasn't the governor's fault the former president lost in 2020

    Insider talked with dozens of Republicans across Georgia in the days leading up to Tuesday's primary where voters will pick between Brian Kemp and David Perdue to run against Democrat Stacey Abrams.

  • Why including diverse voices in greeting cards matters: 'Mom, that looks like me’

    In a world full of Hallmarks, there is a growing group of card designers challenging the status quo.

  • Biden's Taiwan pledge was no 'gaffe,' says analyst

    STORY: "This was not a gaffe," David Sacks of the Council on Foreign Relations, told Reuters."If China were to uses force against Taiwan, there is really only one person who would decide whether the United States comes to Taiwan's defense, and that is the president of the United States. It is not a spokesperson at the White House or the State Department. It is not a National Security Council official. It's the president," Sacks said.While Washington is required by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, it has long followed a policy of "strategic ambiguity" on whether it would intervene militarily to protect Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.A reporter asked Biden at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Monday if the United States would defend Taiwan if it were attacked. "Yes," the president answered."That's the commitment we made," said Biden, who helped build an international coalition trying to thwart Russia's invasion of Ukraine."We agree with a one-China policy. We've signed on to it and all the intended agreements made from there. But the idea that, that it (Taiwan) can be taken by force, just taken by force, is just not, is just not appropriate," he said.Biden added it was his expectation that such an event would not happen or be attempted.But the comment was likely to be closely watched in a region worried about China's rising influence. China has been a key topic for Biden on his inaugural trip to Asia.

  • Child hospitalised for months after eating meth at father’s home where police found it mixed in a candy bowl

    Malcolm Smith was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of possession of a controlled substance

  • Johnny Vs Amber

    Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made headline news for their sensational breakup. When Depp sued The Sun in London for libel, a mass of personal videos, recordings, texts and photos emerged, leading to unprecedented insight into the stars’ troubled marriage.

  • San Francisco mayor won’t march in Pride parade due to uniform ban

    San Francisco Mayor London Breed said she will not march in the city’s Pride parade next month unless organizers allow law enforcement to wear their uniforms while marching. Parade organizers decided earlier this month to request that anyone from law enforcement agencies planning to participate to “do so out of uniform and in an alternative…

  • Opinion: Karine Jean-Pierre Can Do America A Favor And Stop Calling On Fox News

    By engaging with Fox News' Peter Doocy, she legitimizes the unserious network and garners negative headlines for herself and the administration.

  • Migrants in Mexico despair; U.S. extends pandemic asylum limits

    Migrants across northern Mexico voiced frustration and desperation on Monday, after the U.S. government failed to lift a pandemic-era policy that has largely prevented them from seeking asylum in the United States for over two years. An eleventh-hour decision by a federal judge in Louisiana on Friday made it impossible for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to end by Monday the sweeping policy known as Title 42. Since March 2020, Title 42 has empowered U.S. agents to quickly turn back over a million migrants to Mexico and other countries.

  • In Asia, Biden pushes values he struggles to sell at home

    Joe Biden spent his first trip to Asia as president strengthening economic and military commitments. “The future of the 21st century economy is going to be largely written in the Indo-Pacific and our region,” Biden said hopefully as he launched a new trade deal called the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. It was one of the brighter moments of the five-day trip, which took him to South Korea and then Japan.

  • Russia Bans Biden, Harris, Morgan Freeman and Nearly 1,000 Americans — But Not Trump

    The Russian Foreign Ministry published the list of banned Americans on Saturday in response to U.S. sanctions imposed on the country following its invasion of Ukraine

  • Californians could see mandatory water cuts amid drought, Newsom says

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom raised that possibility in a meeting with representatives from major water agencies, including those that supply Los Angeles, San Diego and the San Francisco Bay Area, his office said in a press release.

  • Georgia gubernatorial candidate Perdue claims Stacey Abrams is ‘demeaning her own race’

    During a campaign stop Monday, Republican Georgia gubernatorial hopeful David Purdue declared that his Democratic counterpart Stacey Abrams is “demeaning […] The post Georgia gubernatorial candidate Perdue claims Stacey Abrams is ‘demeaning her own race’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Expert says monkeypox likely started to spread at two raves in Europe

    The former head of WHO’s emergencies department claims sexual contact at raves in Europe likely amplified the initial spread of monkeypox in communities of gay and bisexual men. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on the leading theory of the outbreak as at least 15 countries have confirmed cases of the virus.

  • Monkeypox likely spread through sex

    A rise in Monkeypox cases have medical experts across the country concerned. Dr. Danish Ali explains how the disease can spread through close sexual contact.

  • ‘I was the prey’: Woman subjected to ‘relentless grooming’ by Met police officer

    <strong>Exclusive: </strong>‘I was the prey of a predator and I can assure you the impact was immeasurable,’ says victim

  • British Virgin Islands premier gets new $1M bond in Miami drug case, but isn’t free yet

    A Miami federal judge Monday rejected a prosecutor’s bid to detain British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Alturo Fahie, who was arrested on drug-related charges in late April at a local airport.