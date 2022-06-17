Biden Signals US Can Avert Recession But Americans Are ‘Really Down’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Sink and Josh Wingrove
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said a US recession isn’t inevitable and acknowledged that aides warned him about the inflationary risk of his flagship relief bill, while insisting that he won’t soften his stance on Russia even if it costs him re-election.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The comments, made in a sit-down interview with the Associated Press, shed new light on Biden’s moves to curb inflation running at 40-year highs in the US and across much of the developed world, imperiling Democrats’ chances of holding Congress and his odds of winning re-election if he seeks a second term.

He said he was told by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and others that his Covid aid package, passed 15 months ago, could have a marginal impact on inflation, adding that he doesn’t think it did. Biden has frequently said that the alternative to the relief plan was a deeper economic derailment and a more sluggish recovery.

“She said it may have a marginal impact on it,” he said, referring to Yellen. “You could argue whether it had a marginal, minor impact on inflation. I don’t think it did. And most economists do not think it did. But the idea that it caused inflation is bizarre.”

The White House declined to expand on his comments.

The AP interview was Biden’s first with a print outlet since taking office, and it took place a day after the Federal Reserve executed its biggest interest-rate hike in almost three decades in a bid to tamp down ballooning prices. Concerns over inflation and an aggressive response by the central bank have fanned fear of recession and soured Americans’ opinions of the economy and the president -- despite a strong labor market.

Biden reiterated his message that the US was “in a stronger position than any nation in the world to overcome this inflation,” and also said a US recession is “not inevitable.” At the same time, he acknowledged that Americans are “really, really down” on the state of the country.

“The need for mental health in America, it has skyrocketed, because people have seen everything upset -- everything they’ve counted on upset,” he said. “But most of it’s the consequence of what’s happened, what happened as a consequence of the Covid crisis.”

“This is not going to be cost-free, but we had -- the option of doing nothing was worse,” Biden said, while separately noting that his sanctions campaign against Russia and soaring fuel costs could bring a political cost. “I’m the president of the United States. It’s not about my political survival. It’s about what’s best for the country. No kidding.”

He said he advises young people considering jumping into politics to ask a question: “Have you figured out what’s worth losing over?” He said that a weak American response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could have triggered further incursions into Europe, or heightened Chinese aggression toward Taiwan or new rounds of North Korean missile tests.

“You asked me what would I say to the American people. I’d say to the American people I’ve done foreign policy my whole career,” Biden said. “I’m convinced that if we let Russia roll and Putin roll, he wouldn’t stop.”

Investors are among those concerned about the economic outlook, with the S&P 500 stock index this week tumbling into a bear market. Also this week, average mortgage rates climbed close to 6%, the highest since 2008 and almost double where they were at the start of the year. Biden argued that America’s robust rebound, which includes a strong labor market, positions it to weather the storm.

“I am confident we’re better positioned than any country in the world to own the second quarter of the 21st century,” Biden told the AP. “That’s not hyperbole, that’s a fact.”

The White House has intensified its economic messaging efforts in recent days, with administration officials appearing more frequently on television and the president holding a series of events on White House efforts to combat inflation. Biden has placed particular emphasis on tackling high gasoline prices -- which now average more than $5 per gallon nationwide -- issuing a letter critical of oil refiners earlier this week and announcing plans to visit Saudi Arabia next month.

(Updates from first paragraph with further comments from full interview transcript)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US veterans missing in Ukraine

    There are growing concerns about two Americans missing and feared captured by Russian forces from Ukraine. One of them has ties to Southern California.

  • Here are the 2026 World Cup host cities

    Sixteen U.S. cities will host games, including Atlanta, Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles and Miami.

  • 'You can count on our brotherhood' -Macron to Ukraine

    STORY: The leaders of Germany, France and Italy, all criticized in the past by Kyiv for support viewed as too cautious, offered the hope of EU membership to a country pleading for weapons to fend off Russia's invasion."All four of us support the status of Ukraine's immediate candidacy for accession to the European Union," Macron said, adding "We will do everything so that Ukraine can choose its destiny on its own, because it's for Ukraine and its leaders, its representatives and its people to decide for themselves."Macron also reiterated the United Nations appeal to lift the blockade of Ukrainian ports to allow grain exports.The war has caused global economic disruption and surging prices for food and energy, forcing central banks around the world to jack up borrowing costs even while their economies stumble.

  • Biden signs bill to protect Supreme Court justices into law

    President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday that will give around-the-clock security protection to the families of Supreme Court justices. The new law, which passed the House this week and the Senate last month, comes eight days after a man carrying a gun, knife and zip ties was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house after threatening to kill the justice. The bill calling for the expansion of security protections was approved unanimously by the Senate and passed shortly after the leak of a draft court opinion that would overrule Roe v. Wade and sharply curtail abortion rights in roughly half the states.

  • Britain vows more Rwanda deportation flights after setback

    The British government vowed Wednesday to organize more flights to deport asylum-seekers from around the world to Rwanda, after a last-minute court judgment grounded the first plane due to take off under the contentious policy. Home Secretary Priti Patel said ”preparation for the next flight begins now” despite legal rulings that none of the migrants earmarked for deportation could be sent to the East African country. “We will not be put off by the inevitable legal last-minute challenges,” Patel told lawmakers.

  • IBD Stock Of The Day: This Energy Giant Is A Safe Haven In An Uncertain Market

    Exxon Mobil is Thursday's IBD Stock Of The Day as the oil giant has consistently outperformed a turbulent market this year. The Irving, Texas, based multinational is diversified across much of the petroleum industry spectrum. Exxon is one of the largest publicly traded companies in the energy sector.

  • European leaders visit Ukraine, dangling hope of EU membership

    The leaders of Germany, France and Italy, all criticised in the past by Kyiv for support viewed as too cautious, visited Ukraine on Thursday and offered the hope of EU membership to a country pleading for weapons to fend off Russia's invasion. Air raid sirens blared in Kyiv as the visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Olaf Scholz and Italy's Mario Draghi began, with the leaders touring a nearby town wrecked early in the war.

  • UN: Sahel violence could drive more refugees toward Europe

    The head of the U.N. refugee agency says “Europe should be much more worried” that more people from Africa’s Sahel region could seek to move north to escape violence, climate crises like droughts and floods and the impact of growing food shortages caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, called for more efforts to build peace in the world as conflicts and crises like those in Ukraine, Venezuela, Myanmar, Syria and beyond have driven over 100 million people to leave their homes — both within their own countries and abroad. UNHCR, the U.N.'s refugee agency, on Thursday issued its latest “Global Trends” report, which found over 89 million people had been displaced by conflict, climate change, violence and human rights abuses by 2021.

  • UPDATE 2-Tesla to charge more for cars in United States as inflation bites

    The electric carmaker increased its Model Y long-range price to $65,990 from $62,990, its website showed on Thursday, after delaying U.S. deliveries of some long-range models by up to a month. The 5% price hike comes as costs of raw materials for aluminum to lithium used in cars and batteries surge, while automakers struggle to source chips and other supplies due to an industry-wide shortage. Credit Suisse said the price hike represents in some cases the fourth one in the United States in 2022.

  • Shock Swiss rate hike sets markets on edge; BOJ holds

    World stocks on Friday headed for their worst week since markets' pandemic meltdown in March 2020, as investors worried about growth in the face of global rate hikes - except in Japan where policy settings were kept easy and the yen fell. The Bank of Japan stuck with its strategy of pinning 10-year yields near zero at its policy meeting, in stark contrast to the rest of the world. The yen was last down 1% to 133.75 per dollar in volatile trade after the BOJ decision.

  • Tesla to charge more for cars in United States as inflation bites

    The electric carmaker increased its Model Y long-range price to $65,990 from $62,990, its website showed on Thursday, after delaying U.S. deliveries of some long-range models by up to a month. The 5% price hike comes as costs of raw materials for aluminum to lithium used in cars and batteries surge, while automakers struggle to source chips and other supplies due to an industry-wide shortage. Credit Suisse said the price hike represents in some cases the fourth one in the United States in 2022.

  • Biden Tells US Oil Refiners Record Profits ‘Not Acceptable’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told US oil refiners that unprecedented profit margins are unacceptable and called for “immediate action” to improve capacity as the soaring price of gasoline feeds record inflation and fears of a recession.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite T

  • British multiple-launch rocket systems to arrive in Ukraine imminently, says Ben Wallace

    Britain will soon deliver multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine in response to its request for arms to repel the Russian invasion, Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, said today.

  • Nebraska target returning to Baton Rouge for a visit

    Nebraska target WR is heading back to the Bayou for a visit.

  • U.S. economy in ‘transitionary phase,’ Biden economic adviser says

    Deputy Director of the National Economic Council Bharat Ramamurti joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market volatility, macro headwinds, recessionary risks, inflation, rate hikes, and the outlook for President Biden’s economic recovery plan.

  • Fox News Poll: Record-high negative views of Biden

    A new Fox News poll shows overall record low favorability numbers for President Joe Biden including among his core voters and moderate voters alike

  • Social Security: 7 Must-Know Facts for 2022

    Social Security is an ever-evolving program. While the broad strokes of Social Security remain the same -- you pay taxes while you are working and then receive benefits after you retire -- the details...

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian attacks on 2 fronts General Staff report

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 16 JUNE 2022, 18:57 On Thursday evening, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian assault operations on the Sloviansk and Bakhmut fronts. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 16 June Details: On the Sloviansk front, Russian forces opened artillery fire on the areas around Mazanivka, Krasnopillia, and Dibrovne.

  • If Ukraine is given the weapons it needs, a counteroffensive can be mounted by end of summer Ukrainian general

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - WEDNESDAY, 15 JUNE 2022, 20:50 Dmytro Marchenko, General Mayor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in charge of the defence of Mykolaiv, forecasts that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be able to launch a successful counteroffensive and liberate territories occupied by Russia by the end of July if Ukraine receives all of the military equipment and weapons that it needs.

  • Powell: Fed 'not trying to induce a recession' with interest rate hikes

    “We’re not trying to induce a recession now, let’s be clear about that,” Powell told reporters after the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee raised short term rates by 0.75%.